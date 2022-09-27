“Erasure” – New Discovery Could Be the Key to Practical Quantum Computing

Scientists once thought that the atom was the smallest thing in the universe, but then they learned about particles like protons, neutrons, and electrons, only to later find that there are still even smaller building blocks. Quarks and gluons are, to the best of our knowledge so far, the fundamental building blocks of the universe, subatomic particles that are much smaller and operate at much higher energy levels than protons and neutrons, which are classed as hadrons.

