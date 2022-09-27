Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
What's that one dish that you always search for in the menu when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is a good, juicy steak, then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving delicious food and are also praised by both travellers and local people, so if you haven't visited any of them, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area.
3 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana
What do you usually go for when you are craving some comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
Know Before You Go! Louisiana Deer Season Starts This Weekend
Deer season is only three days away! Here in Area 2 of Northwest Louisiana, archery season season always begins on October 1, so that means that Saturday is the big day that deer hunters have been waiting on since the end of January. This year, in 2022, primitive weapons season...
Montana Hunter Under Investigation After She Killed & Skinned A Siberian Husky She Thought Was A Wolf
And I’ll just go ahead and say it, this article isn’t gonna be for everybody, so if you just want to scroll on through, be my guest. A Montana woman has drawn a ton of criticism and outrage (and probably legal ramifications) after she went on social media and posted a picture of a Siberian husky that she killed and skinned while bear hunting in Montana.
Georgia Bowhunter Watches Dinosaur-Sized Alligator Plop Down Right On Top Of His Corn Pile
Imagine waking up at the crack of dawn to get out to the woods, hoping you bag the biggest buck of your life. After a couple hours, you can’t find anything within range, but then you start to feel the damn deer stand begin to shake, and you see something ginormous walking your direction off in the distance…
Legendary Alligator Is Biggest Caught in Mississippi, May Be 100 Years Old
Alligator hunters Jim and Richie Denson told Facebook they "put a local legend in the boat," but "broke a heavy fishing rod and [a] snare pole."
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for great seafood in Louisiana, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Alligators in Texas Lake Have Started Attacking Boats and No One Knows Why
A resident told KHOU that an alligator "chomped the end" of a boat, causing it to start sinking. The man in the boat managed to make it to shore.
Taking a walk! Massive 400-pound, 11-foot-long alligator is seen prowling Texas neighborhood - took over three hours to restrain reptile
An enormous 400-pound, 11-foot-long alligator was seen strolling through a neighborhood in Katy, Texas on Monday and had to be captured and tied up after terrified residents called the police. The scene unfolded at 7:40am on Monday when local dispatch received calls about the gator and sent Texas Parks and...
Boat Dumps 900,000 Fish Off Louisiana Coast, Sparks Outrage With Conservation Groups
Fish oils are an essential component of everyday supplements. Plus, they’re used in way more items than you might realize. Fertilizers, pet food, cosmetics, and lots of human foods as well. The number one fishing source of these oils in our products? That would be the humble menhaden. Also known as “pogy,” “mossbunker,” or “fat-back.”
LOOK: Tennessee Angler Hooks Highly Unusual-Looking Piebald Catfish
A few miles downstream from Chattanooga, Tennessee, fisherman Daimon Drymon caught an interesting-looking catfish. While fishing on the Tennessee River on August 19, Drymon hooked a blue catfish with curious white patches all over its body. This is called piebald, and it happens when an animal has unpigmented areas over a usually pigmented surface of feathers, hair, or scales.
Surveillance footage captures missing Texas middle school teacher getting out of her Lexus SUV in New Orleans - amid fears 'confused' mother-of-three has 'wandered into the Mississippi River in a delirious state'
A missing Texas middle school teacher was caught on surveillance footage parking her Lexus SUV in New Orleans and walking away just one day after she disappeared. Those looking are concerned that Reynolds may have wandered into the water in a delirious state. A nonprofit search and rescue organization is...
Gigantic 11-Foot Alligator Spotted Walking Through Neighborhood: Video
Constable Chad Norvell of Fort Bend County, Precinct 1, told Newsweek it took several hours to remove the alligator.
'Monster': Tennessee Fisherman Catch Enormous Blue Catfish, Throws it Back
Micka Burkhart reeled in what is expected to be a record-breaking 118 pound fish on a 30-pound test line.
Ever Wonder Why There Are Pistols On The Bridge In Lake Charles?
When bridge designers from back in the day put ornate decorations on bridges like trumpets, flowers, or pine cones they did so, I imagine, because they wanted travelers to enjoy the scenery. Louisiana bridge designers like N.E. Lant crafted fine iron works of art along the rails of bridges to pay homage to the regions for which they built. A perfect example is the World War II Memorial Bridge that sits between Lake Charles and Westlake, LA.
Alligator triggers home security camera in Florida by creeping across front lawn
A couple were left shocked when they received a movement notification on their driveway camera - and logged in to spot an alligator.The reptile trigged the motion-activated camera as it crept across the front lawn of the house at 5.13am.Maria Dimapelis, from Florida, spotted the creature while she was on a cruise ship in Alaska last month.“I felt so scared knowing that an alligator could be around my house,” she said.“We have a small lake in our community - but I have not seen an alligator in our area [before].”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More BBC Pointless: Sally Lindsay says she is ‘very excited’ to co-host show as she replaces Richard OsmanMeta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's net worth plummets by billionsCritically endangered Sumatran tiger cubs have first health check at London Zoo
Maine Hunter Shoots 500-lb Black Bear That ‘Terrorized’ Neighborhood for Years
He wasn’t a white whale, but for one Maine hunter, the black bear that has been dubbed the “Zodiac” was pretty close. And now the hunter, Jamie Lambert has finally bagged the Zodiac after persuing the massive black bear for several years. Maine Hunter Finally Takes Down...
Fisherman Catches Rare “Leopard Redfish” on South Texas Coast
Every redfish is unique, and it’s not that unusual for a Gulf Coast spot-tail to sport a few extra spots. But the leopard redfish that Ryan Hernandez caught late last month on the South Texas Coast falls in a class of its own. The fish had so many spots...
Food Stamps: Louisiana Purchase Card SNAP Benefits Schedule for October 2022
Households in Louisiana that qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can get food assistance through regular SNAP or the Louisiana Combined Application Project (LaCAP)....
Northern Pike Bites Into Steelhead While Being Reeled In For A 2-For-1 Catch
You got to love to see it. There’s nothing like pulling up a beauty from the depths of the river and having something completely shocking happen. Waterbodies support a lot of life, from the plant life that live in it, to the predators that use it to their advantage. Although water creates a mystery what goes on there is just as unforgiving as anything in the wild on land. Pike are a completely predator fish. Often stay still and attack […] The post Northern Pike Bites Into Steelhead While Being Reeled In For A 2-For-1 Catch first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
