Louisiana State

Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

What's that one dish that you always search for in the menu when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is a good, juicy steak, then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving delicious food and are also praised by both travellers and local people, so if you haven't visited any of them, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area.
LOUISIANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana

What do you usually go for when you are craving some comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
LOUISIANA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Montana Hunter Under Investigation After She Killed & Skinned A Siberian Husky She Thought Was A Wolf

And I’ll just go ahead and say it, this article isn’t gonna be for everybody, so if you just want to scroll on through, be my guest. A Montana woman has drawn a ton of criticism and outrage (and probably legal ramifications) after she went on social media and posted a picture of a Siberian husky that she killed and skinned while bear hunting in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

LOOK: Tennessee Angler Hooks Highly Unusual-Looking Piebald Catfish

A few miles downstream from Chattanooga, Tennessee, fisherman Daimon Drymon caught an interesting-looking catfish. While fishing on the Tennessee River on August 19, Drymon hooked a blue catfish with curious white patches all over its body. This is called piebald, and it happens when an animal has unpigmented areas over a usually pigmented surface of feathers, hair, or scales.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Daily Mail

Surveillance footage captures missing Texas middle school teacher getting out of her Lexus SUV in New Orleans - amid fears 'confused' mother-of-three has 'wandered into the Mississippi River in a delirious state'

A missing Texas middle school teacher was caught on surveillance footage parking her Lexus SUV in New Orleans and walking away just one day after she disappeared. Those looking are concerned that Reynolds may have wandered into the water in a delirious state. A nonprofit search and rescue organization is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
107 JAMZ

Ever Wonder Why There Are Pistols On The Bridge In Lake Charles?

When bridge designers from back in the day put ornate decorations on bridges like trumpets, flowers, or pine cones they did so, I imagine, because they wanted travelers to enjoy the scenery. Louisiana bridge designers like N.E. Lant crafted fine iron works of art along the rails of bridges to pay homage to the regions for which they built. A perfect example is the World War II Memorial Bridge that sits between Lake Charles and Westlake, LA.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
The Independent

Alligator triggers home security camera in Florida by creeping across front lawn

A couple were left shocked when they received a movement notification on their driveway camera - and logged in to spot an alligator.The reptile trigged the motion-activated camera as it crept across the front lawn of the house at 5.13am.Maria Dimapelis, from Florida, spotted the creature while she was on a cruise ship in Alaska last month.“I felt so scared knowing that an alligator could be around my house,” she said.“We have a small lake in our community - but I have not seen an alligator in our area [before].”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More BBC Pointless: Sally Lindsay says she is ‘very excited’ to co-host show as she replaces Richard OsmanMeta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's net worth plummets by billionsCritically endangered Sumatran tiger cubs have first health check at London Zoo
FLORIDA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Northern Pike Bites Into Steelhead While Being Reeled In For A 2-For-1 Catch

You got to love to see it. There’s nothing like pulling up a beauty from the depths of the river and having something completely shocking happen. Waterbodies support a lot of life, from the plant life that live in it, to the predators that use it to their advantage. Although water creates a mystery what goes on there is just as unforgiving as anything in the wild on land. Pike are a completely predator fish. Often stay still and attack […] The post Northern Pike Bites Into Steelhead While Being Reeled In For A 2-For-1 Catch first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
