Tulare, CA

Measure Y on November ballot would bring homeless shelter to Tulare

 1 day ago

A measure on the November ballot could help address homelessness in the City of Tulare.

Measure Y, known as the "Cannabis Business Tax Ordinance," is a proposed tax that would be funded by people who buy and consume legal marijuana within city limits.

It would not affect taxes on homes and property.

The money would be used on a number of community needs including emergency responders, infrastructure and homelessness.

If passed by voters, the measure will help fund a 200-bed shelter that could be expanded in the future.

The shelter would be open 24 hours a day and will include a food pantry and classrooms to help people who are homeless learn the skills they need to get back into society.

Construction would take about 12 to 18 months.

my opinion
1d ago

Why should we the citizens pay for the homeless when you get federal monies for this? Use the money for what you are supposed to!

Guest
1d ago

yes tulare got millions for homeless they bought chain link fences and paper signs to keep out where the money ..I know when money was granted talk was zumwalt park was getting a make over..like the park money look around tyler park and others didn't get what del Lago got.

Julie Domecq
1d ago

Vote no on Y. The city of Tulare has money to build a homeless shelter with the general funds already in the bank. They want to tax the cannibis dispensaries even more taxes and pass on to the consumer to pay even more for medical marijuana. The city has money for the shelter out on Bardsley away from everyone else and neighborhoods using there general funds that are to be used correctly. Why take it out on the veterans and disabled who are trying to survive on a fixed income? Time to vote for new council members who support veterans and the disabled AMERICAN PEOPLE!!!!!!!!PLEASE PLEASE VOTE NO ON MEASURE Y!!!!

