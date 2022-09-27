Measure Y on November ballot would bring homeless shelter to Tulare

A measure on the November ballot could help address homelessness in the City of Tulare.

Measure Y, known as the "Cannabis Business Tax Ordinance," is a proposed tax that would be funded by people who buy and consume legal marijuana within city limits.

It would not affect taxes on homes and property.

The money would be used on a number of community needs including emergency responders, infrastructure and homelessness.

If passed by voters, the measure will help fund a 200-bed shelter that could be expanded in the future.

The shelter would be open 24 hours a day and will include a food pantry and classrooms to help people who are homeless learn the skills they need to get back into society.

Construction would take about 12 to 18 months.