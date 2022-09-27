Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi ‘to LEAVE PSG on free transfer in summer with Argentina star to refuse new contract offers’
LIONEL MESSI will leave Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer next summer, according to reports. The Argentine hero signed a two-year deal with the French giants in 2021. However, according to Beteve in Spain via Miquel Blazquez, he plans to refuse any new contract offers with the Ligue 1 champions.
ESPN
Spain stun Portugal to clinch spot in Nations League finals
Spain snatched a place in the Nations League final four after striker Alvaro Morata's late goal secured a 1-0 win over hosts Portugal on Tuesday to ensure top spot in their group. Portugal had dominated the match but Spain stayed in the contest and in the 88th minute a long...
ESPN
Neymar nears Pele's Brazil mark, Messi leads Argentina: South America's World Cup stars shine
South America's four World Cup-bound squads -- Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Ecuador -- all played friendlies on Monday as they prepare for Qatar. Brazil and Uruguay earned respective wins over teams that will also be at the World Cup (5-1 over Tunisia and 2-0 over Canada) while Ecuador played a scoreless draw with Qatar-bound Japan. Argentina, meanwhile, had a convincing 3-0 win over Jamaica.
Cristiano Ronaldo international goals: How Portugal striker’s world record stacks up against Lionel Messi and Pele
CRISTIANO RONALDO is the clear leader in the all-time rankings for international goals. The Portugal captain, 37, is now up to it 117 strikes in internationals - a year after leapfrogging Iran legend Ali Daei on 109 goals. The Manchester United striker had been chasing the tally for his entire...
IFLScience
Erling Haaland’s Norway Manager Takes a Shot at Pep Guardiola: ‘He Ran Around Like a Fool’
National team and Premier League managers are at odds ahead of the 2022 World Cup as evidenced by Norway's boss taking a shot at Pep Guardiola over Erling Haaland. The post Erling Haaland’s Norway Manager Takes a Shot at Pep Guardiola: ‘He Ran Around Like a Fool’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Man Utd news LIVE: Harry Maguire injury latest, Cristiano Ronaldo ‘didn’t reject Al-Hilal transfer’ – latest
HARRY MAGUIRE could miss two weeks in another blow to the struggling defender. The Manchester United captain, 29, picked up a thigh injury during England's 3-3 draw with Germany. He played on despite the issue to see out the full 90 minutes at Wembley on Monday but was later spotted...
‘More accomplished players’ – Luis Enrique tips Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal for World Cup as he stuns Spain’s media
LUIS ENRIQUE has admitted that he thinks rivals Portgual have a BETTER squad than his own Spain side. Enrique, 52, takes his team into this winter's World Cup in Qatar as one of the tournament favourites. But despite this, he bizarrely claims their Iberian neighbours have a better chance of...
Yardbarker
Luis Enrique explains Spain gameplan to tire out Portugal before late onslaught
Spain defeated Portugal 1-0 on Tuesday night in Braga, securing top spot in their Nations League group and a place in the final four of the competition next summer. After questions were raised following defeat against Switzerland on Saturday, Spain have once again done things the hard way and Luis Enrique looks vindicated.
CBS Sports
Brazil and Neymar show they're fully World Cup ready after thrashing Tunisia
PARIS -- Brazil and talisman Neymar appear ready for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year after a 5-1 demolition of Tunisia at Parc des Princes on Tuesday. The Parisian crowd heavily favored the Eagles of Carthage, but it was the Selecao Brasileira who demonstrated their potential title credentials.
FIFA・
Cristiano Ronaldo was open to mega £210m transfer from Man Utd to Saudi Arabia with deal only failing over transfer ban
CRISTIANO Ronaldo was open to a £210million transfer to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal before the deal fell through, it has been claimed. The club's president Fahad ben Nafel claims the move only collapsed due to the side having a transfer ban and it was not the player rejecting the move.
Spanish police raid outdoor cocaine lab capable of making 120kg of drug a week
Operation on farm near Madrid resembled clandestine outdoor labs found in jungles of South America, police said
ESPN
Mexico's collapse against Colombia leaves a sour taste for 'Tata' Martino's side ahead of World Cup
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Colombia scored three goals in the second half to rally past World Cup-bound Mexico 3-2 in a Tuesday night exhibition match. Backed by a pro-Mexico crowd of 67,311 at Levi's Stadium, El Tri initially made an instant impact with a goal from Alexis Vega off a penalty in the 6th minute. Mexico continued their pressure going, with Vega creating a quick and clever play for Gerardo Arteaga, who scored to put Mexico up 2-0 by the 29th minute.
MLS・
Yardbarker
Luis Enrique addresses Ansu Fati and Aymeric Laporte Spain World Cup chances
Spain came out of their trip to Braga victorious by the narrowest of margins, defeating Portugal and consequently making it through to the final four of the Nations League for the second time in a row. It was a euphoric ending to the match for Spain, leading manager Luis Enrique...
ESPN
Lionel Messi scores twice as Argentina stretch unbeaten run to 35 games with win over Jamaica
Lionel Messi scored two goals from the bench as Argentina extended their unbeaten streak to 35 matches over three years by beating Jamaica 3-0 on Tuesday night in a penultimate World Cup warmup match in Harrison, New Jersey. Julian Alvarez put Argentina ahead in the 13th minute, while Messi came...
NBC Sports
USMNT draws Saudi Arabia 0-0 in final friendly before World Cup
The United States men’s national team is all out of rehearsal time for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The squad drew Saudi Arabia 0-0 in an international friendly at the Estadio Enrique Roca de Murcia in Spain on Tuesday. It was the second straight goal-less effort for the Americans, who lost a 2-0 friendly to Japan on Friday.
ESPN
Colombia scores three in second half to beat Mexico 3-2 in World Cup warmup match
Luis Sinisterra scored twice and Wilmar Barrios added another as Colombia fought back from two goals down to beat Mexico 3-2 in a friendly at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Tuesday. Mexico took the lead in the fifth minute when winger Alexis Vega scored a penalty after Luis...
AC Milan and Inter's new £1billion stadium 'will hold no more than 65,000 fans' in reduction on San Siro's capacity with clubs keen to avoid empty seats
The new £1billion stadium for AC Milan and Inter will have a maximum capacity of 65,000 so matches aren't played out to a backdrop of empty seats. The iconic San Siro, the current 80,000-capacity home stadium for the two clubs, is set to be demolished and replaced by a stunning new ground known as 'The Cathedral' by 2030.
World Cup runners and riders with Brazil and Spain backed but Cristiano Ronaldo tipped for ‘turbo tantrum’ with Portugal
A WINTER World Cup is going to be like nothing we've seen before on the international stage. Preparation has proved a challenge for many nations and, with the final games before the tournament begins out the way, all we can do now is wait. England's form may have been concerning...
Yardbarker
Juventus join the queue for Croatia’s “New Modric”
With the long blond hair, the effortless technical touch and the Croatian nationality, it was only a matter of time for Lovro Majer to be dubbed as the “New Modric”. Even though the 24-year-old still has a long way to go to match the feat of the Real Madrid legend, he has done enough to attract the attention of some of the top clubs in Europe.
