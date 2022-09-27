ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

ESPN

Spain stun Portugal to clinch spot in Nations League finals

Spain snatched a place in the Nations League final four after striker Alvaro Morata's late goal secured a 1-0 win over hosts Portugal on Tuesday to ensure top spot in their group. Portugal had dominated the match but Spain stayed in the contest and in the 88th minute a long...
ESPN

Neymar nears Pele's Brazil mark, Messi leads Argentina: South America's World Cup stars shine

South America's four World Cup-bound squads -- Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Ecuador -- all played friendlies on Monday as they prepare for Qatar. Brazil and Uruguay earned respective wins over teams that will also be at the World Cup (5-1 over Tunisia and 2-0 over Canada) while Ecuador played a scoreless draw with Qatar-bound Japan. Argentina, meanwhile, had a convincing 3-0 win over Jamaica.
Yardbarker

Luis Enrique explains Spain gameplan to tire out Portugal before late onslaught

Spain defeated Portugal 1-0 on Tuesday night in Braga, securing top spot in their Nations League group and a place in the final four of the competition next summer. After questions were raised following defeat against Switzerland on Saturday, Spain have once again done things the hard way and Luis Enrique looks vindicated.
CBS Sports

Brazil and Neymar show they're fully World Cup ready after thrashing Tunisia

PARIS -- Brazil and talisman Neymar appear ready for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year after a 5-1 demolition of Tunisia at Parc des Princes on Tuesday. The Parisian crowd heavily favored the Eagles of Carthage, but it was the Selecao Brasileira who demonstrated their potential title credentials.
ESPN

Mexico's collapse against Colombia leaves a sour taste for 'Tata' Martino's side ahead of World Cup

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Colombia scored three goals in the second half to rally past World Cup-bound Mexico 3-2 in a Tuesday night exhibition match. Backed by a pro-Mexico crowd of 67,311 at Levi's Stadium, El Tri initially made an instant impact with a goal from Alexis Vega off a penalty in the 6th minute. Mexico continued their pressure going, with Vega creating a quick and clever play for Gerardo Arteaga, who scored to put Mexico up 2-0 by the 29th minute.
NBC Sports

USMNT draws Saudi Arabia 0-0 in final friendly before World Cup

The United States men’s national team is all out of rehearsal time for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The squad drew Saudi Arabia 0-0 in an international friendly at the Estadio Enrique Roca de Murcia in Spain on Tuesday. It was the second straight goal-less effort for the Americans, who lost a 2-0 friendly to Japan on Friday.
Daily Mail

AC Milan and Inter's new £1billion stadium 'will hold no more than 65,000 fans' in reduction on San Siro's capacity with clubs keen to avoid empty seats

The new £1billion stadium for AC Milan and Inter will have a maximum capacity of 65,000 so matches aren't played out to a backdrop of empty seats. The iconic San Siro, the current 80,000-capacity home stadium for the two clubs, is set to be demolished and replaced by a stunning new ground known as 'The Cathedral' by 2030.
Yardbarker

Juventus join the queue for Croatia’s “New Modric”

With the long blond hair, the effortless technical touch and the Croatian nationality, it was only a matter of time for Lovro Majer to be dubbed as the “New Modric”. Even though the 24-year-old still has a long way to go to match the feat of the Real Madrid legend, he has done enough to attract the attention of some of the top clubs in Europe.
SOCCER

