piedmontexedra.com
Piedmont football won’t play homecoming game
Piedmont High School’s football team will not host its homecoming game on September 30 against De Anza. The decision was made on September 27 after injuries left just 13 players at practice the day before. “It sucks,” sophomore quarterback Markos Lagios said. “I’m just looking forward to it every...
Six prep storylines: All eyes on Anniston-Handley showdown this week
Handley and Anniston tee up one of the area’s biggest games this season. Jacksonville looks to keep winning while mending.
The Key To The Guardians Success Has Been Away From Progressive Field
The Guardians have a .568 winning percentage on the road which is impressive for being such a young team.
ASWA Prep Rankings: Unbeaten Saraland jumps to No. 1 in Class 6A, Mars Hill moves up in 3A
Unbeaten Saraland jumped from No. 3 to No. 1 in the latest Class 6A Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings. Jeff Kelly’s Spartans (6-0) defeated Class 7A Foley 49-21 last week, moving to No. 1 following losses by Clay-Chalkville (to Thompson) and Mountain Brook (to Hoover). Saraland...
Follow along for Week 7 high school football scores in the Greater Savannah area
Follow along here for the latest updates on scores of high school football games in the Greater Savannah area. Savannah area football games rescheduled by Hurricane Ian:Savannah-area high school football games rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian. How Calvary's second half led to win over Savannah Christian:Calvary Day and Savannah Christian...
ABC13 Game of the Week recap: Cy-Fair beats Stratford in High School Football Week 5
Cy-Fair could take down two undefeated teams in two weeks with its matchup with Jersey Village this week. Check out more Week 5 action here.
Vote for the Montgomery-area boys high school athlete of the week Sept. 19-25
It's time to vote for the Montgomery area boys high school athlete of the week. You can learn about this week's candidates and submit your votes below. DO NOT SEND VOTES BY EMAIL. Only votes submitted via the poll below will be counted. ...
All Athens-area high school football games moved to Thursday because of Hurricane Ian
All Athens-area's high school football games have now been moved to Thursday because of expected inclement weather caused by Hurricane Ian. Oglethorpe County and Seckinger agreed late Tuesday to play its game at 7 p.m. Thursday. ...
