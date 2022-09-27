ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont football won’t play homecoming game

Piedmont High School’s football team will not host its homecoming game on September 30 against De Anza. The decision was made on September 27 after injuries left just 13 players at practice the day before. “It sucks,” sophomore quarterback Markos Lagios said. “I’m just looking forward to it every...
