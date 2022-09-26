TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama baseball is set to begin its first full week of practice after opening the fall schedule last Friday. The Crimson Tide will get to work five days this week, starting first with a 2:30 p.m. CT practice on Monday. The team will then take part in practice-scrimmage splits for the final four days on the schedule. Tuesday's session begins with a 2:15 p.m. start to practice leading up to a 3:45 p.m. first pitch in the scrimmage.

