Read full article on original website
Related
rolltide.com
No. 5 Alabama Soccer Faces Georgia in Thursday Road Match
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The fifth-ranked Alabama soccer team (10-1-1, 3-0-0 SEC) travels to Athens, Ga., Thursday to face Georgia (8-3-0, 2-1-0 SEC). The two teams kick off at 5 p.m. CT at Turner Soccer Complex. The game was originally scheduled for Friday at 5 p.m. CT but was moved...
rolltide.com
Alabama Defeats Georgia on Final Day of SEC Match Play Hosted by Jerry Pate
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. – The Alabama men's golf team ended SEC Match Play hosted by Jerry Pate on a high note with a 3-2 defeat over Georgia during Tuesday's match play portion of the event. The Crimson Tide had wins from JP Cave, Canon Claycomb and Nick Dunlap to earn the victory.
rolltide.com
Alabama Women’s Basketball Holds First Practice of the 2022-23 Season
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama women's basketball team held its first official practice of the 2022-23 season Monday at Foster Auditorium. Alabama returns seven players who contributed over 95 percent of the Crimson Tide's points from a year ago. Included in the mix are graduate students Megan Abrams, Hannah Barber, Brittany Davis and Jada Rice as well as senior JaMya Mingo-Young. In addition to a strong core of returners, UA rounds out its roster with six newcomers including five transfers.
rolltide.com
Full Week of Work Ahead for Baseball
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama baseball is set to begin its first full week of practice after opening the fall schedule last Friday. The Crimson Tide will get to work five days this week, starting first with a 2:30 p.m. CT practice on Monday. The team will then take part in practice-scrimmage splits for the final four days on the schedule. Tuesday's session begins with a 2:15 p.m. start to practice leading up to a 3:45 p.m. first pitch in the scrimmage.
Comments / 0