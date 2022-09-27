LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State barged into the Top 25 after its win at Oklahoma on Saturday night, and there’s a good argument to be made that the Wildcats’ biggest rival — just down Interstate 70 — deserves to be there, too. As it stands, Kansas is just outside of the rankings. You read that correctly. The long-downtrodden Jayhawks are among the 21 of 131 teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision that have yet to lose this season. They knocked Duke from those ranks Saturday, which was enough for Kansas to show up on 43 of the 63 Top 25 ballots — leaving them just a few points behind the 25th-ranked Wildcats. Asked whether he puts any stock in it, Kansas coach Lance Leipold replied Tuesday: “I have not. Never have.”

