It was a successful weekend for No. 16 Baylor football after defeating Iowa State University 31-24 last Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. The Bears had not won in Ames since Oct. 1, 2016, and the team was still seeking its first success on the road following a 26-20 double-overtime loss to No. 19 BYU.

WACO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO