Men’s basketball set on recapturing national title in upcoming season
Baylor men’s basketball has its sights set on a Final Four appearance heading into the next season. The 2021 national champions have set the bar high coming off of back-to-back Big 12 championships. The team is looking to build on that success and get back to the big stage in March.
New look: Baylor WBB hopes to bring versatility, cohesion in 2022
When Nicki Collen was hired as the Baylor women’s basketball head coach, she inherited a squad that had just watched Kim Mulkey, its former coach, leave for LSU. Left with only nine players for the 2021 season, Collen made it work, as she continued an 11-year streak of regular season Big 12 championships.
No time to rest: No. 16 Baylor football hosts ‘fast’ No. 9 Oklahoma State
Fresh off a gritty road win, No. 16 Baylor football won’t get to catch its breath any time soon. The Bears play host to No. 9 Oklahoma State University this weekend — the first time the two programs have met since the 2021 Big 12 championship game. Baylor...
Overcoming road woes; No. 16 Baylor football takes big step
It was a successful weekend for No. 16 Baylor football after defeating Iowa State University 31-24 last Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. The Bears had not won in Ames since Oct. 1, 2016, and the team was still seeking its first success on the road following a 26-20 double-overtime loss to No. 19 BYU.
Prediction: Oklahoma Sooners recruiting class set to jump to No. 2 nationally with 5-star addition
>>> UPDATE: 5-star defensive lineman David Hicks commits to Texas A&M over Oklahoma, others Wednesday is the big day. Paetow High School (Texas) star David Hicks, the nation's No. 9 overall prospect and No. 1 defensive lineman, is set to announce his college commitment at 1:30 p.m. ...
OU football: Sooners' Kobie McKinzie, Kip Lewis to redshirt, Brent Venables looks for linebacker improvement
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables remains discouraged by the Sooners’ current depth at linebacker. Furthermore, Venables announced Tuesday that freshmen linebackers Kobie McKinzie and Kip Lewis are redshirting this season. OU’s coach said the former four-star recruits aren’t ready to see the field in a game. “As I...
Baylor plans to hire 175 new faculty members
Baylor announced its plans to hire new faculty members as well as eight endowed chairs and the vice provost for global engagement. Provost Nancy Brickhouse said in the September newsletter that the university is looking to bring in 175 new faculty members for the 2022-2023 academic year. This past academic...
Abandoned yet restructured: J.M Dawson Institute commits to church-state studies
Inside the office of Dr. Elizabeth Flowers in Tidwell Bible Building is the J.M Dawson Institute of Church-State Studies — an institute that no longer takes the form of a physical building. Flowers, associate professor of religion, currently serves as its director. Established by Baylor in 1957, the Dawson...
First of her kind: School of Music welcomes new postdoctoral fellow
Tucked away on the ground floor of Waco Hall is the office of Baylor’s first postdoctoral fellow of church music and digital humanities. Dr. Shannan Baker, who has a doctoral degree in church music from Baylor, began the position in July. As a postdoctoral fellow, Baker’s job is to...
Baylor students conducting cancer research receive Folmar Awards
Baylor’s biology department has awarded six students with Folmar Awards, which are awards up to $1,000 given yearly to fund student research projects, including several projects conducting cancer research. According to a Sept. 9 press release, research fields varied but all fell under the biology department’s motto of “Understanding...
Latinx Faculty and Staff Association begins development at Baylor
The newly chartered Latinx Faculty and Staff Association (LFSA) has kicked off the 2022-2023 academic year supporting campus Hispanic Heritage Month events. LFSA is an association dedicated to providing Latinx faculty, staff and graduate students with professional development and support, along with cultural awareness and networking opportunities. The association was...
Giggle and gather: Sketch and Stand-Up Comedy Club arrives to Baylor
Fifty students have shown interest in learning more about the giggles of the new Sketch and Stand-Up Comedy Club at Baylor. After being chartered in the spring, the student organization plans to begin its meetings in November. The club’s goal, besides rehearsing and performing stand-up and sketch comedy, is to...
