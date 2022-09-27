Read full article on original website
Related
theavtimes.com
Man in custody in death of probation officer in Lancaster [UPDATE: Suspect charged]
LANCASTER – A man was in custody Tuesday, Sept. 27, in connection with the apparent beating death of a veteran Los Angeles County deputy probation officer in her Lancaster home. The man, whose name has not been released, was detained by deputies who responded to the 45500 block of...
nypressnews.com
Man charged with murder in beating death of LA County probation officer
LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) — A man was charged Tuesday with murder and other counts stemming from the apparent beating death of a veteran Los Angeles County deputy probation officer during a home invasion at her Lancaster residence. The unidentified man accused in Paula Lind’s killing at her home on...
Suspect surrenders after standoff in Bellflower
A suspect was in custody Wednesday morning after barricading himself inside a motel room in Bellflower. Deputies were called to the motel located near the intersection of Oak Street and Lakewood Boulevard late Tuesday to search for a reported armed suspect, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said. The suspect managed to enter a […]
`Blue Cloth Bandit' arrested in series of more than five dozen armed robberies
A man dubbed the “Blue Cloth Bandit” for his alleged habit of using a cloth to cover a handgun during a string of more than five dozen robberies over a span of nearly two years was in custody today, police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LAPD arrests man suspected in 68 armed robberies; dubbed the ‘Blue Cloth Bandit’
A man believed to be responsible for 68 armed robberies in Los Angeles County dating back to October of last year has been arrested, police announced Wednesday. The robber was dubbed the “Blue Cloth Bandit” because he would use a blue cloth to cover the gun brandished in robberies at gas stations, 7-Elevens and Walmarts, […]
Man Gets Charged With Murder in the Killing of A Probation Officer
The man that killed Probation Officer Paula Lind was charged on Tuesday with murder and other offenses in connection with the alleged beating death of a veteran deputy probation officer for the county of Los Angeles during a break-in at her Lancaster home.
Officials: Woman in California arrested for allegedly killing man over incident involving a cat
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A woman in California was arrested for allegedly killing a man over an incident that involved a cat, officials say. According to a news release Orange County District Attorney’s Office, Hannah Star Esser, 20, has been charged with murder. The DA’s office said on...
nypressnews.com
2 arrested in murder of PNB Rock; identified suspect remains at large
A woman and a teenage boy has been arrested in the murder of rapper PNB Rock, just hours after the LAPD identified a suspect in the rapper’s killing. Freddie Lee Trone was identified as a person involved in the murder of the rapper, whose real name is Rakim Allen. Police say a minor under the age of 18 arrested on suspicion of murder Wednesday morning in Lawndale is a minor relative of Trone, who remains at large.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID one of two men killed in gang-related shooting near DTLA
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Tuesday identified one of two men who were fatally shot in a possible gang-related attack in Montecito Heights. The shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday near Homer Street and Avenue 43, said Officer Melissa Podany of the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers were in...
nypressnews.com
Ex-Baldwin Park officer granted probation after alleged beating of handcuffed teen
A former Baldwin Park police officer accused of beating a handcuffed teenager after he surrendered in 2019 was granted probation under the terms of a plea deal last week, authorities said. Ryan Felton, 36, pleaded no contest to one count of misdemeanor assault and was sentenced to a year of...
theavtimes.com
Woman found dead in Lancaster was a probation officer; investigation continues [UPDATED: Victim ID’d]
LANCASTER – A woman found apparently beaten to death inside her Lancaster home Sunday morning was a Los Angeles County probation officer, according to authorities, and the investigation into the killing continues. The incident was reported around 12:05 a .m. Sunday, Sept. 25, on the 45500 block of Barrymore...
Police catch over 800 illegal street racers in Orange County crackdown
Law enforcement cracked down on illegal street racing in Garden Grove, catching over 800 drivers during a month-long blitz. Garden Grove Police focused efforts on illegal racing and street takeovers, which have continually plagued the streets of Orange County and Southern California. Illegal street racing activity surged during the pandemic as fewer people were driving […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Armored truck ambushed outside Carson 7-Eleven
Authorities are investigating reports of a robbery committed on an armored vehicle in Carson. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, a deputy arrived to the scene just before 10:35 a.m. after being flagged down by witnesses.The deputy happened to be driving by shortly after the suspects left."There was a deputy driving northbound here on Figueroa from 228th street," said Deputy Miguel Meza. "She was flagged down by citizens stating that there was a shooting in the area."Upon their arrival, they discovered that an armored car was the target of the robbery.Deputies detailed that two male suspects approached the two armored...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man fatally stabbed in Hacienda Heights
HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. – Authorities Monday identified a man who was fatally stabbed in Hacienda Heights, and the investigation into the killing was continuing. Deputies were sent to the 14400 block of Edgeridge Drive about 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. “When deputies...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in Mid-City crash
LOS ANGELES – A motorcyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles was identified Tuesday, as the investigation into the death continued. The crash occurred at about 10:20 p.m. Sunday on Fairfax Avenue near the entrance to the Santa Monica (10) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Bakersfield Channel
Two men arrested for transporting over 100 pounds of crystal meth
(KERO) — Over 100 pounds of meth was seized during a traffic stop in North Bakersfield. According to California Highway Patrol, a car was stopped on southbound Highway 99 on Friday for tinted windows on September 23rd. The officer smelled a strong odor of burnt marijuana and noted several indicators of criminal activity. A canine was deployed and a probable search was conducted.
Santa Clarita Radio
Newhall Containment Set Up After Stolen Vehicle Suspect Flees
A Newhall containment was set up Tuesday after a stolen vehicle suspect fled from deputies. Around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, deputies contacted two stolen vehicle suspects on Lyons Avenue and Arcadia Street in Newhall, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. A female, the driver...
KTAR.com
Amber Alert suspect killed in California may have been Arizona-bound
PHOENIX – A California murder suspect might have been heading to Arizona with his abducted daughter before deputies killed him in a shootout Tuesday, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol activated an Amber Alert on Monday for Anthony Graziano, who allegedly abducted 15-year-old Savannah Graziano after a fatal domestic violence shooting in Fontana.
mynewsla.com
Car-to-Car Shooting in South Los Angeles Leaves One Dead
A woman was fatally shot in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles in an apparent car-to-car shooting, police said Tuesday. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called at approximately 11:50 p.m. Monday where they learned the shooting occurred near Slauson and Western avenues, LAPD Lt. Letica Ruiz told City News Service.
Comments / 1