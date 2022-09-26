ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

adastraradio.com

Harvest begins today for southeast Wisconsin farmer

A southeast Wisconsin farmer is starting corn harvest today. Andy Wyse grows 100% non-GMO corn, soybeans, winter wheat and alfalfa outside of Neosho, an area that he says had good weather this growing season. “We didn’t start until about the 8th of May this year because it was wet, but...
NEOSHO, WI
adastraradio.com

Expect top-end yield loss for irrigated corn in Nebraska

Nearly three-quarters of Nebraska’s corn crop is irrigated, and the head of the state’s corn board says Mother Nature has likely reduced top-end yields. Kelly Brunkhorst tells Brownfield farmers could see a 10 to 20 percent loss. “This year with some of the storms coming through and the excessive heat coming during pollination, I think is really questioning whether we’re going to see some of those significant yields like we saw last year, especially on the irrigated.”
NEBRASKA STATE
adastraradio.com

Kansas farmer tight roping the window to plant his winter wheat

Western Kansas farmer David Schemm says timely rains have created near ideal planting conditions for his winter wheat crop. “We were a little cautious. Some of the area farmers started a little early this year, but we were cautious because of getting it into early and getting too much fall growth, be more subject to warmer temperatures, dryness and various things like that.”
adastraradio.com

USDA expands PACE-eligible counties

The USDA is expanding the Post-Application Coverage Endorsement, or PACE insurance option to include most counties in four states. This means more farmers in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, and Wisconsin can get coverage for non-irrigated corn with nitrogen applied mid-season. Risk Management Agency Administrator Marcia Bunger says the agency is always...
WISCONSIN STATE
Crazy growing season winding down for central Iowa farmer

A central Iowa farmer says a crazy growing season is coming to an end. Steve Kuiper grows corn and soybeans near Knoxville. “We started out pretty decent in that April timeframe, but we got just a little bit of planting done and then it turned fairly wet for about two weeks. And then we finally got a real run at putting crop in.”
KNOXVILLE, IA
adastraradio.com

Kansas Corn says drought will have major impact on feed, water supplies

The head of Kansas Corn says historic drought will impact two of the state’s most critical resources for farmers and ranchers: water and feed. Greg Krissek tells Brownfield a 20 percent drop in corn production is expected, which will limit feed stocks in Southwest Kansas and the Southern Plains. “Is Western Kansas supplying some of the panhandle of Texas and Oklahoma? I don’t know how much we can do that. I would imagine we will see some livestock producers and ethanol plants bring in grain from other states.”
adastraradio.com

Walz lifts trucking restrictions in response to avian influenza

Minnesota is taking steps to limit the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza. Governor Walz signed an executive order Wednesday that temporarily removes certain truck weight restrictions. He says the move will assist in depopulation efforts, transporting uninfected animals to processing facilities, and maintaining adequate supplies to support healthy flocks.
MINNESOTA STATE
adastraradio.com

Kansas Farm Bureau Purchases Shop Kansas Farms

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) has purchased Shop Kansas Farms (SKF), an online community that connects consumers with Kansas farmers and ranchers. “Kansas Farm Bureau is excited about this partnership and what it means to current and future users of Shop Kansas Farms,” Terry Holdren, CEO of Kansas Farm Bureau, says. “Shop Kansas Farms was born during COVID-19 shutdowns by Farm Bureau member Rick McNary and has continued to provide a way for consumers and farmers to connect over food and farming. Together, with Rick, we plan to build the platform out and help communities create local food systems.”
adastraradio.com

Ag groups speak in support of Michigan biofuels bill

Legislation to boost biofuel blending is making progress in Michigan’s state House. Michigan Agri-Business Association President Chuck Lippstreu recently testified before the House Tax Policy Committee. “Senate Bill 814 offers a tax incentive for fuel stations to carry E-15 and offer it to consumers,” he explains. He tells...
adastraradio.com

Enrollment Numbers Decline at Most Kansas Colleges and Universities but Not at Wichita State

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) – Enrollment at most Kansas universities fell again this fall. The Kansas News Service reports that the latest enrollment numbers released Thursday show increases at some schools but significant declines at others. Over the past five years, enrollment at the largest universities in Kansas is down...
adastraradio.com

Kansas Hospitals Spending More Per Patient

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) – Kansas hospital spending rose faster than the U.S. overall in the first year of the pandemic. And that could lead to higher health insurance premiums. The Kansas News Service reports that hospitals in Kansas spent an average of $2,200 per-patient per-day in 2020, a 13%...
adastraradio.com

EPA Orders Kansas Company to Stop Polluting Wetlands, Remediate 3.7 Acres

TOPEKA, Kan. — A Kansas excavating company in Coffey County was ordered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean at least 3.7 acres tainted by debris dumped in wetlands adjacent to a tributary of the Neosho River. The federal agency directed Michael Skillman, owner of Victory Excavating in...
adastraradio.com

Shelby Zuniga Named Executive Director of Sunflower Diversified Services

GREAT BEND, Kan. – Shelby Zuniga has been named executive director of Sunflower Diversified Services, a Great Bend-based organization serving children and adults with developmental disabilities and delays in central Kansas, including in Barton, Rice, Stafford, Pawnee and Rush counties. Zuniga has been with Sunflower for nearly three years,...
GREAT BEND, KS
adastraradio.com

KCAC Announces 2022-23 Conference Student-Athlete Leadership Team

WICHITA, Kan. (kcacsports.com) — The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) is thrilled to announce the 26 student-athletes selected to the 2022-23 Student-Athlete Leadership Team (SALT). One male and one female student-athlete were selected from each of the 13 member institutions, each of which is of Sophomore or Junior standing and will represent their respective institutions at the conference level.

