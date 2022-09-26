The head of Kansas Corn says historic drought will impact two of the state’s most critical resources for farmers and ranchers: water and feed. Greg Krissek tells Brownfield a 20 percent drop in corn production is expected, which will limit feed stocks in Southwest Kansas and the Southern Plains. “Is Western Kansas supplying some of the panhandle of Texas and Oklahoma? I don’t know how much we can do that. I would imagine we will see some livestock producers and ethanol plants bring in grain from other states.”

1 DAY AGO