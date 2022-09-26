Read full article on original website
Harvest begins today for southeast Wisconsin farmer
A southeast Wisconsin farmer is starting corn harvest today. Andy Wyse grows 100% non-GMO corn, soybeans, winter wheat and alfalfa outside of Neosho, an area that he says had good weather this growing season. “We didn’t start until about the 8th of May this year because it was wet, but...
Expect top-end yield loss for irrigated corn in Nebraska
Nearly three-quarters of Nebraska’s corn crop is irrigated, and the head of the state’s corn board says Mother Nature has likely reduced top-end yields. Kelly Brunkhorst tells Brownfield farmers could see a 10 to 20 percent loss. “This year with some of the storms coming through and the excessive heat coming during pollination, I think is really questioning whether we’re going to see some of those significant yields like we saw last year, especially on the irrigated.”
Kansas farmer tight roping the window to plant his winter wheat
Western Kansas farmer David Schemm says timely rains have created near ideal planting conditions for his winter wheat crop. “We were a little cautious. Some of the area farmers started a little early this year, but we were cautious because of getting it into early and getting too much fall growth, be more subject to warmer temperatures, dryness and various things like that.”
USDA expands PACE-eligible counties
The USDA is expanding the Post-Application Coverage Endorsement, or PACE insurance option to include most counties in four states. This means more farmers in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, and Wisconsin can get coverage for non-irrigated corn with nitrogen applied mid-season. Risk Management Agency Administrator Marcia Bunger says the agency is always...
Crazy growing season winding down for central Iowa farmer
A central Iowa farmer says a crazy growing season is coming to an end. Steve Kuiper grows corn and soybeans near Knoxville. “We started out pretty decent in that April timeframe, but we got just a little bit of planting done and then it turned fairly wet for about two weeks. And then we finally got a real run at putting crop in.”
Kansas Corn says drought will have major impact on feed, water supplies
The head of Kansas Corn says historic drought will impact two of the state’s most critical resources for farmers and ranchers: water and feed. Greg Krissek tells Brownfield a 20 percent drop in corn production is expected, which will limit feed stocks in Southwest Kansas and the Southern Plains. “Is Western Kansas supplying some of the panhandle of Texas and Oklahoma? I don’t know how much we can do that. I would imagine we will see some livestock producers and ethanol plants bring in grain from other states.”
Walz lifts trucking restrictions in response to avian influenza
Minnesota is taking steps to limit the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza. Governor Walz signed an executive order Wednesday that temporarily removes certain truck weight restrictions. He says the move will assist in depopulation efforts, transporting uninfected animals to processing facilities, and maintaining adequate supplies to support healthy flocks.
Kansas Farm Bureau Purchases Shop Kansas Farms
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) has purchased Shop Kansas Farms (SKF), an online community that connects consumers with Kansas farmers and ranchers. “Kansas Farm Bureau is excited about this partnership and what it means to current and future users of Shop Kansas Farms,” Terry Holdren, CEO of Kansas Farm Bureau, says. “Shop Kansas Farms was born during COVID-19 shutdowns by Farm Bureau member Rick McNary and has continued to provide a way for consumers and farmers to connect over food and farming. Together, with Rick, we plan to build the platform out and help communities create local food systems.”
2022 Illinois State Fair “shatters” attendance record, more grounds improvements coming
The 2022 Illinois State Fair saw record attendance and improvement projects are underway for further success next year. “Not only did we break the attendance record, I think we somewhat shattered it.”. Illinois Director of Agriculture Jerry Costello tells Brownfield more than 636,000 people attended this year’s event, surpassing the...
Ag groups speak in support of Michigan biofuels bill
Legislation to boost biofuel blending is making progress in Michigan’s state House. Michigan Agri-Business Association President Chuck Lippstreu recently testified before the House Tax Policy Committee. “Senate Bill 814 offers a tax incentive for fuel stations to carry E-15 and offer it to consumers,” he explains. He tells...
Enrollment Numbers Decline at Most Kansas Colleges and Universities but Not at Wichita State
WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) – Enrollment at most Kansas universities fell again this fall. The Kansas News Service reports that the latest enrollment numbers released Thursday show increases at some schools but significant declines at others. Over the past five years, enrollment at the largest universities in Kansas is down...
Kansas Hospitals Spending More Per Patient
WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) – Kansas hospital spending rose faster than the U.S. overall in the first year of the pandemic. And that could lead to higher health insurance premiums. The Kansas News Service reports that hospitals in Kansas spent an average of $2,200 per-patient per-day in 2020, a 13%...
EPA Orders Kansas Company to Stop Polluting Wetlands, Remediate 3.7 Acres
TOPEKA, Kan. — A Kansas excavating company in Coffey County was ordered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean at least 3.7 acres tainted by debris dumped in wetlands adjacent to a tributary of the Neosho River. The federal agency directed Michael Skillman, owner of Victory Excavating in...
Shelby Zuniga Named Executive Director of Sunflower Diversified Services
GREAT BEND, Kan. – Shelby Zuniga has been named executive director of Sunflower Diversified Services, a Great Bend-based organization serving children and adults with developmental disabilities and delays in central Kansas, including in Barton, Rice, Stafford, Pawnee and Rush counties. Zuniga has been with Sunflower for nearly three years,...
Kansas Law Enforcement Agencies Hope to Replace Aging Fingerprint Software System
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – The project to replace the fingerprint system in Kansas is running nine months behind schedule. The Kansas News Service reports, this system stores and compares prints used in criminal investigations and in background checks. Kansas is the last state in the nation using a soon-to-be-obsolete...
KCAC Announces 2022-23 Conference Student-Athlete Leadership Team
WICHITA, Kan. (kcacsports.com) — The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) is thrilled to announce the 26 student-athletes selected to the 2022-23 Student-Athlete Leadership Team (SALT). One male and one female student-athlete were selected from each of the 13 member institutions, each of which is of Sophomore or Junior standing and will represent their respective institutions at the conference level.
