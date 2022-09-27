ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukie, OR

kptv.com

Rain ahead, but October starts dry & warm

Well this is exciting...we’re going to see some widespread (light) rain for much of the region. It’s been very dry; in the past 3 months Portland has only picked up about 1/4″ of rain! That’s very stressful for our native vegetation, even with that huge soaking all through the spring months. And this September has been something else...warmest on record in Portland and Salem, and one of the warmest in other areas.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Crews respond to natural gas leak in Canby; Hwy 99E closed

CANBY, Ore. (KPTV) - Highway 99E is closed in both directions in Canby Wednesday morning as crews repair a natural gas leak. Canby Fire reported crews were called out to the gas leak at South Elm Street and 1st Avenue at about 12:43 a.m. A road construction crew had cut in a line causing the leak.
CANBY, OR
Local
Oregon Cars
City
Milwaukie, OR
Channel 6000

Easing into fall: Wednesday to bring first rain of the season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re easing into the fall season this year, with our first attempt at bringing in some rain expected Wednesday. We have a mid-latitude cyclone to the west that will toss a cold front across the Willamette Valley. You can see the cyclonic flow spiraling around the area of low pressure in the image to the right. The front edge of this disturbance will impact the morning commute Wednesday.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxpipeline.com

2022 Portland Regional Gem & Mineral Show in Hillsboro | Featuring 70+ Dealers, Rocks, Minerals, Fossils, Jewelry, Beads & More!

Wingspan Event and Conference Center at the Westside Commons. (across from the Hillsboro airport) During this year’s show we will be hosting the annual meeting of the Northwest Federation of Mineralogical Societies. 70+ Dealers selling rocks, minerals, fossils, jewelry, beads, faceted gems, and lapidary supplies. Many exhibits of a...
HILLSBORO, OR
#Willamette River#Off Road#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Swimming#Vehicles#Elk Rock Rc Crawlers
Channel 6000

Additional $2.3 million needed for NE Portland bridge replacement

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland City Council will decide on Wednesday if it will give an engineering firm an additional $2.36 million to move forward with the construction process for replacing the NE 42nd Ave. Bridge. The Lombard Street overpass connects Northeast Portland to the Portland International Airport,...
PORTLAND, OR
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
WWEEK

Where to Drink This Week

4336 SE Woodstock Blvd., 503-206-5495, doublemountainbrewery.com. Noon-9 pm daily. Late summer and early fall see the wonderful collision of two very brief events at Double Mountain: heirloom tomato pie season and fresh hop season. The pizzas returned to the menu a few weeks ago, but the brewery just announced that Killer Red, Green and Juicy are all back on tap. There’s even a fresh hop edition of the Fa La La La La Winter Ale, which has been loaded with piney Centennials, so you can drink like it’s Christmas in September.
PORTLAND, OR
KTVL

Oregon firefighter dies in Idaho while battling the Moose fire

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon firefighter died September 20, while fighting the Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho. Officials say 48-year-old Gerardo Rincon of Independence, Oregon suffered a medical emergency. Rincon was working for North Reforestation Inc. as a crew boss of a Type 2 crew. Rincon had been a...
INDEPENDENCE, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Filbert Price Crisis, Rene Gonzalez Calls 96 Percent Rent Discount "Not That Drastic," and Portland's Cartoon Museum Prospects

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good afternoon, Portland! It's time to...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Tree-trimmer dies when limb falls in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A worker with a tree-trimming service died Tuesday when a large limb fell during a job, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident in the 3800 block of SW Scholls Ferry Road happened around 10:45 a.m., officials said. The worker died at the...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Oaks Amusement Park Is Bringing Back Its Haunted House Walk-Through Experience

Another pandemic pivot appears to be turning into an annual holiday tradition. Oaks Amusement Park is bringing back its Halloween walk-through experience, ScareGrounds PDX, for all of October. The 44-acre site will feature three haunted houses with motifs that are different from those at last year’s debut. And organizers appear...
PORTLAND, OR

