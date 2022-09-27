Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees successEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Co-founder of Dave's Killer Bread invests in Portland makerspace for ex-consEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealerEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Portland landlord raises rent almost 50 percent on low-income tenantsBeth TorresPortland, OR
WWEEK
Parking Tickets Plummeted When the Pandemic Hit and Enforcement Remains Spotty
When the pandemic hit in early 2020, parking citations doled out by the city to drivers plummeted by more than half. That’s to be expected: Fewer people were commuting—and crossing their fingers that meter officers hadn’t noticed they’d parked half an hour over their allotted time.
kptv.com
Rain ahead, but October starts dry & warm
Well this is exciting...we’re going to see some widespread (light) rain for much of the region. It’s been very dry; in the past 3 months Portland has only picked up about 1/4″ of rain! That’s very stressful for our native vegetation, even with that huge soaking all through the spring months. And this September has been something else...warmest on record in Portland and Salem, and one of the warmest in other areas.
kptv.com
Crews respond to natural gas leak in Canby; Hwy 99E closed
CANBY, Ore. (KPTV) - Highway 99E is closed in both directions in Canby Wednesday morning as crews repair a natural gas leak. Canby Fire reported crews were called out to the gas leak at South Elm Street and 1st Avenue at about 12:43 a.m. A road construction crew had cut in a line causing the leak.
Part of Historic Columbia River Highway to close for landslide repairs
A stretch of Highway 30 will be closed part of this week, so crews can repair the areas damaged by landslides in 2021.
VIDEO: Smoke billows from vehicle fire on I-205 in NE Portland
A vehicle fire near Interstate 205 in Portland Tuesday morning was caught on camera.
Channel 6000
Easing into fall: Wednesday to bring first rain of the season
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re easing into the fall season this year, with our first attempt at bringing in some rain expected Wednesday. We have a mid-latitude cyclone to the west that will toss a cold front across the Willamette Valley. You can see the cyclonic flow spiraling around the area of low pressure in the image to the right. The front edge of this disturbance will impact the morning commute Wednesday.
pdxpipeline.com
2022 Portland Regional Gem & Mineral Show in Hillsboro | Featuring 70+ Dealers, Rocks, Minerals, Fossils, Jewelry, Beads & More!
Wingspan Event and Conference Center at the Westside Commons. (across from the Hillsboro airport) During this year’s show we will be hosting the annual meeting of the Northwest Federation of Mineralogical Societies. 70+ Dealers selling rocks, minerals, fossils, jewelry, beads, faceted gems, and lapidary supplies. Many exhibits of a...
Crowded campsites, high demand cause fights, ‘camp pirates’
Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called “campsite pirates.”
WWEEK
Portland’s New Bus Rapid Transit Line Is Many Things. But Is It Faster?
In the 1994 Hollywood blockbuster Speed, Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves take drastic measures to keep a city bus moving at least 50 miles per hour: blowing red lights, leaping a drawbridge, crashing into a jet plane. No such fiery dramatics were on view last week as state, city and...
Channel 6000
Additional $2.3 million needed for NE Portland bridge replacement
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland City Council will decide on Wednesday if it will give an engineering firm an additional $2.36 million to move forward with the construction process for replacing the NE 42nd Ave. Bridge. The Lombard Street overpass connects Northeast Portland to the Portland International Airport,...
WWEEK
Heirs to a Convenience-Store Fortune Have Allowed a Sizable Property to Lie Fallow
Several WW readers have inquired about a long-vacant lot in the heart of the Tabor neighborhood. “There is a large vacant lot on the northeast corner of Southeast Belmont Street and 60th Avenue,” wrote one of them, Gerard Lilly. “My wife and I moved to Portland in 1983 and it was vacant then and still is.”
Pamplin Media Group
Four industrial properties change hands in deals totaling over $80m in Portland area
The four new sales indicate a continued strong industrial real estate market in the Portland metro area. Experts predicted continued high demand and tight supply would fuel the industrial real estate market in the Portland area throughout 2022 — and the predictions are holding true this quarter. Four industrial...
NASA to attempt to redirect asteroid by crashing into it
History could be made in space on Monday. For the first time, mankind could move an object in space -- on purpose.
WWEEK
Where to Drink This Week
4336 SE Woodstock Blvd., 503-206-5495, doublemountainbrewery.com. Noon-9 pm daily. Late summer and early fall see the wonderful collision of two very brief events at Double Mountain: heirloom tomato pie season and fresh hop season. The pizzas returned to the menu a few weeks ago, but the brewery just announced that Killer Red, Green and Juicy are all back on tap. There’s even a fresh hop edition of the Fa La La La La Winter Ale, which has been loaded with piney Centennials, so you can drink like it’s Christmas in September.
KTVL
Oregon firefighter dies in Idaho while battling the Moose fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon firefighter died September 20, while fighting the Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho. Officials say 48-year-old Gerardo Rincon of Independence, Oregon suffered a medical emergency. Rincon was working for North Reforestation Inc. as a crew boss of a Type 2 crew. Rincon had been a...
1 injured, 4 displaced in early morning Vancouver fire
Firefighters battled an early morning fire Monday that ignited at a Vancouver home.
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Filbert Price Crisis, Rene Gonzalez Calls 96 Percent Rent Discount "Not That Drastic," and Portland's Cartoon Museum Prospects
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good afternoon, Portland! It's time to...
Channel 6000
Tree-trimmer dies when limb falls in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A worker with a tree-trimming service died Tuesday when a large limb fell during a job, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident in the 3800 block of SW Scholls Ferry Road happened around 10:45 a.m., officials said. The worker died at the...
kptv.com
Another Hayden Island restaurant closes citing ‘safety and security’ concerns
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Due to what the establishment referred to as “safety and security” concerns on social media, Stanford’s Restaurant and Bar on Jantzen Beach has temporarily closed. The announcement comes about two months after the nearby Cracker Barrel abruptly closed citing similar reasons. On Saturday,...
WWEEK
Oaks Amusement Park Is Bringing Back Its Haunted House Walk-Through Experience
Another pandemic pivot appears to be turning into an annual holiday tradition. Oaks Amusement Park is bringing back its Halloween walk-through experience, ScareGrounds PDX, for all of October. The 44-acre site will feature three haunted houses with motifs that are different from those at last year’s debut. And organizers appear...
