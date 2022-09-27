Well this is exciting...we’re going to see some widespread (light) rain for much of the region. It’s been very dry; in the past 3 months Portland has only picked up about 1/4″ of rain! That’s very stressful for our native vegetation, even with that huge soaking all through the spring months. And this September has been something else...warmest on record in Portland and Salem, and one of the warmest in other areas.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 23 HOURS AGO