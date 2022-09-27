ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Jets’ Prospect Maenalanen Turning Heads in Training Camp

He has boldly played himself into the “who could crack the roster” conversation after only two exhibition games. Following the Jets’ first preseason match in Edmonton, he was scheduled to be a scratch for the their next game two nights later — a home game against the Ottawa Senators — but that changed.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
City
Milwaukee, WI
ESPN

The NWSL's final week has never been so competitive. Here's what's at stake and who should reach playoffs

The final round of regular-season games is upon the National Women's Soccer League, and there is almost nothing set about the playoff picture. Some of the most ridiculous potential scenarios that were at least mathematically possible a week ago (a six-way tie for first?) can no longer happen, but much still needs to be decided in the league's most competitive season yet.
MLS
The Associated Press

Escobar rallies Mets past Marlins in 10, back into 1st alone

NEW YORK (AP) — Eduardo Escobar homered and drove in five late runs — including the game-winning single in the 10th inning — to rally the New York Mets past the Miami Marlins 5-4 on Wednesday night and back into sole possession of first place in the NL East. By overcoming a four-run deficit, the Mets moved a game ahead of the Braves heading into a three-game showdown between the teams in Atlanta this weekend. The defending World Series champions lost 3-2 in 10 innings at last-place Washington, one night after pulling even with the Mets. Of course, Hurricane Ian could affect the schedule in Atlanta, where the teams are set to square off Friday night following a mutual off day. Both clubs have six games remaining in the only division race not decided. One win at Truist Park would give the Mets the season-series tiebreaker over Atlanta.
QUEENS, NY
FOX 2

Brewers beat Cardinals 5-1

One night after clinching the National League Central division title, the Cardinals were a little flat in a 5-1 loss to the Brewers on Wednesday night in Milwaukee. Brandon Woodruff shut down the Cards offense with six shutout innings while striking out ten to pick up the win and improve his season record to 13-4. […]
MILWAUKEE, WI
NHL

Rangers had tumultuous first training camp in 1926

Smythe put together strong team, was 'shattered' to be replaced by Patrick. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week, with NHL training camps underway, Fischler looks back 96 years...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Nwora
Person
Khris Middleton
NHL

Caps Continue Preseason in Philly

Washington takes to the road on Wednesday night for the first of three straight preseason road tilts, against the Flyers in Philadelphia. The Caps opened up their exhibition six-pack on Sunday afternoon with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres at Capital One Arena. Following Sunday's game with the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy