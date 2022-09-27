Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWisconsin State
2022 NBA Draft Review: Milwaukee BucksAdrian HolmanMilwaukee, WI
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Related
ESPN’s Malika Andrews Reveals Interim Boston Celtics Head Coach’s Past and Goes After Stephen A. Smith
ESPN’s Malika Andrews stirred up more controversy for the NBA’s Boston Celtics when she brought up the history of the team’s interim head coach from more than 13 years ago. During an on-air NBA Today broadcast last week, the sports world was upended when it was reported...
Yardbarker
Jets’ Prospect Maenalanen Turning Heads in Training Camp
He has boldly played himself into the “who could crack the roster” conversation after only two exhibition games. Following the Jets’ first preseason match in Edmonton, he was scheduled to be a scratch for the their next game two nights later — a home game against the Ottawa Senators — but that changed.
NHL・
Detroit News
'They look good': Swedes Soderblom, Edvinsson making an impression for Red Wings
Detroit — Dylan Larkin was asked a question about Elmer Soderblom and Simon Edvinsson and Larkin couldn't resist. You have a feeling somehow or other, down the line, there's going to have to be a nickname. Larkin was quick with his comeback. "You mean the Swedish basketball team," said...
Penguins Training Camp, Preseason Reactions
The NHL is closing in on a new season and the Pittsburgh Penguins have kicked off their training camp and Preseason.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ESPN
The NWSL's final week has never been so competitive. Here's what's at stake and who should reach playoffs
The final round of regular-season games is upon the National Women's Soccer League, and there is almost nothing set about the playoff picture. Some of the most ridiculous potential scenarios that were at least mathematically possible a week ago (a six-way tie for first?) can no longer happen, but much still needs to be decided in the league's most competitive season yet.
MLS・
Escobar rallies Mets past Marlins in 10, back into 1st alone
NEW YORK (AP) — Eduardo Escobar homered and drove in five late runs — including the game-winning single in the 10th inning — to rally the New York Mets past the Miami Marlins 5-4 on Wednesday night and back into sole possession of first place in the NL East. By overcoming a four-run deficit, the Mets moved a game ahead of the Braves heading into a three-game showdown between the teams in Atlanta this weekend. The defending World Series champions lost 3-2 in 10 innings at last-place Washington, one night after pulling even with the Mets. Of course, Hurricane Ian could affect the schedule in Atlanta, where the teams are set to square off Friday night following a mutual off day. Both clubs have six games remaining in the only division race not decided. One win at Truist Park would give the Mets the season-series tiebreaker over Atlanta.
Brewers beat Cardinals 5-1
One night after clinching the National League Central division title, the Cardinals were a little flat in a 5-1 loss to the Brewers on Wednesday night in Milwaukee. Brandon Woodruff shut down the Cards offense with six shutout innings while striking out ten to pick up the win and improve his season record to 13-4. […]
NHL
Rangers had tumultuous first training camp in 1926
Smythe put together strong team, was 'shattered' to be replaced by Patrick. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week, with NHL training camps underway, Fischler looks back 96 years...
RELATED PEOPLE
Red Wings' sources of hope: Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond
The Detroit Red Wings have faded from relevance in the NHL due to a lack of stars
NHL
Caps Continue Preseason in Philly
Washington takes to the road on Wednesday night for the first of three straight preseason road tilts, against the Flyers in Philadelphia. The Caps opened up their exhibition six-pack on Sunday afternoon with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres at Capital One Arena. Following Sunday's game with the...
George Kirby, Eugenio Suarez lead Mariners past Rangers, 3-1
George Kirby allowed one run over six innings, Eugenio Suarez had three hits and an RBI and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 3-1 on Wednesday night
Comments / 0