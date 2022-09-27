ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

247Sports

All in the Family: Beau Maye Joins Carolina Basketball Team

Another member of the Maye family is going to wear a North Carolina uniform. Beau Maye will be a walk-on for the 2022-23 UNC Basketball team, Inside Carolina has confirmed. Beau is the tallest of Mark and Aimee Maye's four sons, standing 6-foot-9. He's now the third of the Maye brothers to be a Tar Heel athlete, and the fourth to play college sports. His father, Mark, played for Carolina football from 1983-88. His oldest brother, Luke, earned First Team All-ACC and Third-Team All America honors playing for Carolina Basketball from 2015-18, hitting one of the biggest shots in program history en route to the 2017 national championship. His youngest brother, Drake, is the redshirt-freshman starting quarterback for the football team and the highest-rated quarterback in the ACC through the football season's first four weeks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Beau Maye added to 2022-2023 roster

The UNC basketball program has added another member of the Maye family, as Beau Maye joins the team as a walk-on for the upcoming season. On Wednesday, the UNC basketball program released its official roster for the 2022-2023 season. They announced that the team has added a walk-on to the roster, one that has a very familiar last name in Chapel Hill.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Five-star Duke target ready to cut two from list

Jesuit High School (Calif.) senior small forward and Duke basketball recruiting target Andrej Stojakovic plans to trim his list of suitors from six to four at an unspecified time on Wednesday, according to On3's Joe Tipton. While the Blue Devils landed in Stojakovic's top six, which he revealed in ...
DURHAM, NC
Scarlet Nation

Senior Laci Steele had good feeling about NC State

Edmond (Okla.) North senior forward Laci Steele had a pretty good idea that she wanted to go to NC State, but she was committed to going through her recruiting process. The 5-foot-11 sharp-shooter officially visited NC State on Sept. 9-11, and then followed up by checking out USC. She called up NCSU coach Wes Moore on Sept. 19 to let him know, but kept her decision under wraps until Wednesday night, where she could announce at her high school in front of friends and family.
RALEIGH, NC
Scarlet Nation

Commitment Breakdown: Four-star Florida WR Tyler Williams to Georgia

The recruiting battle for Tyler Williams went down to the end among top southern and southeastern programs that included South Carolina, Texas A&M, Miami, Clemson, and Georgia. In the end, the Bulldogs won out landing one of the best four-star receivers in the nation. WHAT THE BULLDOGS ARE GETTING. Georgia...
ATHENS, GA
Scarlet Nation

West Virginia preparing for both Texas QBs

West Virginia doesn’t know which Texas quarterback will start Saturday. So, they’re preparing for both. Freshman Quinn Ewers sustained a sprained SC joint in his shoulder against Alabama, which elevated Hudson Card into the starting role for the remainder of that contest and the past two games. Since assuming the starting role, Card has completed 49-75 passes for 596 yards and a 3 touchdowns.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WRAL News

Former NC State football coach Tom Reed dies

Zebulon, N.C. — Tom Reed, NC State's head football coach from 1983-85, died Monday at a long-term care facility in Zebulon, North Carolina. He was 77. Hired from Miami of Ohio after five successful seasons there, Reed had three consecutive 3-8 years with the Wolfpack. Known as a defensive disciplinarian with a fiery personality, Reed was successful in elevating NC State's recruiting to a national basis and improving his team's academic standing at the university.
RALEIGH, NC
FanSided

UNC Football: Kicker Nicky Sodano Joins the Tar Heels

UNC Football did not waste much time in adding another kicker to their roster. Nicky Sodano made the announcement today via his Twitter account. What a week for the UNC Football special teams. On Monday, head coach Mack Brown made the announcement that kicker Jonathan Kim left the team. Kim...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
voiceofmotown.com

Update on WVU Football Recruiting

Morgantown, West Virginia – The 2023 recruiting class got off to a fast and promising start, but has slowed down as of late. There’s a total of 17 commitments and they show plenty of talent across the board. At the beginning of the cycle, the ’23 class was on pace to become one of the best in school history.
MORGANTOWN, WV
AllClemson

Dabo Swinney on NC State, Injuries

The Textile Bowl and continued control of ACC Atlantic Division destiny will be at stake in front of the eyes of the nation on Saturday, Oct. 1 when the No. 5 Clemson Tigers host the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack on ABC's Saturday Night Football. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
CLEMSON, SC
Scarlet Nation

THI TV: Chizik On Struggles, Frustration, & Fixing Things

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina defensive coordinator Gene Chizik met with the media for his weekly press conference Monday at the Kenan Football Center to field questions about his unit’s performance in the loss to Notre Dame and the struggles it’s had all season. In particular, UNC’s...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WBOY

Huggins on return of Matthews Jr.: “He called me”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, Emmitt Matthews Jr. decided to transfer out of the West Virginia men’s basketball program. After one season at the University of Washington – a quick 40-minute drive from his hometown of Tacoma, Washington opposed to the 2,600-mile journey from home to Morgantown – Matthews has returned to WVU.
MORGANTOWN, WV

