More NC Black parents turn to homeschoolingThe Triangle Tribune
3 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGoldsboro, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Raleigh festival celebrates 10 yearsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
All in the Family: Beau Maye Joins Carolina Basketball Team
Another member of the Maye family is going to wear a North Carolina uniform. Beau Maye will be a walk-on for the 2022-23 UNC Basketball team, Inside Carolina has confirmed. Beau is the tallest of Mark and Aimee Maye's four sons, standing 6-foot-9. He's now the third of the Maye brothers to be a Tar Heel athlete, and the fourth to play college sports. His father, Mark, played for Carolina football from 1983-88. His oldest brother, Luke, earned First Team All-ACC and Third-Team All America honors playing for Carolina Basketball from 2015-18, hitting one of the biggest shots in program history en route to the 2017 national championship. His youngest brother, Drake, is the redshirt-freshman starting quarterback for the football team and the highest-rated quarterback in the ACC through the football season's first four weeks.
UNC Basketball: Beau Maye added to 2022-2023 roster
The UNC basketball program has added another member of the Maye family, as Beau Maye joins the team as a walk-on for the upcoming season. On Wednesday, the UNC basketball program released its official roster for the 2022-2023 season. They announced that the team has added a walk-on to the roster, one that has a very familiar last name in Chapel Hill.
Five-star Duke target ready to cut two from list
Jesuit High School (Calif.) senior small forward and Duke basketball recruiting target Andrej Stojakovic plans to trim his list of suitors from six to four at an unspecified time on Wednesday, according to On3's Joe Tipton. While the Blue Devils landed in Stojakovic's top six, which he revealed in ...
Former sports anchor joins N&O college football Week 5 picks for North Carolina schools
The ACC has two top 25 matchups this week in No. 10 NC State at No. 5 Clemson and No. 22 Wake Forest at No. 23 FSU. Former ABC 11 sports anchor Mark Armstrong joins the N&O sports staff to pick those games and five others.
Scarlet Nation
Senior Laci Steele had good feeling about NC State
Edmond (Okla.) North senior forward Laci Steele had a pretty good idea that she wanted to go to NC State, but she was committed to going through her recruiting process. The 5-foot-11 sharp-shooter officially visited NC State on Sept. 9-11, and then followed up by checking out USC. She called up NCSU coach Wes Moore on Sept. 19 to let him know, but kept her decision under wraps until Wednesday night, where she could announce at her high school in front of friends and family.
cbs17
Duke center Dereck Lively looking forward to basketball season
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — He is one of the biggest guys on the team and is expected to take the place of one of the biggest guys that left last year. Dereck Lively says he’s more than up to the task and can’t wait to get the season started.
UNC Football: It’s time to start talking about Mack Brown’s future
The world of sports is one that is constantly a victim of the moment; the minute that a team or person is not performing up to par, many within the affected community are itching to sound the alarms. I, personally, despise this mindset, and I often try to steer away...
Scarlet Nation
Commitment Breakdown: Four-star Florida WR Tyler Williams to Georgia
The recruiting battle for Tyler Williams went down to the end among top southern and southeastern programs that included South Carolina, Texas A&M, Miami, Clemson, and Georgia. In the end, the Bulldogs won out landing one of the best four-star receivers in the nation. WHAT THE BULLDOGS ARE GETTING. Georgia...
UNC Football: Latest Update on Saturday’s game against Virginia Tech
With Hurricane Ian potentially impacting the North Carolina area this weekend, will Saturday’s UNC football game be played as scheduled?. There’s a possibility that Hurricane Ian will make an impact on the United States over the next few days, which has some sporting events up in the air as to whether they will be played as scheduled.
Saturday offered another reminder that NC can’t have nice things in college football
Saturday was a beautiful early fall day in North Carolina. But the football? Not so much. One of the bright spots: NC State. The Wolfpack’s upcoming game at Clemson NC State’s biggest game ever? One could make the argument.
Scarlet Nation
West Virginia preparing for both Texas QBs
West Virginia doesn’t know which Texas quarterback will start Saturday. So, they’re preparing for both. Freshman Quinn Ewers sustained a sprained SC joint in his shoulder against Alabama, which elevated Hudson Card into the starting role for the remainder of that contest and the past two games. Since assuming the starting role, Card has completed 49-75 passes for 596 yards and a 3 touchdowns.
Former NC State football coach Tom Reed dies
Zebulon, N.C. — Tom Reed, NC State's head football coach from 1983-85, died Monday at a long-term care facility in Zebulon, North Carolina. He was 77. Hired from Miami of Ohio after five successful seasons there, Reed had three consecutive 3-8 years with the Wolfpack. Known as a defensive disciplinarian with a fiery personality, Reed was successful in elevating NC State's recruiting to a national basis and improving his team's academic standing at the university.
UNC Football: Kicker Nicky Sodano Joins the Tar Heels
UNC Football did not waste much time in adding another kicker to their roster. Nicky Sodano made the announcement today via his Twitter account. What a week for the UNC Football special teams. On Monday, head coach Mack Brown made the announcement that kicker Jonathan Kim left the team. Kim...
voiceofmotown.com
Update on WVU Football Recruiting
Morgantown, West Virginia – The 2023 recruiting class got off to a fast and promising start, but has slowed down as of late. There’s a total of 17 commitments and they show plenty of talent across the board. At the beginning of the cycle, the ’23 class was on pace to become one of the best in school history.
Dabo Swinney on NC State, Injuries
The Textile Bowl and continued control of ACC Atlantic Division destiny will be at stake in front of the eyes of the nation on Saturday, Oct. 1 when the No. 5 Clemson Tigers host the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack on ABC's Saturday Night Football. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Scarlet Nation
THI TV: Chizik On Struggles, Frustration, & Fixing Things
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina defensive coordinator Gene Chizik met with the media for his weekly press conference Monday at the Kenan Football Center to field questions about his unit’s performance in the loss to Notre Dame and the struggles it’s had all season. In particular, UNC’s...
247Sports
Missed the game? Watch N.C. A&T's Blue and Gold Marching Machine's SCSU game halftime show
North Carolina A&T's Blue and Gold Marching Machine was finally back at home in Greensboro after three straight weeks of travels. The B&GMM began the season in Charlotte, then headed to Detroit the following weekend before playing in Durham, NC last weekend. Finally back home, the Band was revved up...
WRAL
Professional golfer and Smithfield native Neal Lancaster still hits the greens in Johnston County
He's a golfer from Smithfield who once played the PGA Tour alongside many famous names such as Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. Neal Lancaster also captured some impressive highlights. For example, he was the first person in history to shoot below a 30 on the front nine of the US Open. Today, he lives in Johnston County and still plays competitively.
WBOY
Huggins on return of Matthews Jr.: “He called me”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, Emmitt Matthews Jr. decided to transfer out of the West Virginia men’s basketball program. After one season at the University of Washington – a quick 40-minute drive from his hometown of Tacoma, Washington opposed to the 2,600-mile journey from home to Morgantown – Matthews has returned to WVU.
