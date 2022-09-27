Read full article on original website
Fourteen people died on San Jose streets so far in September
Santa Clara County might see another record breaking year in homeless deaths, with 14 people dying on the streets in September alone. As of Friday, 167 unhoused people have died in Santa Clara County this year—roughly 73 percent of them died in San Jose, according to county’s data. The number is following an alarming trend the region has seen in the last decade.
San Jose sign thieves caught in the act
Election signs are disappearing across San Jose, and local candidates are asking would-be thieves to keep off the grass. It’s part of an ongoing trend that candidates say disrupts the democratic process. San Jose Councilmember Matt Mahan, who is running for mayor, said hundreds of campaign signs have disappeared...
UPDATE: Santa Clara leaders delay decision on affordable housing
Santa Clara leaders are postponing a vote on a controversial affordable housing project until November, amid opposition from hundreds of residents. The Santa Clara City Council voted 4-3 Tuesday to defer moving forward on a plan to build a five-story apartment building at 1601 Civic Center Drive. The project, managed by Charities Housing, would add... The post UPDATE: Santa Clara leaders delay decision on affordable housing appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Coalition on Homelessness sues city over its treatment of homeless people
The Coalition on Homelessness today filed a major lawsuit against San Francisco, alleging that the city has violated the constitutional rights of its homeless population. In the 105-page complaint released at 7:30 p.m., lawyers from the ACLU of Northern California and the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area outlined what it argues are three violations of U.S. Constitutional amendments and instances in which the city allegedly broke its own laws.
Bay Area high-speed rail will displace hundreds of residents, businesses
California's bullet train dream has already become a Central Valley nightmare. The Bay Area is next.
NBC Bay Area
Bicyclist Dies After Collision With Vehicle in Sunnyvale
A bicyclist died after a collision with a vehicle in Sunnyvale on Monday evening, according to the city's Department of Public Safety. The collision was reported at 5:11 p.m. in the area of South Wolfe Road and Inverness Way. The bicyclist was taken to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center and succumbed to his injuries there.
ksro.com
Two New Fault Lines Discovered in Bay Area
A new study is raising the risk of another earthquake in the San Francisco Bay Area. Researchers at Stanford University have found at least two new fault lines. They’re east of the San Andreas Fault and run from south of Gilroy through Silicon Valley, past Palo Alto. Experts say either are capable of producing a six-point-nine earthquake every 250 to 300 years, much like what hit near Loma Prieta Peak in 1989.
KTVU FOX 2
At least 3 armored truck guards shot in California this month
OAKLAND, Calif. - At least three armored truck guards have been shot – one fatally – in California this month. The most recent was Tuesday, when two people ambushed an armored truck in Carson – a Los Angeles suburb – near a 7-Eleven. One of the guards was shot before the robbers fled with a third person in a getaway car, Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies said.
davisvanguard.org
Suspension of 47 Alameda Deputies ‘Horrifying’ and ‘Disturbing,’ Charges Ella Baker Center
OAKLAND, CA — A Bay Area social justice group Monday said news that 47 Alameda County Sheriff’s Office deputies were suspended – but still getting paid – after an internal audit revealed about “10 percent of the active deputies working for ACSO received failing psychological exams dating back to 2016” was “horrifying” and “disturbing.”
What’s next for outgoing San Jose mayor, councilmembers?
After eight years on the 18th floor of City Hall, four San Jose elected officials are on their way out. Some are planning their next political moves, while others prepare to go back to their old non-political jobs. San Jose is weeks away from electing a new mayor and at least two new councilmembers during the November election. District... The post What’s next for outgoing San Jose mayor, councilmembers? appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Bay Area high school ranked #1 in California for public schools
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several public and private high schools around the San Francisco Bay Area were highlighted in Niche’s “2023 Best Schools” rankings. Niche’s annual rankings, released on Tuesday, picked College Preparatory School in Oakland as California’s second-best private high school. College Preparatory School has a 100 percent graduation rate, 1,480 average SAT score, […]
UPDATE: Hundreds of affordable homes planned in San Jose
Following through on a policy priority five years in the making, San Jose is partnering with developers to build affordable housing on several city-owned plots of land, including the first housing project stemming from Google’s major downtown development. The San Jose City Council voted unanimously to approve exclusive negotiating agreements with four different developers Tuesday,... The post UPDATE: Hundreds of affordable homes planned in San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Conversations with Jody: 'I have never had such a horrible experience as I did this past year in the Santa Cruz jail'
Crystal Ross has spent six of the past 10 years in the Santa Cruz and Monterey county jails. She describes her experiences here in a lengthy "Conversation with Jody," which offers a peek at life "inside." She describes women wailing to see their children, "unhygienic" facilities, rampant untreated addiction and mental health issues and a system unprepared to meet people's needs, despite all the money we have thrown at it. Hers is not an easy read, but it's an important one. Sober now and free since Sept. 17, Crystal says she is working to be an advocate and a voice for others still in jail.
San Mateo District Attorney drops charges in Batmobile case
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A wealthy Silicon Valley real estate agent lost a legal battle involving a Batmobile in San Mateo County this week. District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe announced Monday that he is dropping all criminal charges against Batmobile builder Mark Racop. A Menlo Park-based estate agent, Sam Anagnostou, accused Racop of failing to […]
3.4 magnitude quake shakes along Alameda-Santa Clara County line
LIVERMORE -- A small earthquake shook the southeastern tip of Alameda County Wednesday morning.The 3.4 magnitude quake hit at 10:02 a.m. about 15 miles south-southeast of Livermore and 14 miles northeast of San Jose's Alum Rock area.There were no reports of any injuries or damage.
Robinson: The elephants in the room
San Jose mayoral candidate Matt Mahan, county supervisorial candidate Johnny Khamis and sheriff candidate Kevin Jensen are all actively courting Republican voters in their quest for public office. Khamis and Jensen were once Republicans, while Mahan is not. Khamis publicly left the party in 2018, while Jensen—a registered Republican since 1988—changed his status to no party preference... The post Robinson: The elephants in the room appeared first on San José Spotlight.
47 Alameda Co. sheriff's deputies stripped of guns, duties due to 'unsatisfactory' psych exam scores
The Alameda County Sheriff's Office says these scores were due to immaturity and the deputies will undergo a new round of screening.
Neighbors concerned over San Jose intersection
After an 8-year-old boy was killed in their San Jose neighborhood, residents want more to be done to improve pedestrian safety.
Motorcyclist who was not wearing helmet killed in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police are at the site of a fatal traffic collision at the 5900 block of Silver Creek Valley Road in San Jose, where a motorcyclist collided with a wall, the department stated in a press release. The crash was reported at 9:21 a.m. The motorcyclist was in a parking lot […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3.4-magnitude earthquake strikes near San Jose and rattles part of California
A 3.4-magnitude earthquake shook part of California on Wednesday, Sept. 28, geologists said. The earthquake rattled Alum Rock, about 6 miles northeast of San Jose, at about 10 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Weak shaking from the earthquake could be felt near San Francisco, Fremont and Sunnyvale, geologists...
