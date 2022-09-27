ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara County, CA

San José Spotlight

San Jose sign thieves caught in the act

Election signs are disappearing across San Jose, and local candidates are asking would-be thieves to keep off the grass. It’s part of an ongoing trend that candidates say disrupts the democratic process. San Jose Councilmember Matt Mahan, who is running for mayor, said hundreds of campaign signs have disappeared...
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: Santa Clara leaders delay decision on affordable housing

Santa Clara leaders are postponing a vote on a controversial affordable housing project until November, amid opposition from hundreds of residents. The Santa Clara City Council voted 4-3 Tuesday to defer moving forward on a plan to build a five-story apartment building at 1601 Civic Center Drive. The project, managed by Charities Housing, would add... The post UPDATE: Santa Clara leaders delay decision on affordable housing appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA, CA
Mission Local

Coalition on Homelessness sues city over its treatment of homeless people

The Coalition on Homelessness today filed a major lawsuit against San Francisco, alleging that the city has violated the constitutional rights of its homeless population. In the 105-page complaint released at 7:30 p.m., lawyers from the ACLU of Northern California and the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area outlined what it argues are three violations of U.S. Constitutional amendments and instances in which the city allegedly broke its own laws.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bicyclist Dies After Collision With Vehicle in Sunnyvale

A bicyclist died after a collision with a vehicle in Sunnyvale on Monday evening, according to the city's Department of Public Safety. The collision was reported at 5:11 p.m. in the area of South Wolfe Road and Inverness Way. The bicyclist was taken to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center and succumbed to his injuries there.
SUNNYVALE, CA
ksro.com

Two New Fault Lines Discovered in Bay Area

A new study is raising the risk of another earthquake in the San Francisco Bay Area. Researchers at Stanford University have found at least two new fault lines. They’re east of the San Andreas Fault and run from south of Gilroy through Silicon Valley, past Palo Alto. Experts say either are capable of producing a six-point-nine earthquake every 250 to 300 years, much like what hit near Loma Prieta Peak in 1989.
PALO ALTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

At least 3 armored truck guards shot in California this month

OAKLAND, Calif. - At least three armored truck guards have been shot – one fatally – in California this month. The most recent was Tuesday, when two people ambushed an armored truck in Carson – a Los Angeles suburb – near a 7-Eleven. One of the guards was shot before the robbers fled with a third person in a getaway car, Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies said.
CARSON, CA
davisvanguard.org

Suspension of 47 Alameda Deputies ‘Horrifying’ and ‘Disturbing,’ Charges Ella Baker Center

OAKLAND, CA — A Bay Area social justice group Monday said news that 47 Alameda County Sheriff’s Office deputies were suspended – but still getting paid – after an internal audit revealed about “10 percent of the active deputies working for ACSO received failing psychological exams dating back to 2016” was “horrifying” and “disturbing.”
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

What’s next for outgoing San Jose mayor, councilmembers?

After eight years on the 18th floor of City Hall, four San Jose elected officials are on their way out. Some are planning their next political moves, while others prepare to go back to their old non-political jobs. San Jose is weeks away from electing a new mayor and at least two new councilmembers during the November election. District... The post What’s next for outgoing San Jose mayor, councilmembers? appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area high school ranked #1 in California for public schools

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several public and private high schools around the San Francisco Bay Area were highlighted in Niche’s “2023 Best Schools” rankings. Niche’s annual rankings, released on Tuesday, picked College Preparatory School in Oakland as California’s second-best private high school. College Preparatory School has a 100 percent graduation rate, 1,480 average SAT score, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: Hundreds of affordable homes planned in San Jose

Following through on a policy priority five years in the making, San Jose is partnering with developers to build affordable housing on several city-owned plots of land, including the first housing project stemming from Google’s major downtown development. The San Jose City Council voted unanimously to approve exclusive negotiating agreements with four different developers Tuesday,... The post UPDATE: Hundreds of affordable homes planned in San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Conversations with Jody: 'I have never had such a horrible experience as I did this past year in the Santa Cruz jail'

Crystal Ross has spent six of the past 10 years in the Santa Cruz and Monterey county jails. She describes her experiences here in a lengthy "Conversation with Jody," which offers a peek at life "inside." She describes women wailing to see their children, "unhygienic" facilities, rampant untreated addiction and mental health issues and a system unprepared to meet people's needs, despite all the money we have thrown at it. Hers is not an easy read, but it's an important one. Sober now and free since Sept. 17, Crystal says she is working to be an advocate and a voice for others still in jail.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

San Mateo District Attorney drops charges in Batmobile case

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A wealthy Silicon Valley real estate agent lost a legal battle involving a Batmobile in San Mateo County this week. District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe announced Monday that he is dropping all criminal charges against Batmobile builder Mark Racop. A Menlo Park-based estate agent, Sam Anagnostou, accused Racop of failing to […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Robinson: The elephants in the room

San Jose mayoral candidate Matt Mahan, county supervisorial candidate Johnny Khamis and sheriff candidate Kevin Jensen are all actively courting Republican voters in their quest for public office. Khamis and Jensen were once Republicans, while Mahan is not. Khamis publicly left the party in 2018, while Jensen—a registered Republican since 1988—changed his status to no party preference... The post Robinson: The elephants in the room appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Motorcyclist who was not wearing helmet killed in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police are at the site of a fatal traffic collision at the 5900 block of Silver Creek Valley Road in San Jose, where a motorcyclist collided with a wall, the department stated in a press release. The crash was reported at 9:21 a.m. The motorcyclist was in a parking lot […]
SAN JOSE, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

3.4-magnitude earthquake strikes near San Jose and rattles part of California

A 3.4-magnitude earthquake shook part of California on Wednesday, Sept. 28, geologists said. The earthquake rattled Alum Rock, about 6 miles northeast of San Jose, at about 10 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Weak shaking from the earthquake could be felt near San Francisco, Fremont and Sunnyvale, geologists...
SAN JOSE, CA

