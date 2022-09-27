ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mossyrock, WA

Mossyrock Sweeps Away CAA

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 1 day ago
Mossyrock's Paige Houghtelling looks to sneak a kill past Adna Sept. 12.

The Mossyrock volleyball dispatched Columbia Adventist with little trouble Monday, sweeping the Kodiaks 25-8, 25-11, 25-13.

Hailey Brooks and Payton Torrey shared the Vikings’ team lead with eight kills apiece. Torrey also had four aces and a team-high 17 digs.

Erin Cournyer posted six aces to lead Mossyrock, and also dished out 17 assists and logged eight digs. Paige Houghtelling had six kills and five aces of her own.

Libero Abbie Lovan racked up 13 digs, while Caelyn Marshall had nine.

Mossyrock will be right back at it Tuesday, hosting Pe Ell.

