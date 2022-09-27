Tigers Put Up Seven on Fishermen

Napavine freshman Maya Kunkel takes a kick against Kalama Sept. 19.

The Napavine soccer team put a touchdown up on its hosts, then kicked the extra point for good measure, beating Ilwaco out on the coast by a score of 7-1.

The Tigers took advantage of a pair of hat tricks, one from freshman Hayden Kaut and another from senior Danielle Tupuola, to do the bulk of their scoring.

Kaut got the scoring started after 13 minutes of deadlock. Six minutes later, she set up fellow freshman Abby Marcial, who scored to double the Napavine lead/

Tupuola scored twice in three minutes in the 24th and 27th, the second coming on a header straight off a throw-in from Maya Kunkel. One more goal from Kaut gave the freshman a brace as well going into halftime, the Tigers led 5-1 at the break.

Both Tupuola and Kaut turned those braces into hats early in the second half, the former doing so in the 46th minute and the latter picking up her third goal in the 49th.

Napavine outshot its hosts 12-2.

The Tigers will host Raymond-South Bend on Wednesday.