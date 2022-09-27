ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napavine, WA

Tigers Put Up Seven on Fishermen

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R1gd9_0iBdzYMo00
Napavine freshman Maya Kunkel takes a kick against Kalama Sept. 19.

The Napavine soccer team put a touchdown up on its hosts, then kicked the extra point for good measure, beating Ilwaco out on the coast by a score of 7-1.

The Tigers took advantage of a pair of hat tricks, one from freshman Hayden Kaut and another from senior Danielle Tupuola, to do the bulk of their scoring.

Kaut got the scoring started after 13 minutes of deadlock. Six minutes later, she set up fellow freshman Abby Marcial, who scored to double the Napavine lead/

Tupuola scored twice in three minutes in the 24th and 27th, the second coming on a header straight off a throw-in from Maya Kunkel. One more goal from Kaut gave the freshman a brace as well going into halftime, the Tigers led 5-1 at the break.

Both Tupuola and Kaut turned those braces into hats early in the second half, the former doing so in the 46th minute and the latter picking up her third goal in the 49th.

Napavine outshot its hosts 12-2.

The Tigers will host Raymond-South Bend on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Mossyrock Sweeps Away CAA

The Mossyrock volleyball dispatched Columbia Adventist with little trouble Monday, sweeping the Kodiaks 25-8, 25-11, 25-13. Hailey Brooks and Payton Torrey shared the Vikings’ team lead with eight kills apiece. Torrey also had four aces and a team-high 17 digs. Erin Cournyer posted six aces to lead Mossyrock, and...
MOSSYROCK, WA
dailycoffeenews.com

Keebler Coffee Roasters Sees Coffee Differently in Longview, WA

Situated between the coffee meccas of Seattle and Portland, Oregon, the new home of Keebler Coffee Roasters is trying to build new byways through which customers can engage with high-quality specialty coffee in Longview, Washington. “Seeing the need for a shop adhering to current roasting and brewing standards, we decided...
LONGVIEW, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ilwaco, WA
Local
Washington Sports
City
Napavine, WA
Ilwaco, WA
Sports
Napavine, WA
Sports
Chronicle

Chehalis Man Identified as Pilot Who Died in Plane Crash in Oregon

The pilot who perished in a plane crash near Mount Jefferson, Oregon, on Thursday was identified by his daughter-in-law Sunday as Chehalis resident Wayne Wirt. Wirt was flying his Piper Cherokee solo from Llano, California, to Chehalis last week, but missed a check-in with his family at 2 p.m. on Sept. 22, according to a written account of the incident posted by Wirt’s daughter-in-law on a GoFundMe page on Sunday.
CHEHALIS, WA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Washington

While it is fairly easy to prepare a delicious burger in the comfort of your home, we all love to go out with our friends from time to time. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are three amazing burger places in Washington that will definitely enjoy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishermen#Tigers#Raymond South Bend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Chronicle

Remains Identified in 2002 Southwest Washington Cold Case

The remains of a man found 20 years ago in Ridgefield have been identified as 32-year-old James Orin Johnson. The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office announced Tuesday that staff had linked Johnson's family's DNA to that of the remains found Jan. 13, 2002. Staff submitted a DNA sample from the...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
q13fox.com

Search and rescue trailer with equipment stolen in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. - The non-profit Lewis County Search and Rescue Council is asking for help to find their stolen equipment. They said a person broke into their shop last Wednesday around midnight and stole a trailer with $7,000 worth of radios, a Honda generator, a portable yellow suitcase repeater unit, multiple antennas, a laptop, and a printer.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
My Clallam County

Men arrested in Forks sentenced for 2018 murder of Tacoma woman

Tacoma – 34-year-old Jeremy Jay Warren of Forks was sentenced Friday in US District Court in Tacoma to nearly 22 years in prison for his role in the murder of a 34-year-old woman on federal land belonging to Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Also sentenced was 53-year-old Bobbie Pease of Tacoma,...
TACOMA, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
2K+
Followers
318
Post
518K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy