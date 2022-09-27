ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
fox10phoenix.com

Heads up, new drivers: Arizona MVD makes changes to road test

PHOENIX - Trying to get a driver's license in Arizona? Expect to see some new changes to the road test effective Sept. 29. The Arizona Dept. of Transportation's Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) has updated the driving test for all MVD offices and authorized third-party locations across the state. Three new...
PHOENIX, AZ
InMaricopa

Surf Park in Arizona gets Planning and Zoning Approval

A major tourism attraction proposed for Maricopa that could bring a new type of visitor to the city took its first steps toward becoming a reality Monday night. The PHX Surf planned area development — including its development land-use plan, permitted uses and development standards — unanimously was approved by the Planning & Zoning Commission. The PHX Surf project is proposed as a surf and water park with on-site hospitality, retail, restaurant and outdoor entertainment center.
MARICOPA, AZ
KTAR.com

Work to begin Monday night on I-17 improvement project north of Phoenix

PHOENIX – Work is scheduled to begin Monday night on a long-planned freeway improvement project north of Phoenix, transportation officials said. Construction to widen Interstate 17 from Anthem to Black Canyon City and add “flex” lanes from Black Canyon City to Sunset Point is expected to take three years at a cost of $446 million, the Arizona Department of Transportation said Monday.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Traffic
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Casa Grande, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Traffic
Local
Arizona Traffic
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how Phoenix aims to transform McDowell Road

A long-neglected stretch of McDowell Road in central Phoenix could one day be transformed with shade trees, enhanced lighting, colorful crosswalks and murals. Representatives from the City of Phoenix Street Transportation Department met with the public Tuesday night to discuss the McDowell Road Revitalization Project to bring safety and aesthetic improvements to a section of the road from Seventh Street to State Route 51.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#I 10#Traffic Accident#Adot#Abc15 Investigator#Loop 20
KTAR.com

State Route 88 improvement along 11-mile gravel section begins this week

PHOENIX — An 11.16-mile gravel section of State Route 88 between Apache Lake and the Theodore Roosevelt Dam will undergo paving and other improvements starting this week. The Arizona Department of Transportation and the Tonto National Forest’s project will work to improve the roadway’s resilience during heavy rainfall and limit the repairs needed after flooding, according to a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Pick-up days to change for City of Phoenix’s bulk trash program

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Just days before the City of Phoenix is set to launch an adjustment to its collection days, and the city’s Public Works Department said it’s adjusting days again, this time for its bulk trash customers as it continues to struggle with staffing. Earlier this...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Last repairs on US 60 water transmission line break to begin Oct. 2

PHOENIX — The final repairs on the U.S. 60 water line will shut down a portion of the freeway for several weeks starting next month. From Oct. 2-28, the eastbound U.S. 60 ramp to southbound Loop 101 and the eastbound U.S. 60 off-ramp to McClintock will be closed, the city of Tempe said in a press release.
TEMPE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
azbigmedia.com

11 best neighborhoods in Phoenix for housing investments

Since making Arizona their preferred location in recent years, investors of all skill and monetary levels are finding the state’s real estate market to be a fantastic investment decision. Investors have a wide variety of properties to choose from, and the region also boasts a burgeoning population, a booming tourism industry, first-rate amenities, construction of major industrial and commercial centers, and reasonably priced housing. But what are the best neighborhoods in Phoenix for real estate investments?
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Two survive helicopter crash near Beeline Highway and Gilbert Road

Two people survived a helicopter crash east of the Valley Monday morning. Crews responded to the incident near Beeline Highway and Gilbert Road around 9 a.m. Video from the scene showed a small aircraft in a desert area four miles north of Falcon Field Airport that appeared to be heavily damaged and smoking.
GILBERT, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy