fox10phoenix.com
Heads up, new drivers: Arizona MVD makes changes to road test
PHOENIX - Trying to get a driver's license in Arizona? Expect to see some new changes to the road test effective Sept. 29. The Arizona Dept. of Transportation's Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) has updated the driving test for all MVD offices and authorized third-party locations across the state. Three new...
Surf Park in Arizona gets Planning and Zoning Approval
A major tourism attraction proposed for Maricopa that could bring a new type of visitor to the city took its first steps toward becoming a reality Monday night. The PHX Surf planned area development — including its development land-use plan, permitted uses and development standards — unanimously was approved by the Planning & Zoning Commission. The PHX Surf project is proposed as a surf and water park with on-site hospitality, retail, restaurant and outdoor entertainment center.
fox10phoenix.com
Construction begins on I-17 from Phoenix to Sunset Point: What to expect and for how long
PHOENIX - Construction is underway on the I-17 improvement project – we have the details on what Arizona drivers can expect and how long this project is going to be going on. Construction began on the night of Sept. 26 on 23 miles of I-17 from Anthem all the...
KTAR.com
Work to begin Monday night on I-17 improvement project north of Phoenix
PHOENIX – Work is scheduled to begin Monday night on a long-planned freeway improvement project north of Phoenix, transportation officials said. Construction to widen Interstate 17 from Anthem to Black Canyon City and add “flex” lanes from Black Canyon City to Sunset Point is expected to take three years at a cost of $446 million, the Arizona Department of Transportation said Monday.
kjzz.org
Phoenix has approved Vision Zero for pedestrian safety. Here's how it's working in other cities
The Phoenix City Council earlier this month unanimously approved adopting a Vision Zero Road Safety Action Plan; the vote also came with $10 million a year to implement it. This came after the council voted against implementing Vision Zero in 2019. Phoenix has a problem with traffic safety and pedestrian...
Here's What Phoenix Will Look Like In 2040 And It May Surprise You
You may be getting a lot of new neighbors.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how Phoenix aims to transform McDowell Road
A long-neglected stretch of McDowell Road in central Phoenix could one day be transformed with shade trees, enhanced lighting, colorful crosswalks and murals. Representatives from the City of Phoenix Street Transportation Department met with the public Tuesday night to discuss the McDowell Road Revitalization Project to bring safety and aesthetic improvements to a section of the road from Seventh Street to State Route 51.
Land reuse project to revitalize historic barrios near Phoenix airport
Green Valley, Eastlake Park, El Campito, Golden Gate, Cuatro Milpas, Ann Ott, and San Juan Bautista are some of the oldest established neighborhoods in Phoenix.
KTAR.com
State Route 88 improvement along 11-mile gravel section begins this week
PHOENIX — An 11.16-mile gravel section of State Route 88 between Apache Lake and the Theodore Roosevelt Dam will undergo paving and other improvements starting this week. The Arizona Department of Transportation and the Tonto National Forest’s project will work to improve the roadway’s resilience during heavy rainfall and limit the repairs needed after flooding, according to a press release.
AZFamily
Pick-up days to change for City of Phoenix’s bulk trash program
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Just days before the City of Phoenix is set to launch an adjustment to its collection days, and the city’s Public Works Department said it’s adjusting days again, this time for its bulk trash customers as it continues to struggle with staffing. Earlier this...
KTAR.com
Last repairs on US 60 water transmission line break to begin Oct. 2
PHOENIX — The final repairs on the U.S. 60 water line will shut down a portion of the freeway for several weeks starting next month. From Oct. 2-28, the eastbound U.S. 60 ramp to southbound Loop 101 and the eastbound U.S. 60 off-ramp to McClintock will be closed, the city of Tempe said in a press release.
What will the Valley look like in 2040? The answer may surprise you
PHOENIX — Think about the Valley in 2002. No State Farm Stadium, Y2K, downtown Phoenix was a ghost town after 3 p.m. Now imagine what the Valley will look like 20 years from now. “We're projecting we're going to add another million and a half people to Maricopa County...
azbigmedia.com
11 best neighborhoods in Phoenix for housing investments
Since making Arizona their preferred location in recent years, investors of all skill and monetary levels are finding the state’s real estate market to be a fantastic investment decision. Investors have a wide variety of properties to choose from, and the region also boasts a burgeoning population, a booming tourism industry, first-rate amenities, construction of major industrial and commercial centers, and reasonably priced housing. But what are the best neighborhoods in Phoenix for real estate investments?
WATCH: Family of Six Found Clinging To Top of Car in Arizona Monsoon Floodwaters
In this shocking footage, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in Maricopa, Arizona rescues a family of six stranded on top of a car in Arizona monsoon floodwaters on September 21. The Ranger 1 helicopter crew arrived to the scene and a “trooper-paramedic was inserted via 75′ hoist to make...
8 Luxury Neighborhoods in Arizona To Consider for Retirement
Arizona is a popular place to retire thanks to its pleasant weather year-round, picturesque scenery, safe cities and relatively affordable living costs. But for those retirees who value luxury over...
ABC 15 News
Second Chance Bike Drive brings new life to used bikes, offering independence to many in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A bike can be a lifeline for many getting them to and from work or school, but getting a set of wheels isn't always easy. That's why your donations to the Second Chance Bike Drive are so important. Going for a bike ride can be a simple...
ABC 15 News
VIDEO: Six people, including young child, rescued from flooding near Maricopa
MARICOPA, AZ — Turn around, don't drown. That's the message often spread to those who may encounter flooding on the roadway during monsoon season. However, six people had to be rescued via helicopter when they became stranded on top of a car during flooding in Maricopa. The incident occurred...
ABC 15 News
Two survive helicopter crash near Beeline Highway and Gilbert Road
Two people survived a helicopter crash east of the Valley Monday morning. Crews responded to the incident near Beeline Highway and Gilbert Road around 9 a.m. Video from the scene showed a small aircraft in a desert area four miles north of Falcon Field Airport that appeared to be heavily damaged and smoking.
fox10phoenix.com
Cherry Creek Lodge: A beautiful Arizona getaway on a dude ranch, along with cattle, horses and cowboys
GILA COUNTY, Ariz. - When life feels like a lot, we start to look for a place to get away. Have you ever tried visiting a dude ranch?. A few hours from Phoenix is a place called Cherry Creek Lodge in Gila County. It sits on a working cattle ranch, with trees all around, a beautiful lake, and plenty of peace and quiet.
‘Angry Chickz’ announces grand opening date for first Arizona location
David Mkhitaryan, CEO of Angry Chickz, confirmed to ABC15 that the first Arizona location will be in Glendale and will open in early October!
