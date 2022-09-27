ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Emmerdale spoilers! Aaron Dingle returns in the nick of time for sister Liv…

By Sarah Waterfall
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 1 day ago

Emmerdale 's Aaron Dingle makes a shock return and is immediately arrested in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Just when Liv thought her ordeal in Emmerdale with her lying, money-grabbing mum Sandra and sidekick Terry was over, it's not.

Terry rocks up to Mill and turns on Liv when she refuses to change her statement about Sandra.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30rGpB_0iBdzVid00

Terry comes calling and demands Liv changes her statement about her money-grabbing liar mum Sandra. (Image credit: ITV)

As Terry shoves her, Liv hits her head and falls on the floor out cold. How badly injured is this? Will she be ok?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aGCo4_0iBdzVid00

When Liv refuses, Terry grabs her and shoves her! (Image credit: ITV)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gThFA_0iBdzVid00

Liv falls, knocking her head and is left unconscious on the floor of her home. (Image credit: ITV)

Cue the shock arrival of Aaron Dingle, Liv's long-lost brother, who is horrified at the scene he walks in on. Not surprisingly he's deeply unimpressed by what he is seeing and is really worried about Liv.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AMGiE_0iBdzVid00

Aaron Dingle can't believe the scene he's walking in on when he finds his sister Liv on the ground and grim Terry loitering. Lashing out, he wallops Terry and is arrested! (Image credit: ITV)

Instinct taking over, Aaron wallops Terry and ends up getting arrested! Not exactly the perfect return for Aaron.

Liv's rushed to hospital where Vinny arrives frantic with worry about his wife.

Meanwhile Chas fumes at Harriet over Aaron's arrest. But Aaron's not really bothered, all he wants to do is get Liv to forgive him for walking out on her when she was wrongly charged with Ben's murder . Perhaps he should worry about his arrest a bit?!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vkrRA_0iBdzVid00

Ben was Aaron's boyfriend who was murdered by Meena Jutla. But initially, Liv was blamed and jailed and Aaron walked out on her in disgust. (Image credit: ITV)

Will Liv make a recovery? And will the siblings repair their relationship?

A lads' session round the X-box turns sour when Nate makes a joke about Mack's secret one-night stand. To Mack's horror, Ryan picks up on it and wants to know what Nate is on about.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22JoD0_0iBdzVid00

A lads' night in turns sour for Mack when Nate makes a clumsy joke about his secret one-night stand. (Image credit: ITV)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VIlOp_0iBdzVid00

Ryan picks up on the vibe and squeezes the truth out of Mack who's forced to admit he's cheated on Ryan's mum, his girlfriend Charity. (Image credit: ITV)

Ryan pushes for the truth and is disgusted when his housemate, who's going out with Ryan's mum, admits he slept with someone after a row with Charity.

Charity told Mack to find someone else to have children with after they'd had a horrible row. He ended up in another woman's bed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MbIjm_0iBdzVid00

Charity told Mack to find someone else... and he did! (Image credit: ITV)

Will Mack comply when Ryan insists he confesses his betrayal?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.

Comments / 0

Related
Soaps In Depth

THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS Spoilers: Diane Gets a Shock!

Things are not going according to plan in these THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS spoilers! Chelsea causes drama for Billy and Victoria, Elena breaks Nate’s heart, and Diane gets a very unwelcome visitor!. Victoria reluctantly agreed that they would tell Johnny that Chelsea is his biological mother, but only...
TV SERIES
Soaps In Depth

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 9/6/22: Spencer Has a Confession to Make!

Trina’s party is ground zero for drama in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers, but there’s plenty going on throughout Port Charles! Spencer wants to come clean, Cameron suspects Joss is keeping secrets, TJ shares his concerns with Jordan, Stella is stunned by Portia’s news, Marshall takes a stand, Nina and Willow come face to face at Nelle’s grave, Carly plays Mama Bear, and Selina tries to strike a deal with Sonny!
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

EastEnders introduces Nish Panesar as Vinny searches for answers

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders will finally introduce Nish Panesar next week, as Vinny visits him in prison. Show bosses have cast Navin Chowdhry as newcomer Nish, who is the father of Kheerat, Ash and Vinny, and has often been mentioned on screen but never seen. Nish will arrive in Walford...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street confirms Dev Alahan romantic reunion

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has confirmed a romantic reunion to come for Dev Alahan and Bernie Winter. Fans will know that the pair have a close history, having hooked up in the past on a casual basis – though Dev has never really seen it as a relationship.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Spoiler#In The Nick Of Time#Itv
The List

Is Mishael Morgan Really Leaving The Young And The Restless?

Mishael Morgan has become a staple of "The Young and the Restless" since first joining the soap as Hilary Curtis in 2013. She gained critical acclaim in the role of Hilary, earning herself two Daytime Emmy Award nominations (via Daytime Confidential). Unfortunately, the Hilary character was abruptly killed off in 2018, marking the end of Morgan's stellar run on "Y&R" (via Soaps In Depth). However, once a new regime took over the series, Morgan found her way back to Genoa City. This time, she stepped into the role of Amanda Sinclair, the identical twin sister of Hilary (via CBS).
TV & VIDEOS
Cheryl E Preston

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Nikki and Phyllis proceed to phase two in taking down Diane

Thursday on The Young and the Restless Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman expresses his outrage to Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford). He approaches the women at Society and tells them they were seen several times with investigative reports Talia Morgan (Natalie Morales) and he knows they were behind the article on Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street star responds to shock death in latest episode

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has killed off Leo Thompkins in a heated clash with Stephen Reid. The ITV soap has cemented Stephen's status as Corrie's next big villain after the feud between the two men ended in tragedy. Monday's episode saw Leo discover that Stephen is planning to...
TV & VIDEOS
Soap Hub

DAYS Spoilers Speculation: A New Powerbroker Family Is Headed To Salem

DAYS Spoilers Speculation: A New Powerbroker Family Is Headed To SalemSoap Hub. DAYS spoilers reveal how EJ DiMera is doing his best to fill the powerbroker vacuum Stefano DiMera left behind, while Kristen DiMera, Gabi Hernandez DiMera, Johnny DiMera, and Ava Vitale not-really-DiMera squabble for the leftover crumbs.
digitalspy.com

Married At First Sight UK stars ask to change partners in experiment twist

Married At First Sight UK spoilers follow. Married At First Sight UK stars Matt Murray and Whitney Hughes will ask the experts if they can join the experiment as a new couple. Last night's (September 27) explosive episode saw Matt and Whitney share a kiss, despite being wed to their respective partners Gemma Rose and Duka Cavolli.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Married at First Sight UK's Adrian discusses "ridiculous" fights with Thomas

Married at First Sight UK star Adrian Sanderson has reflected on his and husband Thomas Hartley's more combustible moments. As watchers of the latest series might agree, Thomas easily wins the prize for Most Fiery Contestant to ever appear on MAFS, with Adrian regularly caught in his crosshairs. Fortunately for...
CELEBRITIES
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

298
Followers
2K+
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy