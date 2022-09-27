ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Bay Area

Bicyclist Dies After Collision With Vehicle in Sunnyvale

A bicyclist died after a collision with a vehicle in Sunnyvale on Monday evening, according to the city's Department of Public Safety. The collision was reported at 5:11 p.m. in the area of South Wolfe Road and Inverness Way. The bicyclist was taken to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center and succumbed to his injuries there.
SUNNYVALE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Motorcyclist performing wheelies killed after colliding into wall in South San Jose

SAN JOSE -- A motorcyclist performing stunts was killed Tuesday morning in a crash in South San Jose, police said.The crash happened at around 9:12 a.m. on the 5900 block of Silver Creek Valley Road near Hellyer Avenue in the Edenvale neighborhood.San Jose police said an adult male motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet while performing wheelies in a parking lot. The man lost control of the motorcycle and collided with a wall of a building.  The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity was withheld pending the notification of his family.Police said it was the 49th fatal traffic collision in 2022 and the 51st victim.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

At least 3 armored truck guards shot in California this month

OAKLAND, Calif. - At least three armored truck guards have been shot – one fatally – in California this month. The most recent was Tuesday, when two people ambushed an armored truck in Carson – a Los Angeles suburb – near a 7-Eleven. One of the guards was shot before the robbers fled with a third person in a getaway car, Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies said.
CARSON, CA
CBS LA

Self-proclaimed "incel" who recorded himself pepper spraying women in Orange County arrested in Northern California

A self-described "incel" who recorded himself pepper spraying and harassing unsuspecting women and posted the videos to YouTube was arrested in Northern California and brought back to Orange County to face charges of felony assault and hate crimes.Johnny Deven Young, 25, of Anaheim, appeared in court Monday after his arrest in San Mateo County. He has been charged with assault with great bodily injury, illegal use of tear gas, the personal use of a deadly weapon, all felonies, and hate crime enhancements. He also faces misdemeanor charges of violation of civil rights.Police say Young recorded himself pepper spraying two women...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Two New Fault Lines Discovered in Bay Area

A new study is raising the risk of another earthquake in the San Francisco Bay Area. Researchers at Stanford University have found at least two new fault lines. They’re east of the San Andreas Fault and run from south of Gilroy through Silicon Valley, past Palo Alto. Experts say either are capable of producing a six-point-nine earthquake every 250 to 300 years, much like what hit near Loma Prieta Peak in 1989.
PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

KTVU FOX 2

Police activity near Oakland schools

There is a large police presence at a cluster of schools in East Oakland. Students and staff appear to be leaving the buildings on the campus on Fontaine Street. Several different institutions appear to have facilities on this block. It's unclear how many of the schools are involved. SkyFOX is...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose fire station celebrating lives of captain's 3 kids killed in car crash

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Fire Station 16 announced a celebration of life for the three kids of a fire captain who were killed in a car crash. Capt. Steve Biakanja lost his 14-year-old twin daughters Leigh and Lucy, and 12-year-old son Ben, last month in a deadly accident on Highway 156 in Hollister. The children's mother and captain's ex-wife Lisa, also died in the crash.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

6 injured in Oakland school shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. - Six people were injured in a shooting in East Oakland near a cluster of schools on Wednesday, police said. Three patients are in critical condition at Highland Hospital with unspecified injuries, a hospital spokesperson said. Oakland police said they were investigating a shooting around 1:45 p.m. on...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Large earthquake the size of Loma Prieta possible in Silicon Valley

STANFORD, Calif. - Scientists at Stanford warned of a large earthquake possibly brewing in Silicon Valley. The new study found that two faults, known together as Foothill Thrust Belt, could produce a quake as big as the Loma Prieta that rattled the Bay Area in 1989. They said the 6.9...
STANFORD, CA

