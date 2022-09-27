Read full article on original website
Related
63-Year-Old Yong Hu Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Sunnyvale (Sunnyvale, CA)
According to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety, a motorcycle accident occurred in Sunnyvale on Monday. The crash happened near Wolfe road and Inverness Way at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
NBC Bay Area
Bicyclist Dies After Collision With Vehicle in Sunnyvale
A bicyclist died after a collision with a vehicle in Sunnyvale on Monday evening, according to the city's Department of Public Safety. The collision was reported at 5:11 p.m. in the area of South Wolfe Road and Inverness Way. The bicyclist was taken to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center and succumbed to his injuries there.
3.4 magnitude quake shakes along Alameda-Santa Clara County line
LIVERMORE -- A small earthquake shook the southeastern tip of Alameda County Wednesday morning.The 3.4 magnitude quake hit at 10:02 a.m. about 15 miles south-southeast of Livermore and 14 miles northeast of San Jose's Alum Rock area.There were no reports of any injuries or damage.
Motorcyclist performing wheelies killed after colliding into wall in South San Jose
SAN JOSE -- A motorcyclist performing stunts was killed Tuesday morning in a crash in South San Jose, police said.The crash happened at around 9:12 a.m. on the 5900 block of Silver Creek Valley Road near Hellyer Avenue in the Edenvale neighborhood.San Jose police said an adult male motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet while performing wheelies in a parking lot. The man lost control of the motorcycle and collided with a wall of a building. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity was withheld pending the notification of his family.Police said it was the 49th fatal traffic collision in 2022 and the 51st victim.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police reorganizing to stem rising gun violence after 96th homicide
OAKLAND, Calif. - The 96th slaying this year in Oakland on Tuesday is prompting police to reorganize and deploy additional officers in East Oakland and parts of West Oakland, Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said. Police received calls at 10 a.m. Tuesday of shots fired in the 9600 block of Edes...
Bay Area high-speed rail will displace hundreds of residents, businesses
California's bullet train dream has already become a Central Valley nightmare. The Bay Area is next.
KTVU FOX 2
At least 3 armored truck guards shot in California this month
OAKLAND, Calif. - At least three armored truck guards have been shot – one fatally – in California this month. The most recent was Tuesday, when two people ambushed an armored truck in Carson – a Los Angeles suburb – near a 7-Eleven. One of the guards was shot before the robbers fled with a third person in a getaway car, Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies said.
Self-proclaimed "incel" who recorded himself pepper spraying women in Orange County arrested in Northern California
A self-described "incel" who recorded himself pepper spraying and harassing unsuspecting women and posted the videos to YouTube was arrested in Northern California and brought back to Orange County to face charges of felony assault and hate crimes.Johnny Deven Young, 25, of Anaheim, appeared in court Monday after his arrest in San Mateo County. He has been charged with assault with great bodily injury, illegal use of tear gas, the personal use of a deadly weapon, all felonies, and hate crime enhancements. He also faces misdemeanor charges of violation of civil rights.Police say Young recorded himself pepper spraying two women...
ksro.com
Two New Fault Lines Discovered in Bay Area
A new study is raising the risk of another earthquake in the San Francisco Bay Area. Researchers at Stanford University have found at least two new fault lines. They’re east of the San Andreas Fault and run from south of Gilroy through Silicon Valley, past Palo Alto. Experts say either are capable of producing a six-point-nine earthquake every 250 to 300 years, much like what hit near Loma Prieta Peak in 1989.
NBC Bay Area
Motorcyclist ‘Riding Recklessly' in San Jose Parking Lot Dies After Crash
A motorcyclist who was "riding recklessly" without a helmet in a San Jose parking lot Wednesday morning died after crashing into a wall, police said. The fatal crash happened in the 5900 block of Silver Creek Valley Road, police said. Police said the victim was a man, but his identity...
A preliminary 3.4 earthquake reported in San Jose, USGS says
Did You Feel It? An earthquake struck San Jose around 10:02 a.m. northeast of Alum Rock.
47 Alameda Co. sheriff's deputies stripped of guns, duties due to 'unsatisfactory' psych exam scores
The Alameda County Sheriff's Office says these scores were due to immaturity and the deputies will undergo a new round of screening.
Motorcyclist who was not wearing helmet killed in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police are at the site of a fatal traffic collision at the 5900 block of Silver Creek Valley Road in San Jose, where a motorcyclist collided with a wall, the department stated in a press release. The crash was reported at 9:21 a.m. The motorcyclist was in a parking lot […]
KTVU FOX 2
Police activity near Oakland schools
There is a large police presence at a cluster of schools in East Oakland. Students and staff appear to be leaving the buildings on the campus on Fontaine Street. Several different institutions appear to have facilities on this block. It's unclear how many of the schools are involved. SkyFOX is...
KTVU FOX 2
SFPD sergeant, who has since retired, pleads no contest to robbing San Mateo pharmacy for painkillers
SAN MATEO, Calif. - A 57-year-old San Francisco police sergeant has pleaded no contest to felony charges for robbing a Rite Aid pharmacy in San Mateo of painkillers last year, prosecutors said. Davin Cole entered the plea to two counts of robbery with an enhancement for being armed during the...
KTVU FOX 2
47 Alameda County sheriff's deputies deemed unsuitable 'did nothing wrong'
47 Alameda County sheriff's deputies deemed unsuitable 'did nothing wrong'. An Alameda County sheriff's captain wrote a memo telling his employees that the 47 deputies who were relieved of their law enforcement duties last week have "done nothing wrong" adding that they have done "great work" for the office and for the community.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose fire station celebrating lives of captain's 3 kids killed in car crash
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Fire Station 16 announced a celebration of life for the three kids of a fire captain who were killed in a car crash. Capt. Steve Biakanja lost his 14-year-old twin daughters Leigh and Lucy, and 12-year-old son Ben, last month in a deadly accident on Highway 156 in Hollister. The children's mother and captain's ex-wife Lisa, also died in the crash.
KTVU FOX 2
6 injured in Oakland school shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. - Six people were injured in a shooting in East Oakland near a cluster of schools on Wednesday, police said. Three patients are in critical condition at Highland Hospital with unspecified injuries, a hospital spokesperson said. Oakland police said they were investigating a shooting around 1:45 p.m. on...
KTVU FOX 2
Large earthquake the size of Loma Prieta possible in Silicon Valley
STANFORD, Calif. - Scientists at Stanford warned of a large earthquake possibly brewing in Silicon Valley. The new study found that two faults, known together as Foothill Thrust Belt, could produce a quake as big as the Loma Prieta that rattled the Bay Area in 1989. They said the 6.9...
Neighbors concerned over San Jose intersection
After an 8-year-old boy was killed in their San Jose neighborhood, residents want more to be done to improve pedestrian safety.
Comments / 0