Orioles bash Red Sox 14-8, slice AL wild-card deficit
BOSTON (AP) — Cedric Mullins homered on the second pitch of the game, Anthony Santander went deep twice and the Baltimore Orioles outslugged the Boston Red Sox 14-8 on Monday night to gain a little ground in the playoff race. Gunnar Henderson hit a two-run homer and Mullins tripled in two runs for the Orioles (80-73), who moved within 3 1/2 games of idle Seattle for the final AL wild card. Austin Hays added a solo shot for Baltimore in a game delayed by rain for 1 hour, 40 minutes. “We’re confident,” Orioles starter Jordan Lyles said. “We didn’t love the way the Houston series finished up, the second half of those four games, but we know how talented we are and how good we are. We can get on a run.”
CBS Sports
Astros' Lance McCullers: Scratched Tuesday with illness
McCullers was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday against the Diamondbacks due to an illness, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. It's unclear when McCullers will make his next appearance for the Astros, but Luis Garcia will start in his place Tuesday. The Astros only have four games left this week after Tuesday and a handful of well-rested starting options.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Done for season
The Rockies placed Blackmon on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a torn meniscus in his left knee. This trip to the injured list will end Blackmon's season early, and the 36-year-old veteran will finish 2022 with a .733 OPS -- his worst mark since 2012. There's no word yet on how long it might take him to recover, but he should be ready to go by the start of next season. To fill his spot on the active roster, Colorado reinstated Jose Iglesias (thumb) from the 10-day injured list.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: May not return for postseason
Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak acknowledged Tuesday that he's uncertain whether O'Neill (hamstring) will return from the 10-day injured list during the team's upcoming postseason run, Jim Hayes of Bally Sports Midwest reports. "I think there's a shot, but obviously the clock is ticking," Mozeliak said. O'Neill was expected to...
CBS Sports
Lakers media day takeaways: Pelinka willing to trade first-round picks; Westbrook stresses professionalism
After a disappointing 2021-22 season that ended without even a trip to the play-in round, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to make massive changes before the 2022-23 campaign rolled around. On some level, they did just that. Only five players returned from last year's debacle, but with Russell Westbrook among them, the core problems of limited depth, defense and shooting that doomed the Lakers a season ago continue to plague the purple and gold. Expectations will therefore remain relatively low until the Lakers prove that they don't need to make another move.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ji-hwan Bae: Heads to bench Monday
Bae is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds. Bae will take a seat after he started each of the final three games of the Pirates' weekend series against the Cubs while going 2-for-11 with a double, a walk, two RBI, a run and two stolen bases. Though Bae doesn't have a direct path to an everyday role at any one spot, his defensive versatility should help him see a decent amount of at-bats over the final week and a half of the season as he attempts to stake his claim to a full-time role in 2023.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ben Gamel: Losing work to rookies
Gamel is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds. The lefty-hitting Gamel is on the bench against a right-handed pitcher (Chase Anderson) for the third straight matchup and looks to have moved into a reserve role as the season winds down. The non-contending Pirates evidently see more value in giving at-bats to rookies Cal Mitchell, Jack Suwinski and Ji-hwan Bae rather than Gamel, a 30-year-old journeyman on an expiring contract.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Joey Krehbiel: Demoted after rough outing
The Orioles optioned Krehbiel to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday. With Baltimore needing relievers to cover 12.2 innings over the first two games of its series in Boston, the club will bring aboard a pair of fresh arms for the bullpen in Keegan Akin and Beau Sulser while sending out Krehbiel and Jake Reed. Krehbiel was handed the loss Tuesday after failing to retire a batter while getting charged with two earned runs on two hits and two walks.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Retreats to bench Wednesday
Mullins isn't starting Wednesday against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Mullins is in the midst of a seven-game hitting streak in which he's hit .265 with two homers, a triple, a double, nine RBI, six runs and a stolen base. Ryan McKenna will take his place in center field and lead off Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Giants' Ryan Murphy: Activated from IL
Double-A Richmond reinstated Murphy (elbow) from the 7-day injured list Sept. 23. Murphy didn't make it back from the shelf before Richmond closed its season, but he at least made a rehab appearance at the High-A level earlier this month and looks on track to be back to full health for spring training. The right-hander covered just 42.1 innings in the minors in 2022 while contending with elbow and back injuries.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Favorite to start at SF
Gordon is on a path to start at small forward ahead of Jae'Sean Tate, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports. Iko notes that while Gordon will likely start for the Rockets, Tate still figures to be a big factor and will see a good chunk of minutes with the starters. The staff will likely tinker with the lineup options during training camp before figuring out how it wants to deploy it when the regular season fires up Oct. 19 versus the Hawks.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Adam Frazier: Sits against lefty
Frazier is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Rangers. Frazier has a .459 OPS through 22 games in September and will take a seat Wednesday for the second time in Seattle's past four contests. Dylan Moore will start at the keystone with southpaw Martin Perez on the mound for Texas.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Zack Collins: Retreats to bench
Collins isn't starting Wednesday against Cincinnati. Collins has been in the lineup for six of the last seven games, but he's gone 0-for-20 with a run, an RBI, three walks and eight strikeouts during that time. Ben Gamel will take over at first base and bat cleanup Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Angels' Logan O'Hoppe: Making MLB debut Wednesday
Angels interim manager Phil Nevin said O'Hoppe will be called up from Triple-A Salt Lake and is in line to start at catcher in Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Los Angeles will open up a spot on the 40-man roster for the catching prospect by...
CBS Sports
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Overtakes Mejia on depth chart
Bethancourt will start at catcher and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Guardians, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Now behind the plate for the Rays' third consecutive matchup versus a right-handed pitcher, Bethancourt appears to have overtaken Francisco Mejia as manager Kevin Cash's preferred option at catcher. Bethancourt is slashing .310/.310/.552 with three home runs, five doubles, seven runs and six RBI through 18 games in September.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Keegan Akin: Shipped to Triple-A
Akin was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. After giving up three earned runs over just a third of an inning Sunday, Akin will spend some time in the minors. He was in the middle of a career year -- recording a 3.40 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in 76.2 innings -- but he will be sent to Triple-A nonetheless. Logan Gillaspie will be promoted to replace Akin in the Orioles' bullpen.
Orioles shut down by Rich Hill in 3-1 loss to Red Sox
BOSTON - Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles were shut down by Rich Hill and three relievers in a 3-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night, hurting their chances of rallying in the AL wild-card race.Robinson Chirinos accounted for Baltimore's only run with his fourth homer in the eighth inning. The Orioles (80-75) lost for the fourth time in five games. They were 3½ back of Seattle for the third AL wild card heading into the day.Santander went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts one night after he homered from both sides of the plate in Baltimore's...
Yardbarker
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Blue Jays prediction, odds and pick 9/27/2022
The New York Yankees are over the border to face the Toronto Blue Jays in the second of a three-game series on Tuesday night at the Rogers Centre. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Yankees-Blue Jays prediction and pick, laid out below.
numberfire.com
Ramon Urias batting sixth for Baltimore Tuesday
The Baltimore Orioles listed Ramon Urias as their starter at third base for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Urias will start at third base and bat sixth against the Red Sox Tuesday while Gunnar Henderson moves to shortstop and Jorge Mateo sits. Urias has a $2,200 salary on...
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Hitless in return
McCarthy started in right field and went 0-for-4 in Tuesday's 10-2 loss to the Astros. This marked McCarthy's first game back from the bereavement list. He reclaimed his normal No. 3 spot in the batting order, which has been his home the last 16 games. The news of the organization's demotion of Alek Thomas to Triple-A Reno shouldn't impact McCarthy too much. The club activated Pavin Smith from the IL to replace Thomas, giving the team the same amount of outfielders vying for starts.
