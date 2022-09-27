BOSTON (AP) — Cedric Mullins homered on the second pitch of the game, Anthony Santander went deep twice and the Baltimore Orioles outslugged the Boston Red Sox 14-8 on Monday night to gain a little ground in the playoff race. Gunnar Henderson hit a two-run homer and Mullins tripled in two runs for the Orioles (80-73), who moved within 3 1/2 games of idle Seattle for the final AL wild card. Austin Hays added a solo shot for Baltimore in a game delayed by rain for 1 hour, 40 minutes. “We’re confident,” Orioles starter Jordan Lyles said. “We didn’t love the way the Houston series finished up, the second half of those four games, but we know how talented we are and how good we are. We can get on a run.”

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO