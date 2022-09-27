Read full article on original website
WATCH: Aaron Judge hits 61st home run to tie Roger Maris for American League record
Chasing history, the Aaron Judge home run watch continues. This past Thursday saw Judge come just a few feet away
NBC Sports
Tomase: Red Sox honor most exciting prospect since Mookie Betts
The Red Sox honored their minor league players of the year on Monday, but for a while they were missing the main attraction. While slugger Niko Kavadas and speedster David Hamilton held court with the media, and Dominican standouts Andy Lugo and Eyberrson Polanco gazed at the field in wonder, everyone had one question: Where's Ceddanne Rafaela?
Check Out This Insane Web Gem From Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández
In a hectic game highlighted by offense, the Red Sox provided an impressive defensive play to hang on to their lead. In the top of the fifth inning, Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson hit a ball that appeared to sneak through Boston’s shift. But Kiké Hernández slid to collect the ball and showed off his arm strength with a toss while on the ground to first base to get the out.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge Triple Crown tracker: Stuck on 60 home runs, RBI title in jeopardy?
The New York Yankees clinched the American League East division title Tuesday with a 5-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. But outfielder Aaron Judge remained stuck on 60 home runs and 128 RBI after going 0-for-1 with four walks at Rogers Centre. His batting average slipped to .314, but...
Yardbarker
Red Sox's Brayan Bello Amid Remarkable Turnaround After Rocky Start
The Boston Red Sox appear to have hit on the best home-grown pitching talent they've produced in years, maybe decades. After Sunday night's 2-0 loss to the New York Yankees in a shortened six-inning affair due to poor playing conditions, Bello has tossed 53 1/3 innings at the major league level. He's posted a 2-7 record with a 4.39 ERA and a 51-to-25 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Done for season
The Rockies placed Blackmon on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a torn meniscus in his left knee. This trip to the injured list will end Blackmon's season early, and the 36-year-old veteran will finish 2022 with a .733 OPS -- his worst mark since 2012. There's no word yet on how long it might take him to recover, but he should be ready to go by the start of next season. To fill his spot on the active roster, Colorado reinstated Jose Iglesias (thumb) from the 10-day injured list.
Barry Bonds-Yankees marriage would’ve altered the best of Red Sox history
The New York Yankees of the 1990s were a force to be reckoned with. Between 1990-99, they clinched two Wild Card berths and won the World Series in each of the three years that they won the division. Now, imagine if the 90s Yankees had Barry Bonds. According to Bonds...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: May not return for postseason
Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak acknowledged Tuesday that he's uncertain whether O'Neill (hamstring) will return from the 10-day injured list during the team's upcoming postseason run, Jim Hayes of Bally Sports Midwest reports. "I think there's a shot, but obviously the clock is ticking," Mozeliak said. O'Neill was expected to...
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ben Gamel: Losing work to rookies
Gamel is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds. The lefty-hitting Gamel is on the bench against a right-handed pitcher (Chase Anderson) for the third straight matchup and looks to have moved into a reserve role as the season winds down. The non-contending Pirates evidently see more value in giving at-bats to rookies Cal Mitchell, Jack Suwinski and Ji-hwan Bae rather than Gamel, a 30-year-old journeyman on an expiring contract.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Joey Krehbiel: Demoted after rough outing
The Orioles optioned Krehbiel to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday. With Baltimore needing relievers to cover 12.2 innings over the first two games of its series in Boston, the club will bring aboard a pair of fresh arms for the bullpen in Keegan Akin and Beau Sulser while sending out Krehbiel and Jake Reed. Krehbiel was handed the loss Tuesday after failing to retire a batter while getting charged with two earned runs on two hits and two walks.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ji-hwan Bae: Heads to bench Monday
Bae is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds. Bae will take a seat after he started each of the final three games of the Pirates' weekend series against the Cubs while going 2-for-11 with a double, a walk, two RBI, a run and two stolen bases. Though Bae doesn't have a direct path to an everyday role at any one spot, his defensive versatility should help him see a decent amount of at-bats over the final week and a half of the season as he attempts to stake his claim to a full-time role in 2023.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Retreats to bench Wednesday
Mullins isn't starting Wednesday against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Mullins is in the midst of a seven-game hitting streak in which he's hit .265 with two homers, a triple, a double, nine RBI, six runs and a stolen base. Ryan McKenna will take his place in center field and lead off Wednesday.
Red Sox Wrap: Boston Edges Out Orioles In Offensive Battle At Fenway
The Boston Red Sox won out in an offensive battle against the Baltimore Orioles, leaving Fenway Park with a 13-9 victory on Tuesday. The win breaks Boston’s six-game losing streak and puts it at 73-81 on the season, and the Orioles dropped to 80-74 on the year. box score...
CBS Sports
Giants' Ryan Murphy: Activated from IL
Double-A Richmond reinstated Murphy (elbow) from the 7-day injured list Sept. 23. Murphy didn't make it back from the shelf before Richmond closed its season, but he at least made a rehab appearance at the High-A level earlier this month and looks on track to be back to full health for spring training. The right-hander covered just 42.1 innings in the minors in 2022 while contending with elbow and back injuries.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Adam Frazier: Sits against lefty
Frazier is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Rangers. Frazier has a .459 OPS through 22 games in September and will take a seat Wednesday for the second time in Seattle's past four contests. Dylan Moore will start at the keystone with southpaw Martin Perez on the mound for Texas.
CBS Sports
Angels' Logan O'Hoppe: Making MLB debut Wednesday
Angels interim manager Phil Nevin said O'Hoppe will be called up from Triple-A Salt Lake and is in line to start at catcher in Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Los Angeles will open up a spot on the 40-man roster for the catching prospect by...
CBS Sports
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Steps out of lineup
Tovar is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports. The 21-year-old started the past four games after he was promoted from Triple-A Albuquerque last week, and he'll take a seat with Jose Iglesias (thumb) back from the injured list. Tovar should still see plenty of playing time over the final week of the season, and he's 4-for-14 with two walks and a run scored through his first four big-league contests.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Seby Zavala: To IL with concussion
Zavala was placed on the 7-day concussion injured list Tuesday. Zavala will be eligible to return Oct. 2 in San Diego, but it's possible his season is over due to the concussion. Carlos Perez was recalled to take over the backup catcher duties.
Michael Kay trolls Red Sox during Yankees broadcast after Blue Jays walk Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge is getting the Barry Bonds treatment from the Toronto Blue Jays. And that’s OK with Michael Kay. On Monday, the Blue Jays intentionally walked the New York Yankees’ MVP candidate in the top of the 10th inning with runners on first and second. It was Judge’s second walk of the night as the slugger went 1-for-3 in the 3-2 loss to remain stuck on 60 home runs.
CBS Sports
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Overtakes Mejia on depth chart
Bethancourt will start at catcher and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Guardians, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Now behind the plate for the Rays' third consecutive matchup versus a right-handed pitcher, Bethancourt appears to have overtaken Francisco Mejia as manager Kevin Cash's preferred option at catcher. Bethancourt is slashing .310/.310/.552 with three home runs, five doubles, seven runs and six RBI through 18 games in September.
