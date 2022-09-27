Read full article on original website
Over the Monster
The Red Sox Got Swept, And They Won
The Red Sox lost all four games of this weekend’s series with the Yankees, which was probably intended to intensify a playoff race but instead did nothing of the sort. Instead we got the compelling-enough storyline of Aaron Judge trying to break maybe sort of a home run record, which I will admit it is pretty cool but didn’t want to happen against the Sox. It didn’t, and, since the Sox denied something the Yankees wanted very much, it ruled.
Yardbarker
If Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts Claims Batting Title, He'll Know Who To Thank
Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts is right behind New York Yankees' Aaron Judge to claim the American League Batting Title this season. If he can overtake the 6-foot-7 beast and grab the honor, he won't have to go far to thank those who aided him most. The Red Sox...
Check Out This Insane Web Gem From Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández
In a hectic game highlighted by offense, the Red Sox provided an impressive defensive play to hang on to their lead. In the top of the fifth inning, Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson hit a ball that appeared to sneak through Boston’s shift. But Kiké Hernández slid to collect the ball and showed off his arm strength with a toss while on the ground to first base to get the out.
CBS Sports
Astros' Lance McCullers: Scratched Tuesday with illness
McCullers was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday against the Diamondbacks due to an illness, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. It's unclear when McCullers will make his next appearance for the Astros, but Luis Garcia will start in his place Tuesday. The Astros only have four games left this week after Tuesday and a handful of well-rested starting options.
CBS Sports
Three reasons why Yankees' Aaron Judge has had home run drought since hitting No. 60
New York Yankees slugger and AL MVP frontrunner Aaron Judge will look to swat his 61st home run of 2022 on Wednesday night in Toronto (he's leading off though the Yankees are resting a lot of regulars after clinching the AL East). His next homer will tie Roger Maris' American League single-season home run record. Maris hit 61 home runs with the 1961 Yankees. With eight games remaining, Judge has a chance to pass Maris and own the record outright.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge Triple Crown tracker: Stuck on 60 home runs, RBI title in jeopardy?
The New York Yankees clinched the American League East division title Tuesday with a 5-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. But outfielder Aaron Judge remained stuck on 60 home runs and 128 RBI after going 0-for-1 with four walks at Rogers Centre. His batting average slipped to .314, but...
Yardbarker
Red Sox's Brayan Bello Amid Remarkable Turnaround After Rocky Start
The Boston Red Sox appear to have hit on the best home-grown pitching talent they've produced in years, maybe decades. After Sunday night's 2-0 loss to the New York Yankees in a shortened six-inning affair due to poor playing conditions, Bello has tossed 53 1/3 innings at the major league level. He's posted a 2-7 record with a 4.39 ERA and a 51-to-25 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Done for season
The Rockies placed Blackmon on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a torn meniscus in his left knee. This trip to the injured list will end Blackmon's season early, and the 36-year-old veteran will finish 2022 with a .733 OPS -- his worst mark since 2012. There's no word yet on how long it might take him to recover, but he should be ready to go by the start of next season. To fill his spot on the active roster, Colorado reinstated Jose Iglesias (thumb) from the 10-day injured list.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Michael Chavis: DFA'd by Bucs
The Pirates designated Chavis for assignment Monday. Chavis went hitless in his last six games and has slashed .160/.216/.259 with a 33 percent strikeout rate in his last 24 contests. It's possible another organization will pick up the struggling 26-year-old off waivers, but otherwise he'll head to Triple-A Indianapolis.
Yardbarker
Three Injured Red Sox Players On Precipice Of Return As Season Winds Down
The Boston Red Sox were among the most injury-riddled teams in Major League Baseball, a curse that has plagued them right through the final days of the season. That said, there are a few injured players expected to jump back on the roster before the season comes to a close.
Barry Bonds-Yankees marriage would’ve altered the best of Red Sox history
The New York Yankees of the 1990s were a force to be reckoned with. Between 1990-99, they clinched two Wild Card berths and won the World Series in each of the three years that they won the division. Now, imagine if the 90s Yankees had Barry Bonds. According to Bonds...
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ben Gamel: Losing work to rookies
Gamel is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds. The lefty-hitting Gamel is on the bench against a right-handed pitcher (Chase Anderson) for the third straight matchup and looks to have moved into a reserve role as the season winds down. The non-contending Pirates evidently see more value in giving at-bats to rookies Cal Mitchell, Jack Suwinski and Ji-hwan Bae rather than Gamel, a 30-year-old journeyman on an expiring contract.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Joey Krehbiel: Demoted after rough outing
The Orioles optioned Krehbiel to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday. With Baltimore needing relievers to cover 12.2 innings over the first two games of its series in Boston, the club will bring aboard a pair of fresh arms for the bullpen in Keegan Akin and Beau Sulser while sending out Krehbiel and Jake Reed. Krehbiel was handed the loss Tuesday after failing to retire a batter while getting charged with two earned runs on two hits and two walks.
Yardbarker
Red Sox's Connor Seabold Seemingly Continues To Ignore Alex Cora's Demands
What is going on with Boston Red Sox right-hander Connor Seabold?. The 26-year-old reportedly was told to increase his changeup usage as the next stage of his development prior to his start against the Cincinnati Reds last Wednesday. After only throwing the pitch 13 times (15% usage rate), Cora noted that he did not see the changeup as much as he'd like, alluding to some possible tension.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ji-hwan Bae: Heads to bench Monday
Bae is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds. Bae will take a seat after he started each of the final three games of the Pirates' weekend series against the Cubs while going 2-for-11 with a double, a walk, two RBI, a run and two stolen bases. Though Bae doesn't have a direct path to an everyday role at any one spot, his defensive versatility should help him see a decent amount of at-bats over the final week and a half of the season as he attempts to stake his claim to a full-time role in 2023.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Retreats to bench Wednesday
Mullins isn't starting Wednesday against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Mullins is in the midst of a seven-game hitting streak in which he's hit .265 with two homers, a triple, a double, nine RBI, six runs and a stolen base. Ryan McKenna will take his place in center field and lead off Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: May not return for postseason
Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak acknowledged Tuesday that he's uncertain whether O'Neill (hamstring) will return from the 10-day injured list during the team's upcoming postseason run, Jim Hayes of Bally Sports Midwest reports. "I think there's a shot, but obviously the clock is ticking," Mozeliak said. O'Neill was expected to...
CBS Sports
Giants' Ryan Murphy: Activated from IL
Double-A Richmond reinstated Murphy (elbow) from the 7-day injured list Sept. 23. Murphy didn't make it back from the shelf before Richmond closed its season, but he at least made a rehab appearance at the High-A level earlier this month and looks on track to be back to full health for spring training. The right-hander covered just 42.1 innings in the minors in 2022 while contending with elbow and back injuries.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Adam Frazier: Sits against lefty
Frazier is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Rangers. Frazier has a .459 OPS through 22 games in September and will take a seat Wednesday for the second time in Seattle's past four contests. Dylan Moore will start at the keystone with southpaw Martin Perez on the mound for Texas.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Seby Zavala: To IL with concussion
Zavala was placed on the 7-day concussion injured list Tuesday. Zavala will be eligible to return Oct. 2 in San Diego, but it's possible his season is over due to the concussion. Carlos Perez was recalled to take over the backup catcher duties.
