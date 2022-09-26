Read full article on original website
Related
newportdispatch.com
Teen driver arrested in Derby for speeding, negligent operation
DERBY — An 18-year-old woman was arrested following an incident in Derby on Tuesday. Police say they observed a vehicle traveling south at a high rate of speed while patrolling US Route 5 at around 11:20 p.m. Radar indicated 70 miles-per-hour in a posted 35 miles-per-hour zone. The trooper...
NECN
Video of Confrontation Between Bus Driver and Mother Leads to Criminal Charges
A Maine school bus driver is now charged with assault and driving to endanger after a parent recorded video that appears to show a bus pulling away with the mother of an eighth-grader still in its open doors. According to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, 74-year-old, Shirley Danforth of Lovell,...
mychamplainvalley.com
Two men sought in ATV theft, fatal Sheffield crash
Sheffield, VT — One man has been arrested and police are searching for two others in connection to the theft of two ATVs involved in a crash that killed a 19-year-old Lyndon woman last week. Police say they have learned that the two ATVs had been stolen from Roadside...
Court Case Involving Three Vermont Hunters, a 61-Year-Old Suspect, and a Can of Bear Spray Moves Forward
The court case involving a 61-year-old woman who allegedly attacked three Vermont hunters with bear spray in July moved forward yesterday. According to court records, Liza Nanni was arraigned yesterday morning in Caledonia County. She was charged with three counts of assault. Ellsworth “Butch” Spear, one of the hunters involved...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wabi.tv
Maine man accused of shooting at a 14-year-old girl
RUMFORD, Maine (WMTW) - Police say they have arrested a man who fired several shots on the street in Rumford on Tuesday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., police responded to the area of Ralph’s store on the corner of Cumberland Street and Essex Avenue, after several people reported seeing a man with a gun shooting at two people.
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle crash in Newport Center
NEWPORT CENTER — A 43-year-old man is facing charges following a single-vehicle crash in Newport Center yesterday. The crash took place on Number 12 Road at around 7:45 p.m. Police say a witness on the scene reported the driver was unconscious. The driver was identified as Jason Sargent, of...
newportdispatch.com
Motorcycle flees from police in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 32-year-old man from Lyndonville was arrested on multiple charges following an incident in St. Johnsbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a blue motorcycle operating erratically and unsafely on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury at around 8:50 a.m. Police located the motorcycle in St....
Barton Chronicle
VSP report stolen vehicle
Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were contacted about a vehicle theft that took place today, September 27 at 1:17 p.m. from Wells River Chevrolet. The vehicle was a 2016 Chevy Equinox, silver in color, with no rear license plate, a paper “Wells River Chevrolet” plate on the front, and a blue “16” sticker on the front windshield.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newportdispatch.com
Moose causes two separate car crashes on I-91 in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — Police responded to two crashes involving a moose in St. Johnsbury yesterday. Authorities were notified of a single-vehicle crash involving a moose in the area of I-91 south at around 3:00 a.m. While en route, police say they were notified of a secondary crash caused by...
newportdispatch.com
FedEx van catches fire on I-91 in Sheffield
SHEFFIELD — A vehicle caught fire in Sheffield yesterday. A large amount of black smoke was reported on I-91 south at around 3:50 p.m. Troopers responded and found a FedEx work van engulfed in flames along the shoulder of the interstate. The driver, identified as Shawn Rundgren, was able...
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash on Route 5 in Derby
DERBY — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Derby yesterday. The crash took place at the intersection of US Route 5 and West Street at around 12:20 p.m. According to the report, Patrick Okeefe, 68, of Island Pond, was traveling north on US Route 5 when Jasmynn Gonyaw, 23, of Morgan, failed to yield to oncoming traffic and pulled out off West Street.
FedEx van explodes into flames on I-91; no one hurt
The driver, Shawn Rundgren, 41, of Lunenburg was able to get out the van safely.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newportdispatch.com
Woman seriously injured during two-vehicle crash in Lowell
LOWELL — A woman was seriously injured during a two-vehicle crash in Lowell this morning. The crash took place on Vermont Route 100 at around 9:00 a.m. According to the report, Peter Forcier, 80, of Maple Lake, MN, was traveling north when Silas Roberts, 27, of Lowell, crossed the center line causing the collision.
Barton Chronicle
Derby Barracks/ Larceny/ Request for Information
On the 09/23/22, Vermont State Police were contacted by Mercedes Mahoney, reporting on 09/22/22 at approximately 1700 hours, her Samsung straight talk cell phone had been stolen from Maplefields located at 115 Main Street in Orleans, VT. A photo of the suspects are attached. The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information or can identify the suspects, please contact the Vermont State Police-Derby Barracks/Trooper Kali Lindor at 802-334-8881.
mynbc5.com
Moose causes two accidents on I-91 in St. Johnsbury
SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. — A moose caused two accidents in St. Johnsbury on Monday morning after it wandered into the roadway and was hit by a tractor-trailer. Vermont State Police responded to a report of an accident at 3:02 a.m. on I-91 South near Exit 22 after a tractor-trailer driver hit a moose that had crossed in front of his vehicle.
Barton Chronicle
Lowell woman unsuccessfully challenges court’s authority
NEWPORT—Shylo Boudreau, 35, of Lowell appeared in court Monday for what was supposed to be a routine arraignment — the court hearing where a person charged with a crime pleads innocent or guilty. Things did not go as they normally do, when asked whether she wanted to plead...
beckersdental.com
Maine dental practice closing 2 locations due to staffing shortages
Portland, Maine-based Community Dental will close two of its six Maine locations due to workforce shortages, CBS affiliate WGME reported. The practice will close its Rumford and Monson locations Nov. 23. Community Dental has attempted to recruit staff, but has been unsuccessful in hiring qualified hygienists and dentists in the...
Hikers plead guilty after rescue on New Hampshire mountain
LITTLETON, N.H. – Two hikers pleaded guilty to reckless conduct charges after an elaborate rescue mission in New Hampshire over the summer.A 22-year-old Lowell man and a 25-year-old from Windsor, N.H. both pleaded guilty recently to reckless conduct charges in exchange for a $200 fine and $48 penalty assessment.The charges stemmed from a June rescue in Franconia Notch State Park. The men left the trail and climbed dangerous ledges without proper equipment or shoes, and became stuck. Rescuers spent hours saving the men and eventually had to rappel down the cliffside."The safety of rescuers is paramount in the execution of search and rescue missions. When people put themselves into hazardous situations needlessly or by being ill prepared, and put rescuers in harm's way, they need to be held accountable," Lt. James Kneeland of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department's Law Enforcement Division said.
Comments / 0