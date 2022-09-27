The decision, according to Reuters, results from the government’s concerns over users mistaking social media accounts for authorized news outlets. While citizens might want the government to boot genuinely misleading information, the risk of more regulatory oversight is a loss of freedom by the people. Vietnam already has one of the world’s most restrictive internet governance regimes and was given an “internet freedom score” of 22 out of 100 by the pro-democracy nonprofit Freedom House. That makes its internet freedom worse than that of Russia (30/100) and Saudi Arabia (24/100).

INTERNET ・ 9 HOURS AGO