ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 3

Related
TechCrunch

Vietnam to restrict which social media accounts can post news

The decision, according to Reuters, results from the government’s concerns over users mistaking social media accounts for authorized news outlets. While citizens might want the government to boot genuinely misleading information, the risk of more regulatory oversight is a loss of freedom by the people. Vietnam already has one of the world’s most restrictive internet governance regimes and was given an “internet freedom score” of 22 out of 100 by the pro-democracy nonprofit Freedom House. That makes its internet freedom worse than that of Russia (30/100) and Saudi Arabia (24/100).
INTERNET
Daily Collegian

The case for vanishing from social media without a trace

It’s been nearly three years since I vanished from social media without a trace. I wiped all of my accounts and deleted them — a process these apps made tedious and nearly impossible. I was bracing for the shock of going cold turkey, but instead, I felt as if some pervasive, dopamine-induced static was finally lifted from my brain. Looking back on this moment, I find myself thinking, “isn’t it a warning sign that we’re using the language of drug addiction to describe Instagram?”
INTERNET
Jason's World

Before social media the internet was a different place

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. There was a time when Facebook wasn't something everyone used. When people that were on the internet regularly were seen as outliers. It wasn't until social media that almost everyone I know of really got obsessed with what was going on in the online world.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Children#Socialization#Arlington Public Schools#Linus K12#School Board#Fox News Digital#Aps
The Hill

Trump’s Truth Social barred from Google Play over content moderation

Content moderation concerns are holding up the approval of former President Trump’s Truth Social app on Android devices, a Google spokesperson said Tuesday. Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes claimed last week that the Android version of the app was ready and waiting on Google’s approval. However, a Google...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
hotnewhiphop.com

Tokyo Toni Goes Off On LGBTQ Community, "I Don't Like Transgenders"

Tokyo Toni might be known for her deleterious relationship with her daughter, Blac Chyna, but she's managed to make a name for herself in other ways. The 50-year-old has gotten a taste of virality multiple times throughout the years. From arguing on reality television to going on rants about different topics on social media, she has seen her fair share of headlines.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy