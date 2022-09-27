Read full article on original website

Victim reports crime, also gets arrested
The victim of a crime found himself in jail after he called 911 to report someone attempting to break into his home. According to a report from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, on September 23, a sergeant was dispatched to a residence on Highway 221 North about a person breaking a window and a storm door at a home. When he arrived, he spoke with Robert Frank Smith, 59, who said James Lamar Smith, 37, had come to his home looking for his girlfriend and began beating on the door. Robert told the officer he walked into another part of the home and could see James outside beating on the door until the glass on the storm door broke. He also claimed James then threw an unknown object at the plate glass window, causing it to also break. He then watched James walk away.

Clark pleads guilty to aggravated assault, will serve one year in jail
Michael Clark, who was facing a life sentence on aggravated assault charges if convicted in a jury trial, entered a guilty plea in the Superior Court of Coffee County on one of three felony charges in his case. Clark was also sentenced and will now serve 12 months (with credit for time served) in confinement as a result of his plea.

Jury convicts James Burch on two counts of aggravated assault, could face 40 years in prison
James Gregory Burch is now facing prison time after a Coffee County jury found him guilty of an aggravated assault for pointing a gun at a local police officer's family. Burch originally denied ever seeing or pointing a firearm, but as he was being transported to the Coffee County Jail, he claimed the officer "knew the gun was fake."

Valdosta police seek help in locating shooting suspect
VALDOSTA – Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Jashun Wilkins, considered armed and dangerous. WANTED: Jashun Wilkins, African American male, 17 years of age, 5’8”, 135 lbs., Valdosta resident. On September 26, 2022, at approximately 7:26 am., Valdosta Police Officers, Detectives, and Crime Scene...

Arrest made for Valdosta robbery
VALDOSTA – A Valdosta resident was arrested after physically assaulting a citizen and stealing their wallet at a Kash Food Mart. Arrested: Elphonso Moore, African American male, 42 years of age, Valdosta resident. On September 23, 2022, at approximately 3:15 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence, after...

VPD make arrest following suspicious vehicle report
VALDOSTA – A 37-year-old Brooks County resident was arrested in Valdosta for multiple charges after police were called to a suspicious vehicle. Arrested: Marcus Stroud, African American male, 37 years of age, Brooks County resident. On September 24, 2022, at approximately 9:58 am., Valdosta Patrol Officers responded to the...

Florida man pleads guilty to distribution after meth recovered at Lowndes traffic stop
A Florida resident with multiple prior state felony convictions for distributing methamphetamine pleaded guilty to a federal controlled substance charge after being caught with approximately eight kilograms of the illegal drug during a routine traffic stop when his co-defendant attempted to escape from authorities with the bag of drugs. 48-year-old...

Ray City teen sentenced to 20 years
RAY CITY – A 19-year-old Ray City teen was sentenced to 20 years in three separate child molestation felony cases. On September 9, 2022, Ziron Dicorey Palmer, age 19, of Ray City, Georgia, was sentenced in three separate felony cases of child molestation in one case; aggravated stalking, and sexual exploitation of a child in a second case; and aggravated stalking, terroristic threats and inciting a riot in a third case. Palmer entered pleas to all three cases and was sentenced by Judge Clayton Tomlinson to 20 years with the first 5 years of the sentence to be served in confinement in the Georgia Department of Corrections.
Valdosta Police Department makes arrest in robbery incident at Kash Food Mart
The Valdosta Police Department has made an arrest for a robbery and battery incident that took place at Kash Food Mart on September 23.
Albany police seek help in finding burglary, arson suspect
ALBANY — The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau is asking for the community’s assistance in locating William Donnie McCulligh, 41,who has warrants taken on the following charges: Burglary, arson in the second degree, and giving false name, address or date of birth. McCulligh’s last known address...

Valdosta juvenile arrested for stabbing
VALDOSTA – A Valdosta teen has been arrested by the VPD on aggravated assault for stabbing a 12-year-old at a bus stop. On September 26, 2022, at approximately 7:17 am., Valdosta Police Officers and Detectives responded to the 1500 block of McLeod Drive after a citizen called E911 to report that juveniles were fighting at a bus stop. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 12-year-old male with a stab wound to his abdomen. Officers immediately rendered first aid until Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and transported the victim to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

4 south GA corrections officers sentenced for beating up handcuffed inmate
VALDOSTA, Ga. — Four former supervisory and corrections officers at a state prison in south Georgia have been sentenced for their parts in the assault of a handcuffed inmate. According to court documents, 30-year-old Sgt. Patrick Sharpe instructed two of his subordinates, Deputy Correctional Officers Brian Ford, 25, and...

Four teens arrested for Valdosta vehicle break-ins
VALDOSTA – Following a 911 call from Spring Chase Apartments, Valdosta police arrested four teenagers connected to multiple automobile break-ins. Arrested: Ladarrius Gipson, African American male 18 years of age, Valdosta resident. Arrested: Joshua Lilley, African American male 17 years of age, Valdosta resident. Arrested: Juvenile male, 16 years...

1 arrested, 1 cited after drugs found during Homerville traffic stop
A man is behind bars following a traffic stop in Homerville Friday. Homerville police stopped a black Nissan Versa in the area of West Plant Avenue and Wilson Street around 8 p.m. Friday. A free air search was conducted on the vehicle by certified K-9 Bain and then officers conducted...

Drugs found after responding to a reported stolen vehicle in Valdosta
Valdosta police have arrested a man wanted in Brooks County for a stolen vehicle, along with illegal drugs. Saturday morning just before 10 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of North Troup Street, after a citizen called to report a suspicious vehicle behind a building. According to VPD, 37-year-old...
2 students hurt in attacks at Georgia bus stops
VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — Attacks at school bus stops in a south Georgia city left two students wounded Monday morning after one boy was stabbed during a fight and another got shot walking to the bus, police said. Valdosta Chief Leslie Manahan said the assaults, which were reported about 10 minutes apart, weren’t related. Police […]

Police in Georgia arrest teen after bus stop stabbing; 12-year-old victim sent to hospital
VALDOSTA, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia have arrested a 15-year-old teen for the stabbing of a 12-year-old child. According to the Valdosta Police Department, officers responded Monday morning to McLeod Drive after a report of two juveniles fighting at a bus stop. When police...

Shooting at school bus stop in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – A 17-year-old male was transported to the hospital after being shot while at a school bus stop on Lankford Drive in Valdosta. On September 26, 2022, at approximately 7:26 am., Valdosta Police Officers, Detectives, and Crime Scene Personnel, responded to the area of the 1400 block of Weaver Street, after citizens called E911 to report a shooting had just occurred. While officers were heading to the scene, they received updates that the victim had gotten on a school bus after being shot and the bus driver was driving him to the hospital. Officers stopped the school bus on Lankford Drive, and immediately found the 17-year-old male on the bus, with a gunshot wound to his torso. Officers immediately began to render first aid until Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and transported the victim to the hospital for treatment.

Moultrie man sentenced for more than 50 years in 2021 Cook County shooting
A man will remain behind bars after a plea was entered in the July Term of Court. Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chase L. Studstill announced that 45-year-old James Avery, of Moultrie, was sentenced July 28, on felony charges of two counts of aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Three arrested for assault, terroristic threats in Valdosta
Three people are in jail in Valdosta following an assault. Shortly after 2 a.m. on September 19, Valdosta police responded to the 800 block of South Fry Street after a citizen reported being assaulted. The officer spoke with two victims who stated that known offenders had physically assaulted them and...
