A group of young Ukrainians near the Donbas war front is making combat drones to carry bombs inscribed with messages for their Russian enemies: AFP video

Ukraine destroyed a Russian Su-24 aircraft, also known as a "Fencer" jet, its armed forces said Friday, as war between the nations continues. "During the current day, the Defense Forces aviation has hit 4 areas of the focus of the enemy's life force and military equipment and 1 support point. The losses of the enemy are being specified," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in an unverified situational update on Facebook. "In addition, our air defense units in different directions destroyed a Su-24 aircraft, two winged missiles and one Gulf of the invaders."

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 12 DAYS AGO