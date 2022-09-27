A group of young Ukrainians near the Donbas war front is making combat drones to carry bombs inscribed with messages for their Russian enemies: AFP video

Read full article on original website
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Ukraine blows up Russian missile site in huge explosion that’s spread across the world
In a prelude to their counter-offensive against Russian-held Kharkiv, Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian surface-to-air (SAM) missile site in a huge explosion this week. Footage of the strike has gone viral, with it being viewed hundreds of thousands of times around the world. On Wednesday, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense...
Russian Howitzers Obliterated in Ukraine Counteroffensive Caught on Video
The moment in which two Russian self-propelled howitzers were purportedly destroyed in an explosive strike during Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive in the eastern Kharkiv region was captured on video. Ukraine Territorial Defense Forces (TDF) shared the video of the artillery strike on Twitter on Thursday. The Russian howitzers can initially be...
Video: Ukrainian woman reveals the question Russian soldiers 'always' asked
CNN senior international correspondent Ben Wedeman reports from Pisky, a town in Eastern Ukraine that has been partially liberated from Russian forces.
Ukraine Troops Encircling Russian Forces as Putin Faces Major Defeat
Ukrainian troops are encircling Russian forces in Lyman, an occupied town in the northeast of the country, as Kyiv presses on with its counteroffensive to recapture seized territory. Maps detailing Ukrainian advance in the region amid a continued counteroffensive show its forces moving north across the Siverskyi Donets river from...
Ex-CIA officer says Putin is 'completely cornered' and the chances of his using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine are increasing 'by the day'
A former CIA officer said Vladimir Putin had been backed into a corner over his war in Ukraine. Robert Baer told CNN the Russian leader was unlikely to deescalate, given all his setbacks. Baer also said the chances that Putin might turn to tactical nuclear weapons were increasing. As military...
Horrifying photos show flesh-shredding WW1-era metal darts packed inside Russian missiles blitzing innocent Ukrainians
HORRIFIC photos have revealed thousands of flesh-shredding darts packed into Russian weapons used on civilians in Ukraine. Dozens of innocent civilians have been killed by the World War One-style munitions, Ukrainian doctors who examined the victims injuries have said. Each shell contains 8000 of the arrows, known as fléchettes, which...
Video Shows Russian Fighter Jet Fall From Sky as 4 Planes Destroyed—Ukraine
A video purportedly showing a Russian fighter jet fall from the sky has been widely shared online after Ukrainian forces claimed to have shot down four planes in a single day. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine claimed that on Saturday, September 24, two Russian Su-25 jets had been destroyed alongside an Su-20 and Su-34 plane.
Inside collapse of Putin’s army as Ukraine flaunts spoils of war, generals flee and troops hold ‘surrender talks’
VLADIMIR Putin's demoralised and terrified soldiers are stealing clothes from Ukrainian homes and fleeing across the border on bikes in a desperate bid to escape conflict, reports have claimed. In recent days, Vlad's army appears to have suffered an astonishing collapse, with Ukrainian officials estimating to have reclaimed some 3,000...
Russian 'Fencer' Fighter Jet Destroyed by Ukraine Air Defense
Ukraine destroyed a Russian Su-24 aircraft, also known as a "Fencer" jet, its armed forces said Friday, as war between the nations continues. "During the current day, the Defense Forces aviation has hit 4 areas of the focus of the enemy's life force and military equipment and 1 support point. The losses of the enemy are being specified," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in an unverified situational update on Facebook. "In addition, our air defense units in different directions destroyed a Su-24 aircraft, two winged missiles and one Gulf of the invaders."
Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America
Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
Russia's Nuclear 'Satan 2' Missile Compared to U.S. Minuteman
Russia's "Satan 2" intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) is said by its manufacturer to be unparalleled worldwide, though experts believe the threat of its use might exceed the power of the weapon. Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a stern warning to the West this week, implying he would use his weapons...
‘It’s Not an Army Here’: Russian Soldier Warns of Battlefield Collapse
Russia is said to be canceling plans to send new troops to Ukraine as more of its service members are reportedly refusing to fight following humiliating losses on the battlefield. Ukrainian intelligence reported Wednesday that members of the 5th Separate Tank Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces are surrendering their...
Putin Stuck 'In a Box' as Ukraine Foils Russians at Dnieper River: General
The Russian military was described as being "drunk, brutal" and having "low morale, bad leadership."
Ukraine Sinks Russian Barge 'Loaded With Weapons, Equipment': Military
The Ukrainian military says that it destroyed a Russian barge carrying weapons, military equipment and troops in an embattled area of the Dnipro River. Ukraine's Operational Command South said in a Facebook post on Monday that a Russian barge attempting to move the troops and supplies across the river near the city of Nova Kakhovka had joined a growing Russian "underwater fleet" after being hit in a Ukrainian attack.
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Ukrainian drone drops bomb into Russian tank’s open hatch
New video shows the moment a Ukrainian drone drops a bomb into the open hatch of a Russian tank. The YouTube video, posted by The Sun, shows a birds-eye view of the attack. The Ukrainian drone briefly hovers over the Russian tank before dropping two bombs, the first of which is seen going straight into the narrow hatch.
Ukraine dares to dream it has reached the turning point: Russian troops surrender en masse as they realise 'hopelessness of their situation' amid Kyiv's lightning counter-offensive
Russian troops have surrendered en masse in the face of a rapid Ukrainian counter-attack that is continuing to gain ground today, leading some to hope that a turning point in the war has finally been reached. Kyiv's military intelligence said large numbers of Moscow's soldiers had laid down their weapons...
Ukraine makes massive gains as tanks seize key river from retreating Russian troops in latest humiliation for Putin
UKRAINIAN troops have continued consolidating their positions across the Oskil River in the Kharkiv region in the latest humiliating blow to Vladimir Putin. Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai confirmed Ukraine was now in control of the east bank of the River Oskil, key position on the frontline, adding that the army's next target would be neighbouring Luhansk.
Ukraine troop advance reaches Russian border as Moscow shells ‘densely populated’ Kharkiv
Ukraine forces continued to push forwards and recapture invaded territory – even reaching the Russian border in one area – officials said on Monday, as criticism of the war grew louder in Russia. Blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flags fluttered over newly liberated towns in the northeast of the country with...
Russia Loses 18 Tanks, Helicopter and Fighter Jet in a Single Day: Ukraine
Russia suffered significant losses of military equipment both in the air and on the ground over the last 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have said in their latest update. Ukraine's military said on Friday that over the previous day, Russia had lost 18 tanks, a helicopter and a fighter jet, as well as 14 artillery systems and eight Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS).
