Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
stthomas.edu
Crews Complete Deceased Student Memorial Installation
How do you honor a deceased student’s life while creating a space that can hold the weight of grief and remembrance? That is a question that has been circulating across campus for the past several years; it’s one that doesn’t have a correct answer but deserves a heartfelt attempt at a response.
stthomas.edu
New Enrollment Management VP Focuses on St. Thomas Thriving
An early experience with higher education shaped the professional career of Omar Correa, St. Thomas’ new vice president of strategic enrollment management. Beginning his academic career at the University of Puerto Rico, Correa braved a transition to Iowa State University to complete a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, although he did not speak English at the time.
stthomas.edu
PHOTOS: Fiesta Latina on the Quad
As a way to celebrate the vibrant culture and heritage of the diverse Latinx population on the University of St. Thomas campus during the recognized Hispanic Heritage Month, members of HOLA!, Diversity Activities Board, and Student Diversity & Inclusion Services held Fiesta Latina on the Quad Sept. 29. The event featured a flags giveaway, michoacana treats, sarapes, dolls, Jarritos and more. Photos by St. Thomas photographer Mark Brown.
stthomas.edu
In the News: Professor Greg Vandegrift Produces KARE 11 DNR Story
Emerging Media Professor Greg Vandegrift produced a KARE-TV story last week highlighting a Minnesota DNR study. According to survey data, the size of yellow perch is shrinking, and the fish are appearing to mature earlier in more recent years. From the story: "Holbrook suspects climate-warmed water, a change in perch...
Comments / 0