School threat in Jericho
JERICHO — Police are investigating a threat made at a school in Jericho yesterday. Authorities were notified of a threat made by a student on social media directed toward Mount Mansfield Union High School on Browns Trace Road. Police responded and coordinated with school officials and community resources as...
Former Winooski cop avoids jail in domestic abuse case
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Just days before he was set to go to trial, a former Winooski Police officer Thursday accepted a plea deal in a 2019 domestic abuse case. Authorities said Christopher Matott engaged in a pattern of severe abuse over the course of several months, including threatening his girlfriend with violence while she was holding their infant.
Burlington businesses take safety precautions following 3 violent crimes in the city Wednesday
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A slew of violent incidents in Burlington on Wednesday all happened in a 12-hour span. The incidents have visitors and businesses on alert and noting the uptick in crime. Canada is expected to lift its vaccination requirements Saturday, which will help pave the way for a...
Colchester Police looking to speak with driver in relation to fatal weekend crash
COLCHESTER, Vt. — The Colchester Police Department is looking to speak to the truck driver involved in afatal crash that happened on Colchester Point Road last weekend. Police say the driver was seen in what appears to be a pickup truck near the scene of the fatal crash last Saturday around 6:10 a.m. Officials say the model of the truck could be a Toyota Tacoma or Toyota Tundra.
Burglary in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE — Police are investigating a burglary that took place in Cambridge on Tuesday. Authorities say they were notified of an early morning break-in at a local business on Maple Street at around 7:15 a.m. The suspect damaged the coin machine from the outside, pried a door using a...
Fatal ATV crash leads to arrest
After further investigation into a fatal ATV crash that happened in Sheffield on Thursday night, Vermont State Police have arrested one man and are seeking two others. The ATV crash occurred on Sept. 22 on Blake Pond Road where 19-year-old Samantha Henderson was declared dead after life-saving attempts were made. She was not wearing a seatbelt or a helmet, according to a press release.
Suspect caught on camera in Burlington assault and robbery
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man remains hospitalized after being beaten in the parking lot of a Burlington business Wednesday night. Police say it happened on Church Street and that officers found the victim on the ground, bleeding heavily from the face. Surveillance video showed a suspect running to a...
Roof flies of commercial truck, causes crash in Lebanon
LEBANON, N.H. — A commercial driver in Lebanon quite literally flipped his lid on Tuesday after the roof of his box truck blew off on Interstate 89. New Hampshire State Police were called to the scene of a crash near exit 17 earlier this week after a driver struck a large piece of metal while driving. Further investigation revealed that the piece of metal was the roof of a large commercial vehicle that had flown off a truck.
Two men sought in ATV theft, fatal Sheffield crash
Police are searching for two suspects in connection to the fatal ATV crash that occurred last Thursday.
Highgate man threatens police officers with a bow and arrow
HIGHGATE, Vt. — Last night, Vermont State Police, along with Swanton police officers, arrested a man after a violent altercation. Officers responded to a Highgate home after 10:45 p.m. after they say 40-year-old Nicholas Tanner was causing a disturbance in the area, then threatening police officers with a bow and arrow.
Dannemora teen charged for alleged $9K+ theft
DANNEMORA | Authorities believe a local teen stole more than $9,500 in merchandise and money while working at the Family Dollar on Route 374. New York State Police arrested the unidentified 18-year-old from Dannemora Sept. 27 for third-degree grand larceny. Troopers were alerted to her alleged theft scheme Sept. 9...
Alleged probation violation sends Plattsburgh woman to jail
PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh woman is behind bars for allegedly not meeting the terms of her probation. On the evening of Sept. 28, Plattsburgh University Police apprehended Jennifer Goddeau during a traffic stop after realizing there was an active warrant for her arrest on the probation violation. Goddeau, 39, was...
‘Sleeping’ woman robs man at Bank Street ATM
Burlington Police responded to a call that a man had been robbed and assaulted after using an ATM.
Court Case Involving Three Vermont Hunters, a 61-Year-Old Suspect, and a Can of Bear Spray Moves Forward
The court case involving a 61-year-old woman who allegedly attacked three Vermont hunters with bear spray in July moved forward yesterday. According to court records, Liza Nanni was arraigned yesterday morning in Caledonia County. She was charged with three counts of assault. Ellsworth “Butch” Spear, one of the hunters involved...
Man requires surgery to face after violent robbery in downtown Burlington
A man required surgery for injuries sustained from an assault on Cherry St.
Judge grants last-minute sentencing delay for ex-St. Albans cop facing jail for punching handcuffed woman
Jason Lawton was set to be sentenced Wednesday during a hearing in Franklin County Superior criminal court in St. Albans. Right before it was set to start, the hearing was continued — effectively postponing it — after the judge met with attorneys behind closed doors. Read the story on VTDigger here: Judge grants last-minute sentencing delay for ex-St. Albans cop facing jail for punching handcuffed woman.
UPDATED: Couple wanted for child death's arrested locally
PLATTSBURGH | A couple found in the City of Plattsburgh were arrested on a pending murder case in Ohio involving the death of a young child. Clinton County Sheriff David Favro said Katherine and John Snyder II were taken into custody without incident at about 6 p.m. following a multi-agency interstate investigation.
Police: Saranac woman arrested driving drunk with child in car
BEEKMANTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police say a Saranac, New York, woman faces aggravated DWI charges after being pulled over with a child in the car. It happened Sunday afternoon on General Leroy Manor Road in Beekmantown. New York State Police say they pulled over Stephanie Wood, 37, for not having her headlights on in the rain. Troopers later determined she had a .20% BAC, over two times the legal limit. They say she was also driving with a six-year-old in the car.
