I'm looking for some clarification on what PRN means. I've been looking for CNA positions and see some sites list PRN and some say on call. Are they the same thing?. I became a CNA in March and have had one job that I applied for as PRN. My thought about it was that it's on call and I'd be asked if I wanted to work a shift ahead of time. I was asked for my availability when I got hired and I put being available on the weekends. I ended up getting put on the schedule every Sat and Sun without being asked if I could/wanted to work. In my mind this was more of part time. I made it work with my other job but now I've moved states and want to get a new CNA position. Because of my only CNA experience led to more of part time work, am I misunderstanding PRN? In general is PRN a schedule where you give availability and the facility schedules you if they need you? Or is it you giving availability and them needing someone so they call then you say yes or no to picking up the shift?

JOBS ・ 20 HOURS AGO