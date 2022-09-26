Read full article on original website
Related
allnurses.com
Anyone know a good online anatomy course (with lab)?
Hi everyone:) Trying to find a good online anatomy course that has a lab option. I saw one offered by StraighterLine--has anyone taken that? I also was thinking about trying a graduate level one but literally can't find ANY online options. Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated! :) Specializes in...
allnurses.com
PRN CNA scehdules
I'm looking for some clarification on what PRN means. I've been looking for CNA positions and see some sites list PRN and some say on call. Are they the same thing?. I became a CNA in March and have had one job that I applied for as PRN. My thought about it was that it's on call and I'd be asked if I wanted to work a shift ahead of time. I was asked for my availability when I got hired and I put being available on the weekends. I ended up getting put on the schedule every Sat and Sun without being asked if I could/wanted to work. In my mind this was more of part time. I made it work with my other job but now I've moved states and want to get a new CNA position. Because of my only CNA experience led to more of part time work, am I misunderstanding PRN? In general is PRN a schedule where you give availability and the facility schedules you if they need you? Or is it you giving availability and them needing someone so they call then you say yes or no to picking up the shift?
JOBS・
allnurses.com
Healthcare in a TikTok World
Specializes in Public Health, infectious disease. Has 27 years experience. Whether we want to recognize it or not, social media influence is responsible for healthcare beliefs and decisions about one’s health care. There are many platforms to choose from, but the most prominent I see and hear about is TikTok. This very well may be because I have two teenage daughters. I will admit to jumping on the TikTok bandwagon as well. I was initially looking for sheer entertainment purposes like most. After a while, I realized there was much more to see and hear.
allnurses.com
Does being addressed as “Nurse” annoy anyone?
Specializes in cardiology, psychiatry, corrections. Has 14 years experience. I’ve been a nurse for 14 years now, but this hasn’t occurred much up until the past few years. I work in a psychiatric hospital, and patients often address me as “Nurse.” It happens in all kinds of different scenarios: requesting a PRN med; going over the other staff’s heads to try to get what they want when another staff member denies a request against policy; one time a patient had a minor altercation with another patient, and the patient shouted “Nurse! Johnny’s blocking the TV!” It really annoys me. I find this synonymous to a toddler addressing their nursery school teacher as “Teacher” as opposed to “Miss (surname)” I have often told them “I have a name, and it’s not nurse.” Thoughts?
Comments / 0