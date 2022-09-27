ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

KMPH.com

Backup QB Logan Fife to start for injured Haener

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno State football team is coming off a loss at USC back on Sept. 17th but the Bulldogs are still licking their wounds. Several key players will miss this Saturday's game at Connecticut with injuries. Topping the list is returning quarterback Jake Haener who...
FRESNO, CA
247Sports

Fresno State shakes up depth chart after bye week

The Fresno State Bulldogs recently had their bye week to reassess the depth chart and to also make personnel adjustments due to key injuries at USC. Fresno State opened its week of UConn preparation by revealing its new two-deep. BarkBoard.com reviews the many changes. The most glaring differences are at...
FRESNO, CA
csufresno.edu

Multiple Fresno State alumni make the jump to professional play

Fresno State has been the home to superstars including the likes of Aaron Judge, Derek Carr, Davante Adams and Paul George. The Valley continues to be a hub for developing athletes at a high level as the 2022 graduating class sees eight Bulldog alumni make the next step to play at the professional level.
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Jeremy Freitas inducted into Hanford 'Hall of Fame'

The Longﬁeld Center and the Hanford Parks and Recreation Department presented the 15th Annual Hall of fame program on Saturday morning. The awards, meant to be an inspiration to Hanford's youth, are given out every year to individuals in the professional or athletic ﬁelds that have made signiﬁcant contributions to the City of Hanford and its youth.
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno State students to wash dogs, cut their nails

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno States's Pre-veterinary club is offering pet services at a low cost for local dog lovers. The dog wash event is taking place on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Fresno State Dairy Unit, located in the area of Barstow and Chestnut. Club volunteers will […]
FRESNO, CA
AdWeek

Brianna Mellon Leaving Fresno ABC Station KFSN

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Fresno sports anchor Brianna Mellon is leaving ABC owned station KFSN after three years. Mellon joined the station in 2019. She said...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Do you know how Fresno was founded?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A lot of people live in Fresno…but many might not know how the city was first founded The City of Fresno was first founded by the Pacific Railroad Company in 1872, according to historical records. Historians say, Leland J. Stanford, a director of the railroad was on a scouting expedition and […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Taco Truck Throwdown comes to Chukchansi Park

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The 11th installment of the Taco Truck Throwdown returns to Chukchansi Park. The event starts at 5:00 p.m. on October 1st. You'll be able to vote on the best tacos and micheladas in the Central Valley. Special performances will include Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Foos Gone...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Woman survives being hit by train in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was hit by a train Wednesday morning near Herndon and Polk Avenues in Fresno and survived. Fresno Police responded to reports of a woman who was hit by a train. According to police, the woman was sitting on the tracks when she heard...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

What Fresno County is proud of this year

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County State of the County luncheon on Tuesday revealed the county's performance over the last year while also sharing plans for the future during the current transition period. Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Brian Pacheco shared information on the recent accomplishments of the board. Chairman Pacheco stated […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

These serial killers have Central Valley connections

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –  The San Joaquin Valley has its fair share of links to state and nationally known multiple murderers. Joseph James DeAngelo (Golden State Killer/Visalia Ransacker) Joseph James DeAngelo is a convicted serial killer responsible for 13 murders and dozens of rapes throughout the state. DeAngelo preyed on the people of Visalia while […]
VISALIA, CA
fresyes.com

The USS Fresno

We love history and Fresno certainly has a long one but did you know there were actually three US Navy ships named for Fresno?. The latest USS Fresno was a Newport-class tank landing ship. Construction began on December 16, 1967 at San Diego, California, by the National Steel & Shipbuilding Company. The USS Fresno launched on September 28, 1968, and was commissioned November 22, 1969.
FRESNO, CA
csufresno.edu

Commuting to Fresno State? Here's what you should know

Traffic, construction delays and lack of parking can be a hassle for commuters, but a number of resources and parking options are available for students through Fresno State. "As more students return to in-person classes, it's best to anticipate increased traffic congestion on campus, especially along Barstow Avenue," said Fresno State parking and transportation manager Derek Brantley.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Missing woman found safe in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department has confirmed that a missing woman has been found safe. On Monday, officials asked for help to find 26-year-old Michelle Rollo Veras after she was reported missing. Investigators said Veras has since been found safe.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Annual Pistachio Party in Clovis this Friday

CLOVIS (KSEE/KGPE) – The Old Town Farmers Market and American Pistachio Party present their annual Pistachio Party celebration on Friday, September 30. This year marks the 11th anniversary of their event. The Pistachio Party will feature pistachio samplings and food demonstrations offered by the chefs at the Institute of Technology culinary school. As well as […]
CLOVIS, CA

