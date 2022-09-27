Read full article on original website
McKnight's
Medicare Advantage enrollees get less post-acute care than traditional beneficiaries: analysis
Members of Medicare Advantage plans used post-acute care less than people with traditional Medicare, according to an analysis of 62 studies on beneficiaries’ experiences with affordability, utilization and quality of both plans. Overall, the investigation could not determine whether beneficiaries’ lower post-acute care use was associated with better or...
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — Millions to get benefit checks up to $1,261 this week – see the exact date
ELIGIBLE Americans including disabled adults, kids, and seniors over the age of 65 will receive two Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments this month. SSI benefits are usually sent out on the 1st of the month, but because October 1 falls on a Saturday, payments are being deposited slightly earlier. The...
msn.com
Medicare Enrollment: Out-of-Pocket Prescription Costs Included in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022
If you’re a Medicare recipient, you’ll soon get your one chance every year to review your coverage and make changes. That chance comes during the annual Medicare Open Enrollment period, which begins on Oct. 15, 2022, and ends on Dec. 7. Inflation Relief Checks: When Will You Get...
beckerspayer.com
Medicare Part B premiums, deductibles to decrease in 2023: 7 things to know
Medicare Part B premiums and deductibles are set to decrease in 2023, one year after. 1. The standard monthly premium for Medicare Part B enrollees is $164.90 for 2023, a decrease of $5.20 from 2022, according to a Sept. 27 CMS fact sheet. 2. The annual deductible for all Medicare...
Medicare Might Pay for Your SilverSneakers Membership — Here’s How To Check Your Gym Eligibility
The average cost of a gym membership across the U.S. is $45 per month according to a recent survey by TotalShape.com, as reported by GOBankingRates. For seniors on a fixed income, it can be hard to...
Vox
The child care crisis just keeps getting worse
On the Senate floor in early August, just two days before lawmakers voted to pass the Inflation Reduction Act, four senior Democrats came out to lament what they believed to be the bill’s biggest omission: child care. “We cannot simply vote on this package and call it a day,”...
4 Changes You Can Make During Medicare Open Enrollment
The annual Medicare Open Enrollment period that begins on Oct. 15, 2022, gives recipients a chance to make changes to their coverage that could possibly save them thousands of dollars. Open enrollment...
How to Sign Up for Medicare: Everything You Need to Know
If your 65th birthday is approaching, it’s time to talk about Medicare. You know it kicks in when you turn 65, but how does it work?. Some people are automatically enrolled while others need to sign up through the Social Security Administration. You’ll also need to get coverage for...
Nursing Times
Care home nurses asked to inform new survey on laundry policies
Nurses and colleagues across the care sector are being asked to inform a new study around how laundry is managed in their workplace. The research is centred on infection prevention and control and aims to help staff identify knowledge gaps and recognise best practice in regards to laundry processes. The...
Long-Acting Injectables May Help With Adherence to HIV Meds
Long-acting Cabenuva (injectable cabotegravir and rilpivirine), which is administered by a health care provider once monthly or every other month, is currently approved for people whose HIV is already under control, but it may also be an option for those who have been unable to achieve viral suppression because of adherence challenges.
beckerspayer.com
Cigna launches Pathwell service for managing chronic conditions
Cigna is launching a new concierge service, Pathwell, combining elements from Evernorth, its health services arm, to treat complex conditions. The Pathwell service is launching for patients who need infusions or injectable medicines and patients with musculoskeletal conditions, according to a Sept. 28 news release. The service will expand to include additional conditions in the future.
Walmart adding fertility treatments to employee benefit plan
Walmart has announced it will add fertility treatments to its employee benefits package. The major U.S. retailer said in a news release Tuesday that through its new Center of Excellence initiative, company associates and their families will have access to services from U.S.-based fertility clinic network Kindbody, which include fertility assessments and education, fertility preservation, genetic testing, in vitro fertilization and intrauterine insemination.
Dr Oz says uninsured ‘don’t have right to health’ but should get 15-minute checkups in ‘festival-like setting’
Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Dr Mehmet Oz has said he does not believe Americans have a right to health care, but he thinks the uninsured should have access to 15-minute checkups in a “festival-like setting”.The celebrity doctor made the eyebrow-raising comments while speaking at the National Governors Association winter meeting in 2013. He pitched governors on the idea of working with local health providers to host 15-minute screenings "in a festival-like setting" that would be inexpensive for the state and the participating hospitals. He noted that when he held similar events in the past, many of the people...
KevinMD.com
A stark contract between American and Canadian health care
An excerpt from A Short Primer on Why Cancer Still Sucks. The United States has the world’s most expensive health care system. It spends about twice as much each year on every American as the Canadian system spends on Canadians. Per capita, the U.S. spends far more than Canada on drugs each year. The U.S. also has far more health care capacity, with more specialists, nurses, hospital beds, CAT scanners, MRI scanners, PET scanners, and radiotherapy treatment units per capita than Canada. This higher capacity can be useful, but it costs a lot of money.
MedCity News
When it comes to satisfaction, only a few major differences exist between MA and traditional Medicare
As the open enrollment period nears, many Medicare beneficiaries will be faced with the decision of choosing a traditional Medicare plan or going with Medicare Advantage (MA). A recent report shows that there are only a few differences between the plans, with beneficiaries showing similar rates of satisfaction. The Kaiser...
MedicalXpress
Working to decrease health insurance costs could increase companies' profits, research shows
Negotiating lower health insurance premiums could help Fortune 500 companies increase profits while maintaining high-quality coverage for their workers, according to a new research paper from Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy. Employers are the largest source of health insurance coverage in the United States, accounting for 50.3% of...
WTOP
4 reasons why hospice care is not what you think
Most people who enter hospice care in the U.S. spend less than two weeks receiving that care — despite the fact that free, six-month hospice care is available. “Average hospice care is 10 to 14 days,” said Steve Cone, chief of communications, marketing and philanthropy at the nonprofit Capital Caring Health, one of the original two hospice providers in the country.
Pros and Cons of Health Insurance: Is It Worth the Cost?
With inflation and rising costs stretching budgets across the country, most households are trying to cut spending wherever they can. You can't control your rent or mortgage, you have to eat and you...
beckerspayer.com
ACA contraceptive coverage requirements are confusing, healthcare attorneys say
The Health Resources and Services Administration should do more to clarify which contraceptives are required to be covered at no cost under the ACA and make sure new methods are added to coverage requirements, healthcare attorneys write in an opinion for Health Affairs. In a Sept. 28 article for the...
buffalohealthyliving.com
Smart Choices for Selecting a Medicare Healthcare Provider
Family Features – Getting health care for yourself or a loved one can be daunting, especially if you’re just getting started with Medicare or experiencing life changes, such as a new diagnosis of a condition or disease. Needing services like nursing home care, finding a new doctor, or getting home health care can be daunting.
