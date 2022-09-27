ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
McKnight's

Medicare Advantage enrollees get less post-acute care than traditional beneficiaries: analysis

Members of Medicare Advantage plans used post-acute care less than people with traditional Medicare, according to an analysis of 62 studies on beneficiaries’ experiences with affordability, utilization and quality of both plans. Overall, the investigation could not determine whether beneficiaries’ lower post-acute care use was associated with better or...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Plans#Health Others#General Health#Eye Doctor#Insurance Coverage#Americans#Vsp
Vox

The child care crisis just keeps getting worse

On the Senate floor in early August, just two days before lawmakers voted to pass the Inflation Reduction Act, four senior Democrats came out to lament what they believed to be the bill’s biggest omission: child care. “We cannot simply vote on this package and call it a day,”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
Nursing Times

Care home nurses asked to inform new survey on laundry policies

Nurses and colleagues across the care sector are being asked to inform a new study around how laundry is managed in their workplace. The research is centred on infection prevention and control and aims to help staff identify knowledge gaps and recognise best practice in regards to laundry processes. The...
HEALTH SERVICES
POZ

Long-Acting Injectables May Help With Adherence to HIV Meds

Long-acting Cabenuva (injectable cabotegravir and rilpivirine), which is administered by a health care provider once monthly or every other month, is currently approved for people whose HIV is already under control, but it may also be an option for those who have been unable to achieve viral suppression because of adherence challenges.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
beckerspayer.com

Cigna launches Pathwell service for managing chronic conditions

Cigna is launching a new concierge service, Pathwell, combining elements from Evernorth, its health services arm, to treat complex conditions. The Pathwell service is launching for patients who need infusions or injectable medicines and patients with musculoskeletal conditions, according to a Sept. 28 news release. The service will expand to include additional conditions in the future.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Hill

Walmart adding fertility treatments to employee benefit plan

Walmart has announced it will add fertility treatments to its employee benefits package. The major U.S. retailer said in a news release Tuesday that through its new Center of Excellence initiative, company associates and their families will have access to services from U.S.-based fertility clinic network Kindbody, which include fertility assessments and education, fertility preservation, genetic testing, in vitro fertilization and intrauterine insemination.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Dr Oz says uninsured ‘don’t have right to health’ but should get 15-minute checkups in ‘festival-like setting’

Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Dr Mehmet Oz has said he does not believe Americans have a right to health care, but he thinks the uninsured should have access to 15-minute checkups in a “festival-like setting”.The celebrity doctor made the eyebrow-raising comments while speaking at the National Governors Association winter meeting in 2013. He pitched governors on the idea of working with local health providers to host 15-minute screenings "in a festival-like setting" that would be inexpensive for the state and the participating hospitals. He noted that when he held similar events in the past, many of the people...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KevinMD.com

A stark contract between American and Canadian health care

An excerpt from A Short Primer on Why Cancer Still Sucks. The United States has the world’s most expensive health care system. It spends about twice as much each year on every American as the Canadian system spends on Canadians. Per capita, the U.S. spends far more than Canada on drugs each year. The U.S. also has far more health care capacity, with more specialists, nurses, hospital beds, CAT scanners, MRI scanners, PET scanners, and radiotherapy treatment units per capita than Canada. This higher capacity can be useful, but it costs a lot of money.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Working to decrease health insurance costs could increase companies' profits, research shows

Negotiating lower health insurance premiums could help Fortune 500 companies increase profits while maintaining high-quality coverage for their workers, according to a new research paper from Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy. Employers are the largest source of health insurance coverage in the United States, accounting for 50.3% of...
HEALTH
WTOP

4 reasons why hospice care is not what you think

Most people who enter hospice care in the U.S. spend less than two weeks receiving that care — despite the fact that free, six-month hospice care is available. “Average hospice care is 10 to 14 days,” said Steve Cone, chief of communications, marketing and philanthropy at the nonprofit Capital Caring Health, one of the original two hospice providers in the country.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckerspayer.com

ACA contraceptive coverage requirements are confusing, healthcare attorneys say

The Health Resources and Services Administration should do more to clarify which contraceptives are required to be covered at no cost under the ACA and make sure new methods are added to coverage requirements, healthcare attorneys write in an opinion for Health Affairs. In a Sept. 28 article for the...
HEALTH
buffalohealthyliving.com

Smart Choices for Selecting a Medicare Healthcare Provider

Family Features – Getting health care for yourself or a loved one can be daunting, especially if you’re just getting started with Medicare or experiencing life changes, such as a new diagnosis of a condition or disease. Needing services like nursing home care, finding a new doctor, or getting home health care can be daunting.
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy