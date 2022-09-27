5 Las Vegas Hells Angels members, prospects arrested; others wanted on new charges

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Five of eight Hells Angels members and prospects wanted on racketeering and other charges connected to the shooting of six people on a Las Vegas-area highway were in custody as of Tuesday morning, records showed.

As the 8 News Now Investigators first reported Monday, seven of the eight men face more than 30 charges of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, further or assisting a criminal gang, battery and racketeering charges, among others, documents said.

Chapter leader Richard “Rizzo” Devries, 66, and gang prospects, Stephen Alo, 46, and Russell Smith, 26, were indicted in June. The trio was out of jail awaiting trial before prosecutors filed the superseding indictment with new charges Friday.

Las Vegas Hells Angels chapter leader Richard “Rizzo” Devries as seen in court. (KLAS)

Smith was rearrested Monday, records showed, and Alo was taken into custody in Henderson on a domestic violence charge. Devries is due to be arrested on the updated charges.

Devries could not be located Monday, prosecutors wrote in a filing Monday.

“As of the filing of this opposition, defendant, either through counsel or on his own, has neither been arrested nor contacted law enforcement authorities to turn himself in for any warrant,” prosecutors wrote about Devries. “Moreover, he was not located at his last known residence.”

The indictment filed Friday named Aaron Chun, 32, a club prospect; Rayann Mollasgo and Roneric Padilla, 39, two associates also called “hangarounds,” Taylor Rodriguez, a prospect who later became a member; and Cameron Treich, 34, a member.

Mollasgo was himself shot in the shootout, court documents said.

Richard Devries, Russell Smith and Stephen Alo. (HPD/KLAS)

Prosecutors issued warrants for the arrests of all eight men on Friday. Officers had booked Chun, Padilla, Smith, and Treich into the Clark County Detention Center by Tuesday morning, records showed.

The racketeering charges accuse the group of being part of a “criminal syndicate,” prosecutors said.

Padilla was not indicted for charges related to the shooting but faces accessory to felony charges for allegedly “[harboring] and/or [concealing]” Chun, Mollasgo, and Smith and destroying evidence, prosecutors said.

Attorneys for Alo, Devries, and Smith had filed paperwork on Friday to have the superseding indictment scrubbed.

The bikers were part of a Memorial Day weekend ride through Arizona and southern Nevada. Evidence presented to a grand jury includes videos of the riders crossing the Hoover Dam.

Videos shown to a grand jury in June included members of the Hells Angels at a Henderson Harley-Davidson dealership minutes after the shooting.

On June 10, about two weeks after the shooting, Henderson police learned of two abandoned motorcycles in a parking lot on Eastgate Road near Auto Show Drive, court documents said.

“Upon visual observation of the silver Harley, officers observed what appeared to be an impact from a bullet on the gas tank, as well as what I believed to be blood splatter on the seat area,” investigators wrote in court documents.

A temporary permit tag on one of the motorcycles was registered to Mollasgo, officers wrote in court documents said. The other motorcycle belonged to Smith, police said.

Henderson police then processed the motorcycles for DNA and fingerprints, they said. Surveillance in the area showed Chun, Mollasgo and Smith driving into the parking lot and leaving behind the motorcycles, police said.

Police also searched a car believed to belong to Padilla’s girlfriend, they said. Inside the car, police found ammunition and blood.

In August, police arrested Padilla while he was leaving his home, they said.

It was unclear when the eight men would appear in court.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.