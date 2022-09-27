Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
Proving Grounds Recreation Area: A Dubuque Outdoor Gem (PHOTOS)
Getting out to explore nature is essential to a healthy, happy, and efficient lifestyle; and Dubuque provides a load of amazing opportunities. I took the chance to head out with the family this weekend to an area we've never visited; Proving Grounds Recreation Area in Dubuque. This is the PERFECT...
cbs2iowa.com
PHOTOS: Northern Lights seen in eastern Iowa Monday night
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Northern Lights were seen in eastern Iowa Monday night... as far south as Marion!. From our friend, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Mark Brown the sight was seen because of "a disturbance to Earth's magnetosphere." Did you capture the sight? Share your...
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz: Maquoketa eatery opens doors; nacupuncture clinic in Galena; family-owned dealership marks 70 years
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. This edition highlights developments in Maquoketa and Dubuque, Iowa, as well as...
Poopsie’s Speeds Into Fall, Winter With Fun Events for Kids
Poopsie's in beautiful downtown Galena, IL has been a beacon of joy for the river-town and the entire Tri-States as a whole for years. It's a brightly colored shop filled with smiling faces. It'd be hard to be anything else, given they have an ostensibly endless assortment of books, toys, trinkets, playsets, gadgets, games, pop culture items, and so much more.
Little Maquoketa River Mounds State Preserve (PHOTOS)
My wife and I love getting the kids out of the house for some adventuring and this is the perfect time of year to get in some hiking. Not too hot, not too cold. My wife uses this nifty little ap called AllTrails when we head out on a hike to track all the details, but it also helps us discover hidden gems just like the one we visited this weekend.
Celebrate Galena Oktoberfest with Lots of Brats, Beer and Polka
The countdown clock on the Galena Lions Club website is quickly ticking off the seconds until the 15th Annual Oktoberfest party gets started in Depot Park this Saturday. Galena's Oktoberfest is a community celebration of German heritage, weiner dogs, friendly competitions, great music, polka dancing, delicious food, and cold beer!
Radio Iowa
Iowa utility crews heading south to help with hurricane recovery
A long convoy of bucket trucks and other MidAmerican Energy vehicles left the Davenport area this morning, headed south. About 80 utility workers are initially destined for Atlanta, Georgia, where they’ll be on stand-by until Hurricane Ian comes ashore on Florida’s Gulf Coast this afternoon. MidAmerican spokeswoman Tina Hoffman says the emergency response team is ready to get the lights back on after the storm knocks them out.
Some Like it Hot! Annual Chili Cook-Off This Weekend (Oct 1)
Tri-State’s Largest Chili Cook-Off, presented by Calico Bean Market will be held this Saturday, October 1. This family-friendly tradition will again be held at Cable Car Square at 4th and Bluff in downtown Dubuque and everyone is encouraged to attend!
DRA Announces 2022 Mission Grant Recipients, Awards $650,000 in Funding
During the monthly board meeting, the Dubuque Racing Association (DRA) announced five additional organizations from Iowa will receive funding as part of the organization's Mission Grant funding process for 2022. According to a recent press release, the organizations receiving funding include:. Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque Project:. Equity, Education and...
We Found the Best Dive Bars in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois
Dive bars are just a great part of Americana. We've all been inside one whether it was on accident or intentional. My parents were in a bowling league most of my childhood. The bowling alley was in the same building as the diner my mom worked at during the day and the bar my dad drank at during the night.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Monday, September 26th, 2022
(Undated) -- Iowa Republicans have about a 4.5% statewide voter registration edge over Democrats With six weeks remaining in the 2022 campaign. Independents for years the largest voting block in Iowa, but have dropped to third. Jeff Link is a consultant who has worked for several Democratic candidates in Iowa and he says having independents shrink from being the largest to the smallest block of voters in Iowa shows that things are more polarized than ever. Iowa Republican Party chairman Jeff Kaufmann says he intends for the G-O-P to keep its foot on the pedal and seek out new voters because Iowa has had a long history of having swing state tendencies.
This Library Event in Dubuque is for the Dogs…and the Cats!
If you've ever considered adopting a new pet or simply wanted to help a pet currently in the Dubuque Humane Society, here's your chance to do both!. The public is invited to attend a Pet Café event at the Carnegie-Stout Public Library on Locust Street in Dubuque on Saturday, October 1st from 10 a.m.-Noon. in the third-floor auditorium. Enjoy free refreshments and meet adoptable animals from the Dubuque Regional Humane Society.
New Clinic in Galena Seeks to Provide Tri-Staters with Relief
Despite its designation as a pseudoscience, acupuncture has seen increasing popularity in America over the last several years. Research shows that over 14 million Americans have tried acupuncture at least once, up from eight million during the last study. It's become an increasingly in-demand practice for pain and stress relief, with a global market worth $24.55 billion in 2017.
Dubuque Museum Receives a $20K Grant
Running any business is tough, especially in our current climate. So any time I can report that a local business gets a sizable grant, I'm more than happy to do so. The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium just announced that it has been awarded $20,000 in operational support as part of the Cultural Leadership Partners (CLP) from the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.
cbs2iowa.com
Emotional end to CRCSD school board meeting after accepting Noreen Bush's resignation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — It was an emotional end to Monday night's school board meeting as the board accepted the resignation of Superintendent Noreen Bush. Bush will remain in her position until the end of the school year, but is currently on medical leave. For more...
7th Annual Dubuque Healing & Psychic Fair Happening Near Halloween
There's something about astrology, tarot cards, and psychic readings that trigger a wiring in our minds. It's the basic premise of wondering if we can have even a morsel of insight into what awaits us in the future, or even the afterlife. It also might explain why the Annual Dubuque...
Breitbach’s Awarded Top Dining Spot By Iowa Restaurant Assoc.
It's always fun to see Breitbach's Country Dining recognized for its outstanding contributions to the culinary scene, community, Dubuque County, and the State of Iowa. The fabled Breitbach family restaurant will receive the Iowa Restaurant Association's top honor this fall. Iowa's Oldest Restaurant will be honored during the Iowa Restaurant Association's 27th annual Celebrating Excellence ceremony in November in Des Moines.
SW Health in Wisconsin Offering Flu and COVID-19 Shots
This article is not intended to convince you "for" or "against" COVID-19 vaccines or the flu shot. The choice is and has always been yours. But if you are interested in either the vaccine, the flu shot, or both, hopefully, you find this information helpful. Starting this week, Southwest Health...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa property assessments expected to reach double digit increases
DES MOINES, Iowa — Across Iowa, residential market values are expected to see double digit increases. 15, 17 and even 22% in some areas, it's a massive jump that assessors are calling unusual. Julie Carson, city assessor for Cedar Rapids says, "in a typical year it's, you know, we...
Comments / 0