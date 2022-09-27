Not long after the season ended for the Miami Heat, Kyle Lowry made a sweeping declaration about how he felt that his debut campaign with his new team was a “wasted year.” At that time, it felt like the six-time All-Star was merely caught up with all the emotions of their disappointing Eastern Conference Finals loss to the Boston Celtics. As it turns out, however, this is a sentiment that has prevailed for Lowry.

MIAMI, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO