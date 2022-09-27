ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Dwyane Wade’s NBA On TNT Replacement May Have Just Been Found

Wade is leaving TNT to focus on his various business endeavors. Dwyane Wade has been a staple of the NBA on TNT broadcasts ever since retiring from the NBA back in 2019. Wade would participate in the Tuesday broadcasts which featured the likes of Shaq, as well as Candace Parker. He was a popular member of the broadcast team, but now, he will be moving on to other endeavors.
NBA
West Notes: Jazz, Kelly Olynyk, Timberwolves, Grizzlies

The trade that sent forward/center Kelly Olynyk from the Pistons to the Jazz caught him by surprise, he says, but he’s excited about his new spot. The deal reunites Olynyk with Jazz CEO Danny Ainge, as the two were together with the Celtics. “It’s crazy because when I got...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NYK on TNT: Knicks Ex Jamal Crawford Earns High-Profile TV Job

Jamal Crawford is once again coming off the bench to provide some vital minutes in an NBA setting. These, however, might come during the pregame, halftime, and postgame as opposed to his regular clutch game time duties. Per the New York Post, Crawford has found yet another new NBA team,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thunder get veteran forward Maurice Harkless in trade with Hawks

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Thunder acquired veteran forward Maurice Harkless in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. The Thunder also received a 2029 second-round pick and another draft consideration from the Hawks in exchange for Vít Krejci. Harkless' $4.5 million contract will slot into the $4.9...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Says He's In The Prime Of His Career

At 33, it's about time for Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler to start having to answer to the question. On Tuesday, he was asked if he was in the prime of his career. Butler, who is coming off the best postseason of his career, said he felt he has reached that point.
MIAMI, FL
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Ready to Attack 'Competitive Island' Eastern Conference

Much has been made about the gauntlet that figures to be the Eastern Conference during the upcoming 2022-23 NBA season. Three of last season’s top-four seeds — Boston, Milwaukee, and Philadelphia — don’t appear to be any less formidable, though the Celtics have to prove they can march to the beat of a different drum. Meanwhile, Cleveland (Donovan Mitchell) and Atlanta (Dejounte Murray) both added an All-Star guard to their respective rotation and Kevin Durant buried his hatchet with Brooklyn.
CHICAGO, IL

