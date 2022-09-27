Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
WSM - Free Report) closed at $123.31 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.75% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.01%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Coterra Energy (CTRA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
CTRA - Free Report) closed at $25.51, marking a +0.75% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.01%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the independent oil and gas company...
Zacks.com
Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
LNTH - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $67.39, moving +1.19% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Delta Air Lines (DAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
DAL - Free Report) closed at $28.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.71% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%. Coming into today, shares of the airline had...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zacks.com
Beat the Market Swings With 4 Blue-Chip Picks From Tech Sector
Growing inflationary woes, resulting in continuous interest rate hikes and heightened fears of a recession, have been hurting investor sentiments. This has been taking a toll on the U.S. equity market, which is plummeting as depicted by the 19.82%, 30.78% and 23.48% year-to-date declines in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 indexes, respectively.
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Hold on to Surmodics (SRDX) Stock Now
SRDX - Free Report) has been gaining on the back of its solid prospects in the thrombectomy business over the past few months. A robust third-quarter fiscal 2022 performance and consistent efforts to boost research and development (R&D) are expected to contribute further. Yet, concerns related to regulatory headwinds and data security threats persist.
Zacks.com
Here's Why Investors Should Hold Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stock
EXAS - Free Report) is gaining from continued strength across the Screening and Precision Oncology businesses. The company’s earnings and revenues for the second quarter of 2022 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The impressive Cologuard volume growth buoys optimism. A promising solvency position is an added advantage. However, mounting expenses and stiff competition do not bode well.
Zacks.com
Why Trip.com (TCOM) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
TCOM - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy Suzano (SUZ) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Zacks.com
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy W.W. Grainger (GWW) Now
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story...
Zacks.com
Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 28th
PBF Energy Inc. (. PBF - Free Report) : This company engages in refining and supplying petroleum products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.6% over the last 60 days. PBF Energy Inc. Price and Consensus. PBF Energy...
Zacks.com
Jabil (JBL) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
JBL - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.34 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.14 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.44 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.35%. A...
Zacks.com
Blue Apron (APRN) Stock Jumps 12.1%: Will It Continue to Soar?
APRN - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 12.1% higher at $5.01. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 24.1% loss over the past four weeks. Blue Apron’s shares have been gaining...
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for September 28th
AVNS - Free Report) is a medical technology company focusing on delivering medical device solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.8% downward over the last 60 days. Arco Platform Limited (. ARCE - Free Report) provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to...
Zacks.com
EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) Moves 7.3% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
EDAP TMS S.A. (. EDAP - Free Report) shares rallied 7.3% in the last trading session to close at $8.27. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 12.4% loss over the past four weeks.
Zacks.com
The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) Stock Jumps 11.4%: Will It Continue to Soar?
SKIN - Free Report) shares soared 11.4% in the last trading session to close at $11.58. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 4.5% loss over the past four weeks. The Beauty Health Company...
Zacks.com
PBF Energy (PBF) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
Zacks.com
DB vs. HDB: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
DB - Free Report) and HDFC Bank (. HDB - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Zacks.com
5 ETFs That Survived September Slump With Double-Digit Gains
BDRY - Free Report) , Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF (. CYA - Free Report) , Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (. PFIX - Free Report) , Advocate Rising Rate Hedge ETF (. RRH - Free Report) , and ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (. VIXY - Free Report) have...
Zacks.com
Aspen Technology (AZPN) Soars 5.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
AZPN - Free Report) shares rallied 5.1% in the last trading session to close at $232.67. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 3.7% gain over the past four weeks. The...
Comments / 0