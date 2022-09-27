Read full article on original website
Vista Unified School District Has Two Board Seats Up For Re-election In November
The Vista Unified School District is one of north San Diego County’s largest educational agencies. It is comprised of 29 schools which serve over 20,000 students ranging from preschool to high school. The district spans 39 square miles including most of Vista, a large portion of eastern Oceanside, some unincorporated areas, and even areas of Carlsbad and San Marcos. Vista Unified also includes one of the county’s largest adult-education programs with approximately 3,000 students enrolled each year.
San Marcos Chamber News
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6 – 6:00 PM-7:30 PM. As the voice of business in San Marcos, the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce is pleased to host a candidate forum for the 2022 Election for San Marcos Mayor and the San Marcos City Council. This forum will allow Chamber members, business organizations, and community members the opportunity to engage and hear from candidates in a moderated conversation regarding issues important to the San Marcos business community.
City Of Vista News
A County grant will help the City of Vista fund a Safe Parking program to provide parking spaces for community members experiencing homelessness as a place to safely park their vehicles or RV for the night. Vista Sheriff’s Tacos with the Community. Join the Vista Sheriff’s Station and Northgate...
Supervisor Jim Desmond -We Stopped The Per Mile Tax
On Friday, the SANDAG Board of Directors (after feeling pressure from the public) decided to remove the per-mile tax from the Regional Transportation Plan. You can read more about it here. I want to thank everyone who spoke out against SANDAG’s per-mile tax. I know many of you have helped...
Assemblymember Waldron – Preventing Suicide
Assemblymember Marie Waldron -In 2020, there were just under 46,000 suicides in the United States, making it the nation’s 12th-leading cause of death. California’s suicide rate is 10.7 per 100,000, compared to 13.4 nationally. Suicide rates across the United States have been increasing, and are now double homicide rates. Obviously, more can be done to end this ongoing tragedy.
Bonsall Woman’s Club Monthly Programs Will Have A Little Something For Everyone
Bonsall, CA – From dogs, flowers and home building to Christmas carols, trains and butterflies…. a variety of informational and entertaining programs are slated for the Bonsall Woman’s Club monthly meetings on the first Friday of each month, October through June, at the Bonsall Community Center. The exception to this is the Nov. 10 meeting that has been scheduled for the second Thursday of November due to preparation of the Community Center as a polling site.
Rainwater Harvesting – Tips for Water Conservation
The rainy season is right in front of us. Are you ready?. Vista’s annual rainfall averages 12″ to 13″ inches. The rainy season lasts for about 6 months, from October to April. Historically, the month with the most rain in San Diego County is February, with the driest month normally being July. Over the next few months is a great opportunity for rainwater harvesting by installing a rain barrel or two.
Pumpkin Festival Craft Fair Bates Nut Farm
Valley Center — CA -Pumpkin Festival Craft Fair, Hayrides & Pony Rides 2022: Bates Nut Farm, Valley Center. “Over 80 artisans selling American handmade crafts and fine art at the ‘Pumpkin Festival’ Arts ‘n Crafts Fair. “Admire and shop for beautiful jewelry, woodworking, candles, toys...
Annual Holiday Market Returns To Petco Park
-The holiday event will begin December 1 and run for 18 nights through December 23- San Diego, CA –The San Diego Padres announced details today surrounding the return of the Holiday Market at Petco Park for a third consecutive year where guests are able to partake in the festive winter holiday spirit. The event at Petco Park’s Gallagher Square will feature various local artisan shops, magical lighting displays, seasonal food and beverage, Santa and other holiday characters and more.
