Economy

Zacks.com

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

MP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $27.81, moving -0.57% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Coterra Energy (CTRA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

CTRA - Free Report) closed at $25.51, marking a +0.75% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.01%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the independent oil and gas company...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

WSM - Free Report) closed at $123.31 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.75% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.01%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

LNTH - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $67.39, moving +1.19% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the...
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Motley Fool

Stock Market Sell-Off: 2 Safe Tech Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Microsoft is reaping the benefits of its diverse revenue streams, particularly from its cloud business. The services segment is buoying Apple's revenue growth, but hardware should get a lift from its recently released new models. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Down Over 30%, Is Now the Time to Buy Growth Stocks?

Small and large companies have seen their stock prices tumble to multiyear lows. The current macroeconomic environment is particularly challenging for less established companies with fewer resources. While there are plenty of bargains out there, investors would do well to make sure they are buying a growth stock for the...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

2 Best Stocks of All Time!

This bear market has me thinking back to my 2 best trades of all time. That being when I bought Amazon (AMZN) and Booking (BKNG) back in 2001 as they...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Delta Air Lines (DAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

DAL - Free Report) closed at $28.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.71% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%. Coming into today, shares of the airline had...
MARKETS
Zacks.com

Here's Why Investors Should Hold Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stock

EXAS - Free Report) is gaining from continued strength across the Screening and Precision Oncology businesses. The company’s earnings and revenues for the second quarter of 2022 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The impressive Cologuard volume growth buoys optimism. A promising solvency position is an added advantage. However, mounting expenses and stiff competition do not bode well.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. SelectQuote SLQT stock increased by 12.23% to $1.01 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.1 million shares, making up 318.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.0 million.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Beat the Market Swings With 4 Blue-Chip Picks From Tech Sector

Growing inflationary woes, resulting in continuous interest rate hikes and heightened fears of a recession, have been hurting investor sentiments. This has been taking a toll on the U.S. equity market, which is plummeting as depicted by the 19.82%, 30.78% and 23.48% year-to-date declines in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 indexes, respectively.
STOCKS

