Juno probe takes detailed photo of Jupiter's moon, Europa
NASA's Juno space probe captured highly detailed images during a close flyby of Jupiter's largest moon, Europa. The first image released shows a jagged icy surface.
A drug based on LSD appears to treat depression in mice without the psychedelic trip
Drugs like magic mushrooms and LSD can act as powerful antidepressants, but they also produce mind-bending side effects. Well, NPR's Jon Hamilton reports on a drug based on LSD that appears to treat depression in mice without taking the animals on a trip. JON HAMILTON, BYLINE: Antidepressants like Prozac act...
The body of a famed U.S. extreme skier has been recovered in Nepal
One of the world's top ski mountaineers has died in the Himalayas. She was in Nepal, where she reached the summit of the world's eighth-highest mountain and then suffered a fatal fall. Here's NPR's Lauren Frayer. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) HILAREE NELSON: I started as a professional skier and climber,...
Hurricane Ian — a major category 4 storm — has made landfall in Florida
Hurricane Ian made landfall today in southwest Florida as a powerful Category 4 storm with sustained winds at 150 miles per hour. It has since been downgraded to a Category 3 storm - still powerful. The storm has moved slowly up the state all day long, bringing with it a massive storm surge, flooding and nonstop rain. It is now losing a little strength as it continues inland, but the impacts from the storm will be felt for hours and hours in this area.
The Telegram app has a global doxing issue
The messaging and social media app Telegram has a major doxing problem. NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with writer Peter Guest, who reported on the global issue in Wired. The messaging and social media app Telegram was designed to give its users a level of security above regular texting. It's globally accessible, offers end-to-end encryption for chats and video calls, and it now claims over 700 million users. But an article in Wired says that the app has now become a breeding ground for major doxxing attacks all around the world. Peter Guest wrote that story and joins us now to explain. Welcome.
Vast plumes of methane bubbling up from Nord Stream leaks
Scientists confirm that the ruptured Nord Stream natural gas pipeline network is spewing vast quantities of methane from the floor of the Baltic Sea.
Russia will gain control of 4 Ukrainian regions, how will this change the war?
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Andrew Weiss of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, about Russia annexing four Ukrainian territories and how that could escalate the war.
How climate change is making storms such as Hurricane Ian stronger
Hurricane Ian and Typhoon Noru strengthened quickly before landfall. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Princeton University professor Gabriel Vecchi about climate-fueled intensification. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Hurricane Ian trapped people with high water. It flooded a fire station and tore the roof off a hospital, and it knocked out power for...
The CDC is looking into a stomach bug outbreak at the Grand Canyon
Hundreds of visitors to the Grand Canyon over the summer were sickened by a norovirus, which prompted the CDC to take a look at it. (Story aired on Weekend Edition Saturday on Sept. 24, 2022.) LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Hundreds of visitors to the Grand Canyon took home more than selfies...
News brief: Hurricane Ian is downgraded, Baltic pipeline leaks, U.K. economic turmoil
After making landfall as a powerful Category 4 storm, Hurricane Ian continues to move across the state of Florida, but it's been downgraded to a tropical storm. People on Florida's Gulf Coast are just beginning to go out and assess the damage. Millions of homes and businesses are without power. That's a number that is likely to grow as Ian continues its path across the state.
At White House Conference on Hunger is a woman who's doing the work in her community
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Desire La-Marr Murphy, founder and CEO of Murphy's Giving Market in the Philly area, about Biden's goal for ending hunger in America. Hunger is a big problem in the U.S. Government figures show that in 2020, more than 38 million Americans faced food insecurity. President Biden is hosting the first White House Conference on Hunger in 50 years, and earlier today, he announced his goal for ending hunger in America.
What it is like to fly into a hurricane from 8,000 feet in the air
Audio will be available later today. Part of Nick Underwood's job is flying through hurricanes to collect data for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The financial web connecting Afghanistan, the US, and Switzerland
What happens when a country's foreign reserves are stored in another country, and then part of that is run by a third? No, it's not the start of a bad joke. It's the story of Afghanistan, the U.S., and Switzerland. Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Newsletter. Subscribe to our...
A story about a remote possibility
Among American newsrooms, NPR is a leader in covering mental health. Between its health sections, Goats and Soda team and partnership with Kaiser Health News, NPR provides its audience with many opportunities to consume stories about mental health services and research. An audience member raised concerns recently about an August...
