ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

The body of a famed U.S. extreme skier has been recovered in Nepal

One of the world's top ski mountaineers has died in the Himalayas. She was in Nepal, where she reached the summit of the world's eighth-highest mountain and then suffered a fatal fall. Here's NPR's Lauren Frayer. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) HILAREE NELSON: I started as a professional skier and climber,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NPR

Hurricane Ian — a major category 4 storm — has made landfall in Florida

Hurricane Ian made landfall today in southwest Florida as a powerful Category 4 storm with sustained winds at 150 miles per hour. It has since been downgraded to a Category 3 storm - still powerful. The storm has moved slowly up the state all day long, bringing with it a massive storm surge, flooding and nonstop rain. It is now losing a little strength as it continues inland, but the impacts from the storm will be felt for hours and hours in this area.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Asteroids#Asteroid#Big Ones#Npr
NPR

The Telegram app has a global doxing issue

The messaging and social media app Telegram has a major doxing problem. NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with writer Peter Guest, who reported on the global issue in Wired. The messaging and social media app Telegram was designed to give its users a level of security above regular texting. It's globally accessible, offers end-to-end encryption for chats and video calls, and it now claims over 700 million users. But an article in Wired says that the app has now become a breeding ground for major doxxing attacks all around the world. Peter Guest wrote that story and joins us now to explain. Welcome.
INTERNET
NPR

How climate change is making storms such as Hurricane Ian stronger

Hurricane Ian and Typhoon Noru strengthened quickly before landfall. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Princeton University professor Gabriel Vecchi about climate-fueled intensification. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Hurricane Ian trapped people with high water. It flooded a fire station and tore the roof off a hospital, and it knocked out power for...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NPR

News brief: Hurricane Ian is downgraded, Baltic pipeline leaks, U.K. economic turmoil

After making landfall as a powerful Category 4 storm, Hurricane Ian continues to move across the state of Florida, but it's been downgraded to a tropical storm. People on Florida's Gulf Coast are just beginning to go out and assess the damage. Millions of homes and businesses are without power. That's a number that is likely to grow as Ian continues its path across the state.
FLORIDA STATE
NPR

At White House Conference on Hunger is a woman who's doing the work in her community

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Desire La-Marr Murphy, founder and CEO of Murphy's Giving Market in the Philly area, about Biden's goal for ending hunger in America. Hunger is a big problem in the U.S. Government figures show that in 2020, more than 38 million Americans faced food insecurity. President Biden is hosting the first White House Conference on Hunger in 50 years, and earlier today, he announced his goal for ending hunger in America.
U.S. POLITICS
NPR

The financial web connecting Afghanistan, the US, and Switzerland

What happens when a country's foreign reserves are stored in another country, and then part of that is run by a third? No, it's not the start of a bad joke. It's the story of Afghanistan, the U.S., and Switzerland. Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Newsletter. Subscribe to our...
ECONOMY
NPR

A story about a remote possibility

Among American newsrooms, NPR is a leader in covering mental health. Between its health sections, Goats and Soda team and partnership with Kaiser Health News, NPR provides its audience with many opportunities to consume stories about mental health services and research. An audience member raised concerns recently about an August...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy