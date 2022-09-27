Read full article on original website
Michelle Obama Announces Tour For New Book ‘The Light We Carry’
Michelle Obama is scheduled to head out on a six-city national tour to promote her forthcoming book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times. On Wednesday, Live Nation and the former first lady’s publisher, Crown, announced that Mrs. Obama will touch down in half a dozen cities. Among those include Washington D.C. (which will take place on the book’s release date of November 15), Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles.
NPR
Hundreds of thousands of people in Puerto Rico still have no electricity
In Puerto Rico, hundreds of thousands of people still have no electricity nine days after Hurricane Fiona. In many communities, patience is running thin with the island's electric utility company to the extent that some cities and towns are starting to take power restoration into their own hands. NPR's Adrian Florido reports.
NPR
Conservationists are celebrating the comeback of Kemp's ridley sea turtles
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. The world's smallest and most endangered sea turtle is back on the Louisiana Gulf Coast. It's been 75 years since Kemp's ridley sea turtles were last seen on a remote barrier island. But turtle watchers have been able to document more than 50 sea turtle crawls since May. Conservationists are celebrating the comeback, but they also emphasized the need to protect a sensitive habitat which is vulnerable to hurricanes. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
Parts of Asia are cleaning up after Typhoon Noru
Typhoon Noru has made landfall in Vietnam two days after causing at least eight deaths and widespread flooding in the Philippines. It was the strongest storm to hit the Philippines this year, and officials in Vietnam feared it would wreak havoc in low-lying areas there, but so far, there are no reports of casualties. NPR's Michael Sullivan reports.
NPR
25 years later, looking back on the accomplishments of the Mars Pathfinder
More than two decades ago a small probe carrying an even smaller rover landed on Mars. Pathfinder and the Sojourner rover paved the way for sophisticated robotic explorers that have landed since 1997. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. It was a long shot that proved successful in the end. Twenty-five years ago...
Dream of Africatown one step closer to reality for SW Philadelphia immigrant communities
Local political leaders helped announce plans Wednesday for a new community development project in Southwest Philadelphia called Africatown.
NPR
After knocking out Cuba's power grid, Hurricane Ian takes aim at Florida
Hurricane Ian has not yet made landfall on Florida's west coast, but already, some people are without power. The hurricane is now a Category 4, and it's on track to hit Florida's Gulf Coast today, with winds of 140 miles per hour. The National Hurricane Center is predicting life-threatening storm surge. Communities like Sanibel, Fort Myers and Sarasota may see a storm surge of 8 to 12 feet. And 2 1/2 million people are under evacuation orders in several Florida counties.
NPR
At White House Conference on Hunger is a woman who's doing the work in her community
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Desire La-Marr Murphy, founder and CEO of Murphy's Giving Market in the Philly area, about Biden's goal for ending hunger in America. Hunger is a big problem in the U.S. Government figures show that in 2020, more than 38 million Americans faced food insecurity. President Biden is hosting the first White House Conference on Hunger in 50 years, and earlier today, he announced his goal for ending hunger in America.
NPR
Flight attendants picket airports — demanding that airlines fix chronic delays
Thousands of Southwest Airlines and United Airlines flight attendants picketed outside airport terminals Tuesday — calling for smoother operations, better pay and safety on the job. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Union flight attendants marched on picket lines at more than two dozen airports yesterday. They're not on strike, but they...
Tropical rains flood parts of Thailand, 5,000 seek shelter
Water up to waist-high flooded some riverfront neighborhoods and other areas of Thailand on Thursday after a tropical depression dumped heavy rains and knocked down trees, causing at least one death.The heaviest rainfall, about 22 centimeters (8.5 inches) in 24 hours, was recorded in the northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani where more than 5,000 people were moved to shelters on higher ground. One person was reported killed and two injured by falling trees in Sisaket province.The remnants of Tropical Storm Noru advanced into Thailand overnight after hitting central Vietnam, causing blackouts and blowing off roofs and billboards. No casualties...
Americans' Addiction to Parking Lots Is Bad for the Climate. California Wants to End It
A change to planning laws in California stands to weaken the car's grip on U.S. cities.
