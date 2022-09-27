Read full article on original website
FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022: Team USA delivers ruthless performance vs. Canada to advance to gold medal game
SYDNEY — Team USA booked their spot in the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup final with a convincing 83-43 win over Canada on Friday. Breanna Stewart led the charge with 17 points, eight rebounds and three assists, while A'Ja Wilson added 15 points and 12 rebounds. Kelsey Plum chipped in 14 points off the bench.
EXPLAINER: What's behind Indonesia's deadly soccer match?
JAKARTA, Indonesia — (AP) — Violence and a deadly stampede that erupted following a domestic league soccer match Saturday night marked another tragedy in Indonesian football. Here's a look at how the chaos occurred and what is being done to prevent future incidents. ___. HOW DID THE CHAOS...
A look at some of the world's major crowd disasters
Police fired tear gas after riots broke out at an Indonesian soccer match in East Java province when Persebaya Surabaya beat Arema Malang 3-2
At least 174 dead in Indonesia football stadium stampede
At least 174 people died at an Indonesian football stadium when thousands of angry home fans invaded the pitch and police responded with tear gas that triggered a stampede, authorities said Sunday. Images taken from inside the stadium during the stampede showed police firing huge amounts of tear gas and people clambering over fences.
FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022: Team USA overpower China in final to win fourth-straight gold medal
SYDNEY — Team USA continued their recent World Cup dominance, making it four straight gold medals, defeating China in the final 83-61. Such was their dominance, the 22-point margin of victory is the largest in a Women's World Cup final, eclipsing the previous mark of 20 points also set by Team USA.
Nishioka beats Shapovalov to win Korean Open
Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka claimed his second career title after beating fourth seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada 6-4, 7-6 (5) to win the Korean Open
FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022: Heartbreak for the Opals as China snatch late win in semi-final thriller
SYDNEY — It came all the way down to the final possession as China held their nerve down the stretch to secure their spot in the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup final, defeating Australia 61-59. Australia had a chance to take the lead in the final 24 seconds, but couldn't get a shot off, resulting in a 24-second violation, leaving China with one possession to make it count.
FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022: Lauren Jackson's vintage performance leads Australia past Canada for bronze
SYDNEY — She's the Aussie GOAT for a reason. Lauren Jackson punctuated her remarkable comeback for the Opals, saving her best for last as she led Australia to a bronze medal at the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup. The Opals took down Canada in the third-place game 95-65, with...
