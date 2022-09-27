Good for this parent!!! This is absurd and the school should face consequences. It’s time parents stand up for their children. This crap is getting out of hand. It is very sickening.
Wow… this is what our world is coming to. I sort of feel like biological women are being eradicated from the population. I don’t care what your argument is, fake women cannot reproduce. Men are going to have to add a few questions when they meet a woman they might be interested in dating…. “Excuse me, but have you ever been a man?” “Can you get pregnant?” “Do you have any male parts that I should be aware of?”
"We see kids come out as early as they can talk" If that's not the biggest load of crap I've ever read. In case these people haven't noticed, So many adults are coming forward talking about how their parents should never have allowed them to take puberty blockers and do things like this when they were children and they now regret taking these hormones and transitioning because they did not know what they were doing. Turning 18 might legally make you an adult but mentally it doesn't. But if you can't even smoke cigarettes until you're 21 why on earth should you be able to change your gender! before the age of 18!
Comments / 63