Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan Daily

Amid high expectations, Adam Fantilli focuses on the team

Approaching the season, there's been no shortage of hype surrounding freshman forward Adam Fantilli. As one of the premier players in the Michigan hockey team's new freshman class, the expectations for Fantilli are set high — really high. And it beckons an anticipation of expeditious success. A...
ANN ARBOR, MI
NJ.com

What it was like in Yankees clubhouse after division clincher

TORONTO — The job done and the division won, the Yankees began with a tame on-field celebration. There was no jumping around like they do after walk-offs, no rubbing it in the faces of the Blue Jays following a 5-2 clincher at Rogers Centre on Tuesday night, just a lot of big smiles, back pats and quick hugs before everyone inside.
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Wallner's 3 RBIs help Twins send Sox to 8th straight loss

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Wallner's late-season call-up to his home state team has been a September for the 24-year-old to remember, even if the Minnesota Twins have fallen out of contention. Wallner drove in a career-high three runs, and Gio Urshela and Jake Cave each had three hits as the Twins beat Chicago 7-4 on Wednesday night, sending the White Sox to their eighth straight loss. Jose Miranda added an RBI double for the Twins, who tied the White Sox for second place in the AL Central at 76-79 after spending the last 19 days in third. Cleveland blew by both of them over the last three weeks to clinch the division with 10 days left on the schedule. After an RBI single by Cave put the Twins on the board in the second, Wallner followed with a two-run double down the right-field line that gave them the lead for good.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

