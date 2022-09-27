Read full article on original website
Here Are The Top Arizona High Schools For 2023
When choosing the perfect high school, what do you look for? Some choose a school simply based on location, while others focus on statistics such as test scores or college acceptance rates. Niche compiled a list of the state's best high schools for 2023. To determine the list, the website...
High school football transfers' Wild West is in Phoenix, Arizona
The scene can be traced back to the 1990s, when open enrollment arrived in Phoenix as a hedge against charter schools
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
ABC 15 News
15-year-old to become youngest ASU nursing school graduate
She may not be old enough to drive but in less than a year's time, 15-year-old Elliana Tenenbaum will become the youngest person to ever graduate from ASU’s Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation program. “From a very young age I’ve been passionate about medicine and helping others,...
kyma.com
Gov Ducey proclaims October 20 “Great Arizona ShakeOut Day”
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Because Arizona is prone to earthquakes, Gov. Doug Ducey declares October 20 as "Great Arizona ShakeOut Day." Correspondingly, this is to prepare for ground shaking that accompanies moderate-to-large magnitude earthquakes. So far, registration for Great Arizona Shakeout has topped 61,000; the goal is to register...
Foes of Arizona voucher expansion likely fail to make ballot
PHOENIX — A massive expansion of Arizona’s private school voucher system will likely go into effect after public school advocates failed to gather enough signatures to block the law, a conservative think tank that supports the expansion said Monday. The Goldwater Institute, a conservative and libertarian public policy...
azbigmedia.com
5 Metro Phoenix hot spots for real estate development
Remember Bachman-Turner Overdrive’s 1983 hit “You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet?” You ain’t seen nothin’ yet. B-b-b-baby, you just ain’t seen n-n-nothin’ yet? It’s one of those catchy, unforgettable lyrics you can’t shake. And, it’s a perfect musical representation of the growth happening throughout Metro Phoenix, especially when it comes to hot spots for real estate development. Just when you think you might have seen all there is to see in development expansion and innovation, the Valley seems to unveil a new surprise.
"Cowards": Advocates, Democratic lawmakers vow action after reinstatement of territorial-era abortion ban in Arizona
A protester holds a sign during a demonstration outside the U.S. Supreme Court following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June.Ted Eytan/Flickr. (Tucson, Ariz.) — Reaction continues to pour in from reproductive rights advocates and state lawmakers following a Pima County Superior Court decision lifting an injunction on Arizona's previously unenforceable 1864 abortion ban.
AZFamily
Want to visit the Arizona State Fair? Here’s how to get in for free
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It costs $15 to go to the Arizona State Fair, but there’s a way you can get in for free and help your Valley community at the same time!. Anyone can come in for free between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. if they bring a donation of 10 canned food items for St. Mary’s Food Bank on one of these five Fridays: Sept. 30, Oct. 7, 14. 21, and 28. Each person has to bring their own 10 items to get the discount.
AZFamily
New polls shows close race for Arizona governor
Maricopa County Attorney won't prosecute women looking for abortions, but unclear about doctors. Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell says her office wouldn't prosecute women looking to get abortions, but didn't clarify if they would go after doctors. Arizona doctors react to recent ruling on territorial abortion ban. Updated: Sep. 26,...
azbigmedia.com
Arizona ranks No. 3 for biggest decrease in home prices
After two years of skyrocketing growth, home prices are dropping in Arizona, according to an analysis from QuoteWizard. Our team of analysts found that the average price of a home in Arizona has decreased by $5,075 since June — that’s the 5th largest drop in the nation, and No. 3 in the nation for biggest decrease in home prices by percentage.
azbigmedia.com
11 best neighborhoods in Phoenix for housing investments
Since making Arizona their preferred location in recent years, investors of all skill and monetary levels are finding the state’s real estate market to be a fantastic investment decision. Investors have a wide variety of properties to choose from, and the region also boasts a burgeoning population, a booming tourism industry, first-rate amenities, construction of major industrial and commercial centers, and reasonably priced housing. But what are the best neighborhoods in Phoenix for real estate investments?
8 Luxury Neighborhoods in Arizona To Consider for Retirement
Arizona is a popular place to retire thanks to its pleasant weather year-round, picturesque scenery, safe cities and relatively affordable living costs. But for those retirees who value luxury over...
arizonasuntimes.com
Group Sounds Alarm on Arizona Voting Machine Readers Lacking Accreditation
For the last year and a half, a group of individuals in Arizona have been investigating the lack of accreditation of the laboratories that certify voting machine readers used in Arizona. Concerned that the machines are susceptible to manipulation — not just fully electronic voting machines but also electronic voting machine readers that are used with paper ballots here in Arizona — the group has made several unsuccessful attempts to get the courts to acknowledge the discrepancy, as well as calling upon elected officials in the state’s executive and legislative branches for assistance.
QSR magazine
Salad and Go to Open Store in Phoenix
Salad and Go, an emerging salad industry disruptor, announced today the opening of a new Salad and Go store coming this month to the Arizona market of Phoenix. The new Phoenix location, opening in the brand’s headquarters city, will join 12 other stores in its respective market to satisfy the growing demand. Phoenix is projected to open October 2 at 2301 N 44th St.
What will the Valley look like in 2040? The answer may surprise you
PHOENIX — Think about the Valley in 2002. No State Farm Stadium, Y2K, downtown Phoenix was a ghost town after 3 p.m. Now imagine what the Valley will look like 20 years from now. “We're projecting we're going to add another million and a half people to Maricopa County...
‘Angry Chickz’ announces grand opening date for first Arizona location
David Mkhitaryan, CEO of Angry Chickz, confirmed to ABC15 that the first Arizona location will be in Glendale and will open in early October!
Cheap Pasta Chain Opening New Restaurant
Enjoy a cheap spaghetti dinner.Tacyra Autrey/Unsplash. Sometimes the simplest of ideas are the ones that make the most sense. Business owners are often looking for ways to upgrade how they service customers, but this is not always the best way to provide customers with a satisfying experience. This includes restaurant owners. While some restaurants look for ways to recreate the classic burger or deconstruct Asian cuisines, one Phoenix restaurant owner has found a way to provide locals with an easy, and affordable alternative to what other restaurants have to offer.
Arizona raises juror compensation from $12 to $300 per day
PHOENIX — The Arizona Supreme Court has more than tripled the minimum amount of money jurors can earn each day for sitting in on a trial. For the first time in over 50 years, state officials have increased juror compensation to between $40 and $300 per day -- starting on day one of the trial. The pay rate had previously been set at $12 each day for trials lasting less than five days.
santansun.com
Chandler takes a step toward backyard chickens OK
Rene Lopez’s time on the Chandler City Council is winding down and he’s hoping to cross off at least one more item on his “to do” list before his term ends in January. He wants Chandler residents to have the same right as nearly every other city in the Valley to raise chicken hens in their backyards. It appears a divided Council will do that by the end of this year.
