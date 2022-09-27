ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
saturdaytradition.com

Desmond Howard names Week 4 Game Changers, includes B1G RB

Michigan running back Blake Corum probably didn’t need much help getting props from former Wolverine Desmond Howard this weekend. Even if Howard didn’t win the Heisman Trophy at Michigan, it doesn’t take a former “Michigan Man” to see that Corum absolutely dominated the college football world this weekend.
Michigan Daily

Amid high expectations, Adam Fantilli focuses on the team

Approaching the season, there’s been no shortage of hype surrounding freshman forward Adam Fantilli. As one of the premier players in the Michigan hockey team’s new freshman class, the expectations for Fantilli are set high — really high. And it beckons an anticipation of expeditious success. A...
247Sports

The Scoop: Recruiting Rankings vs. On-Field Production, Ty Adams Commitment, What Remains in 2023

In the last three recruiting classes, North Carolina has signed the No. 16 class (2020), the No. 14 class (2021), and the No. 11 class (2022), with many of the top-ranked players in those classes coming on the defensive side of the ball. In 2020, UNC landed Tony Grimes (No. 28 ranked prospect in the class), defensive end Desmond Evans (No. 44 ranked prospect), defensive lineman Myles Murphy (No. 149 ranked prospect), and Kedrick Bingley-Jones (No. 151 ranked prospect). In 2021, the Tar Heels signed defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver (No. 31 prospect in the class), linebacker RaRa Dillworth (No. 103), linebacker Power Echols (No. 128), defensive lineman Jahvaree Ritzie (No. 133), and defensive back DeAndre Boykins (No. 180). And then in 2022, UNC landed a 247Sports Composite five-star in defensive lineman Travis Shaw, who is was ranked No. 20 in the class.
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh praises 'incredible' running style of Blake Corum with humorous description

Although the team heads into Iowa ranked No. 4 in the nation and 10.5-point favorites, Michigan will have a fight on its hands Saturday. Iowa has several offensive and defensive weapons that could potentially set the Wolverines on their heels. Hawkeyes QB Spencer Petras found his groove in the Week 4 contest against Rutgers.
Michigan Daily

Combatting the sophomore slump

At the beginning of freshman year, everything is so new and exciting. Every first-year student is in the same boat when it comes to making new friends, navigating new classes and weighing different majors. Many of us are told we have such a long time to figure out what we want to study and not to worry, so we don’t. Then sophomore year rolls around and some of us start to freak out. Not only do we have less time to figure out what we’re majoring in, but many of us feel lost, confused and exhausted. The sophomore slump refers to the struggles, fears and fatigue we feel in our second year.
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan State football lands 4-star DB Jamari Howard, second 2024 commit

Wins have been tough for the Michigan State football team to come by in recent weeks on the field, but Mel Tucker and company just picked up a big one off the field. Jamari Howard, a four-star cornerback from Hialeah, Florida, announced his commitment to Mel Tucker's program on Monday. Howard, 6 feet 2 and 175 pounds, also held offers from Alabama, Georgia, Florida Florida State, Miami (Florida) and Texas A&M, among others.
On3.com

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: Michigan trending for IOL Nathan Efobi

Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth offensive lineman Nathan Efobi has taken a slow and steady approach to his recruiting process. The 6-foot-4, 282-pounder made a handful of campus visits this spring, but waited until this past weekend to make his first official visit — a trip to Michigan. Following that trip, the Wolverines are trending in a big way to land Efobi, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM).
