Michigan Daily

Michigan defensive backs brace for unique test against Iowa

A unique challenge awaits the Michigan football team’s secondary Saturday afternoon against Iowa and the Hawkeyes’ notoriously anemic offense. In their season opener they defeated South Dakota State, 7-3, without a touchdown — instead notching a field goal and two safeties. Those offensive woes are particularly apparent...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

From captain to coach and back again: Bryce Clay’s senior journey

Two years ago, game day looked different for Bryce Clay. A little more than three hours before gametime, he and his roommate — then-senior defenseman Zach Johnson — started the day with a coffee and meandered over to Michigan’s lacrosse facilities, eagerly awaiting the team breakfast laid out for them.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

The Parker way: Why Iowa’s defense poses Michigan’s first true test

It’s a system older than every player that will take the field on Saturday. Back in 1999, when Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz was hired to take over and rebuild the Iowa program, he brought with him a man by the name of Norm Parker. The two of them constructed the Hawkeyes around the identity of a defense-first football team. Now, 24 seasons — and 21 winning ones — later, that original vision is as prevalent as ever.
IOWA CITY, IA
Michigan Daily

Combatting the sophomore slump

At the beginning of freshman year, everything is so new and exciting. Every first-year student is in the same boat when it comes to making new friends, navigating new classes and weighing different majors. Many of us are told we have such a long time to figure out what we want to study and not to worry, so we don’t. Then sophomore year rolls around and some of us start to freak out. Not only do we have less time to figure out what we’re majoring in, but many of us feel lost, confused and exhausted. The sophomore slump refers to the struggles, fears and fatigue we feel in our second year.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Demystifying Ann Arbor’s train station

For as long as I can remember, I’ve heard trains in the night. Railroads snake all along the Mississippi River, through Memphis, past its hallowed streets of soul music. The tracks run up the Hudson, through Rhinebeck, past its Dutch barns and vast orchards. Only now, in Ann Arbor,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

College falls short in teaching students life skills — here’s how we can improve

As college students, none of us are strangers to high stress levels. At some point in our college careers, most of us will be faced with 5:00 a.m. nights to finish essays worth 20% of our grades and networking events for which we feel not at all prepared. I’m convinced that the fact I’ve made it this far in college is partially due to “winging it” and partially due to obsessively planning all of my days down to the minute.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

From The Daily: State Street construction reveals deeper transportation dilemma

If you’ve been on Central Campus since the start of the semester, you know it’s impossible to miss the construction on State Street. The project, which began in early June, has closed off the section of the street between William Street and North University Avenue. The project is designed to remove the curb in this space, making it more accessible to pedestrians and, in the warmer months, outdoor dining. While the project was initially slated to be completed by Labor Day, a number of factors have caused that date to be pushed back into October at the earliest. Beyond its immediate impacts on foot traffic and commerce, this project has revealed a number of issues with Ann Arbor’s public transportation system and furthered the debate about Ann Arbor’s walkability (or lack thereof).
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Fresh food, painted potatoes and food sustainability organizations come together at UMich’s 10th annual Harvest Fest

As squirrels bury nuts around the Diag, the temperature in Ann Arbor drops and the leaves in the Nichols Arboretum hint at new colors, Ann Arbor residents and University of Michigan students are sure to notice the signs of fall all over campus. Autumn brings thoughts of Michigan football, Thanksgiving break and the annual Harvest Fest which takes place at the U-M Campus Farm and Matthaei Botanical Gardens.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Iranian community members of Ann Arbor host vigil to mourn Mahsa Amini

Content warning: This article contains descriptions of violence against women. Roughly 150 members of the University of Michigan and Ann Arbor Iranian communities gathered on the Diag Saturday for a vigil held in memory of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died on Sept. 16 while in custody of the morality police of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Amini’s death sparked protests against police brutality across Iran and around the world. In Ann Arbor, attendees held photos of Amini, chanted slogans in Farsi, the official language of Iran, and demanded an expansion of Iranian women’s rights.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Ross students worry about environmental impact of no-technology policy

Undergraduate students at the University of Michigan Ross School of Business use a lot of paper. In several of their classes, business students are required to print out lecture slides, practice problems and notes if they want to use them in class. The Michigan Daily obtained a copy of the lecture slides business juniors have been asked to print out for their core classes thus far this semester, which are released before the start of each class. If the average number of pages per week stays relatively stable, The Daily estimates that by the end of the term the more than 400 students in the third-year BBA cohort will have printed out more than 258,075 pages — the equivalent of 25.8 trees.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

CSG talks increasing student engagement, funding for cross-cultural event￼

The University of Michigan Central Student Government met Tuesday night in a hybrid format to discuss confirming students to various leadership positions, increasing student engagement with CSG and allocating funding for a cross-cultural student experience. The meeting began by confirming LSA junior Sophia Morehouse as Chair of the Clean Campus...
ANN ARBOR, MI

