bitcoinist.com
3 Cryptos You Need in Your Portfolio in 2022: Cosmos (ATOM), Ripple (XRP), and Flasko (FLSK)
Many speculators in the crypto market are focused on short-term gains – but sharp investors know long-term holding is where the real gains are. Three tokens crypto whales are looking to buy in to hold in 2022 are Cosmos (ATOM), Ripple (XRP), and Flasko: three cryptos that offer real-life utility and good profit potential.
dailyhodl.com
MetaMask Integration Unlocks Decentralized Social for Millions of Ethereum Users
DeSo, a new blockchain-backed by Coinbase, Sequoia and Andreessen Horowitz, has announced its integration with MetaMask. As a result, millions of Ethereum users can now enjoy one-click access to encrypted on-chain messaging and a full Twitter-like feature set. DeSo’s integration with the leading Web 3.0 wallet effectively turns MetaMask into...
Ethereum Merge has completed its long-awaited update, Buterin says
The Ethereum blockchain completed its Merge upgrade early Thursday, cofounder Vitalik Buterin said. The Merge moves the crypto to a proof-of-stake mechanism, dramatically slashing energy usage. Analysts said that should draw institutional investors to ether, which rose 2.2% on the news. The Ethereum blockchain completed its long-awaited Merge update early...
dailyhodl.com
Cosmos Community Publishes New Whitepaper for Highly-Anticipated Upgrade That Revamps ATOM
Leading members of the Cosmos (ATOM) community have unveiled a whitepaper for a redesigned Cosmos Hub, which is the technology at the center of its ecosystem. According to the whitepaper, the new Cosmos Hub aims to drive the growth of the Cosmos Network as it transitions toward becoming a secure and holistic platform that allows developers to build interchain-native infrastructure and applications.
How to Simply Deploy a Smart Contract on Ethereum
Creating and deploying a smart contract is an important process. Once deployed, it becomes available to the Ethereum network. This article takes you through all the steps you need to deploy a smart contract during Ethereum software development. Before that, let’s discuss smart contracts a bit. What is a...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Lost In 2022 So Far
Here’s a look at how three of the most popular cryptocurrencies have performed in 2022 and how much a hypothetical investment of $1,000 in each would be worth now. What Happened: After a strong 2021 for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 could go down as one of the darker periods for the sector.
NEWSBTC
Three Cryptocurrencies with Huge Potential for Profit Amid the Current Market Crashes: Cardano, Polygon, and Big Eyes Coin
Most cryptocurrency users have had difficulty determining which coins should be traded and which should be held since the beginning of the market crash. The current bearish market trend has negatively impacted most token values in the cryptocurrency market. Therefore, you must carefully select which coin to buy to protect...
bitcoinist.com
Why Smart Investors Are Liquidating Solana (SOL) And Dogecoin (DOGE) For Flasko (FLSK)?
As two of the most-traded cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) continue to attract the attention of investors who are trying to predict the future of the cryptocurrency industry. Since these large cryptocurrencies have maintained their traditionally strong connection to equities in their trading, the downturn has been felt across the industry. The volatility of cryptocurrencies in comparison to stocks has been accentuated by the fact that open interest leverage is now at historic highs.
Ethereum Merge Upgrade: How Deflation Nature Became the Cornerstone of Cryptocurrency's Future?
The platform that hosts the majority of the world's DeFi, NFT, and GameFi protocols has completed the historical upgrade that promises scaling and massive environmental benefits as Ethereum marches towards becoming a more significant part of modern life. Ethereum Merge Upgrade: What Was Changed?. Ethereum had its long-awaited software upgrade...
decrypt.co
Dogecoin Now Second-Largest Proof-of-Work Coin After Ethereum Merge
With Ethereum’s switch to proof-of-stake, Dogecoin is now second only to Bitcoin among minable, proof-of-work coins. With the Ethereum merge now completed and the top blockchain for NFTs and decentralized applications switched to a proof-of-stake system, Dogecoin is now the second largest proof-of-work coin after Bitcoin by market cap.
Ethereum Liquidations Hit $759M Since The Merge. What Lies Ahead?
Last week, Ethereum ETH/USD formally abandoned the energy-intensive, miner-based approach it had previously used to process changes to its decentralized ledger, by switching from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. This was a momentous change. In the crypto community, The Merge was celebrated like a holiday, both digitally and physically, with watch parties...
CoinDesk
SWIFT Partners With Crypto Data Provider Chainlink on Cross-Chain Protocol in TradFi Play
SWIFT, the interbank messaging system that allows for cross-border payments, is working with Chainlink, a provider of price feeds and other data to blockchains, on a cross-chain interoperability protocol (CCIP) in an initial proof-of-concept. CCIP will enable SWIFT messages to instruct on-chain token transfers, helping the interbank network to be...
cryptobriefing.com
Chainlink Is Building a Token Infrastructure for SWIFT
Chainlink and SWIFT are working on a proof-of-concept that will help SWIFT messages instruct token transfers. This innovation will allow financial institutions to easily integrate with blockchain technology via SWIFT. The proof-of-concept will make use of Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP). Chainlink and SWIFT have announced a proof-of-concept that...
zycrypto.com
Cardano’s Hoskinson Calls Out The “Ethereum Crowd”; Says ADA Will Change The World
Charles Hoskinson, co-founder of Input Output Global (IOG), the core developers of the Cardano blockchain, has criticized the attitude of Ethereum developers and community members towards his brainchild. Hoskinson took to micro-blogging platform Twitter to state that after Ethereum’s Merge event earlier this month, it now makes sense why the...
NEWSBTC
Millions Of Dollars Could Be Yours If You Invest In Cryptos Such As Uniglo.io (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Solana (SOL)
Successful investors will always buy during bear markets, and unsuccessful investors will always chase hype and invest during bull markets. Investors still active in the crypto space, those who have weathered the past ten months, are presented with an opportunity to change their financial destiny irrevocably. Whilst crypto is dying,...
cryptoslate.com
ATOM 2.0 whitepaper to be revealed during Cosmoverse, token up 25% in September
The whitepaper for the revamped ATOM 2.0 upgrade will be revealed today, Sept. 26, during the first day of the Cosmoverse conference in Medellin, Colombia. Cosmos validator and Osmosis copywriter Emperor Osmo released a list of the ‘must-see’ events of Cosmosverse via a Twitter thread Sunday, Sept. 25. The important events for the ATOM 2.0 launch will be the co-founder of Sommelier Zaki Manian’s keynote at 4:30 pm BST entitled “$1K ATOM LFG,” and a panel discussion on ATOM 2.0 at 10:30 pm BST.
Today in Crypto: Web3 Game Platform AQUA Launches NFT Marketplace
Web3 gaming platform AQUA has debuted a marketplace for trading in-game assets, a Coindesk report said. The startup has also announced a $10 million investment from hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen-backed DIGITAL. Web3 game assets are usually NFTs, letting players take items like weapons and armor into the ecosystems of...
‘A solvable problem’: Chainlink founder Sergey Nazarov remains bullish on cross-chain future with SWIFT partnership
Chainlink cofounder Sergey Nazarov speaking with panelists at Chainlink's SmartCon 2022 in New York on Sept. 28. Chainlink, a prominent smart contract oracle network, and SWIFT, the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, are partnering to try to bridge the gap between traditional banks and blockchains. On Wednesday, Chainlink and...
cryptoglobe.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Whales Move 510 $BTC After Being Dormant for a Decade
A mysterious Bitcoin ($BTC) whale or whales has been moving a large amount of coins that had been dormant for a decade, according to data from the Bitcoin blockchain, which shows some long-term holders are moving their stash during the bear market. According to Philip Swift, creator of the on-chain...
zycrypto.com
Ethereum’s Buterin Seeks Dogecoin’s Switch to PoS as DOGE Becomes 2nd Largest PoW Coin
Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has hinted at his desire to welcome Dogecoin to the PoS community. This divulgence comes as the asset assumes the second position of the largest PoW network following Ethereum’s switch to PoS. Vitalik hopes Dogecoin and Zcash will switch to PoS soon. Vitalik...
