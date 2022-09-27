ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

dailyhodl.com

MetaMask Integration Unlocks Decentralized Social for Millions of Ethereum Users

DeSo, a new blockchain-backed by Coinbase, Sequoia and Andreessen Horowitz, has announced its integration with MetaMask. As a result, millions of Ethereum users can now enjoy one-click access to encrypted on-chain messaging and a full Twitter-like feature set. DeSo’s integration with the leading Web 3.0 wallet effectively turns MetaMask into...
TECHNOLOGY
Markets Insider

Ethereum Merge has completed its long-awaited update, Buterin says

The Ethereum blockchain completed its Merge upgrade early Thursday, cofounder Vitalik Buterin said. The Merge moves the crypto to a proof-of-stake mechanism, dramatically slashing energy usage. Analysts said that should draw institutional investors to ether, which rose 2.2% on the news. The Ethereum blockchain completed its long-awaited Merge update early...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Cosmos Community Publishes New Whitepaper for Highly-Anticipated Upgrade That Revamps ATOM

Leading members of the Cosmos (ATOM) community have unveiled a whitepaper for a redesigned Cosmos Hub, which is the technology at the center of its ecosystem. According to the whitepaper, the new Cosmos Hub aims to drive the growth of the Cosmos Network as it transitions toward becoming a secure and holistic platform that allows developers to build interchain-native infrastructure and applications.
COMPUTERS
Hackernoon

How to Simply Deploy a Smart Contract on Ethereum

Creating and deploying a smart contract is an important process. Once deployed, it becomes available to the Ethereum network. This article takes you through all the steps you need to deploy a smart contract during Ethereum software development. Before that, let’s discuss smart contracts a bit. What is a...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
bitcoinist.com

Why Smart Investors Are Liquidating Solana (SOL) And Dogecoin (DOGE) For Flasko (FLSK)?

As two of the most-traded cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) continue to attract the attention of investors who are trying to predict the future of the cryptocurrency industry. Since these large cryptocurrencies have maintained their traditionally strong connection to equities in their trading, the downturn has been felt across the industry. The volatility of cryptocurrencies in comparison to stocks has been accentuated by the fact that open interest leverage is now at historic highs.
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Dogecoin Now Second-Largest Proof-of-Work Coin After Ethereum Merge

With Ethereum’s switch to proof-of-stake, Dogecoin is now second only to Bitcoin among minable, proof-of-work coins. With the Ethereum merge now completed and the top blockchain for NFTs and decentralized applications switched to a proof-of-stake system, Dogecoin is now the second largest proof-of-work coin after Bitcoin by market cap.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Ethereum Liquidations Hit $759M Since The Merge. What Lies Ahead?

Last week, Ethereum ETH/USD formally abandoned the energy-intensive, miner-based approach it had previously used to process changes to its decentralized ledger, by switching from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. This was a momentous change. In the crypto community, The Merge was celebrated like a holiday, both digitally and physically, with watch parties...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
CoinDesk

SWIFT Partners With Crypto Data Provider Chainlink on Cross-Chain Protocol in TradFi Play

SWIFT, the interbank messaging system that allows for cross-border payments, is working with Chainlink, a provider of price feeds and other data to blockchains, on a cross-chain interoperability protocol (CCIP) in an initial proof-of-concept. CCIP will enable SWIFT messages to instruct on-chain token transfers, helping the interbank network to be...
MARKETS
cryptobriefing.com

Chainlink Is Building a Token Infrastructure for SWIFT

Chainlink and SWIFT are working on a proof-of-concept that will help SWIFT messages instruct token transfers. This innovation will allow financial institutions to easily integrate with blockchain technology via SWIFT. The proof-of-concept will make use of Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP). Chainlink and SWIFT have announced a proof-of-concept that...
ECONOMY
cryptoslate.com

ATOM 2.0 whitepaper to be revealed during Cosmoverse, token up 25% in September

The whitepaper for the revamped ATOM 2.0 upgrade will be revealed today, Sept. 26, during the first day of the Cosmoverse conference in Medellin, Colombia. Cosmos validator and Osmosis copywriter Emperor Osmo released a list of the ‘must-see’ events of Cosmosverse via a Twitter thread Sunday, Sept. 25. The important events for the ATOM 2.0 launch will be the co-founder of Sommelier Zaki Manian’s keynote at 4:30 pm BST entitled “$1K ATOM LFG,” and a panel discussion on ATOM 2.0 at 10:30 pm BST.
MARKETS
pymnts

Today in Crypto: Web3 Game Platform AQUA Launches NFT Marketplace

Web3 gaming platform AQUA has debuted a marketplace for trading in-game assets, a Coindesk report said. The startup has also announced a $10 million investment from hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen-backed DIGITAL. Web3 game assets are usually NFTs, letting players take items like weapons and armor into the ecosystems of...
VIDEO GAMES
Fortune

‘A solvable problem’: Chainlink founder Sergey Nazarov remains bullish on cross-chain future with SWIFT partnership

Chainlink cofounder Sergey Nazarov speaking with panelists at Chainlink's SmartCon 2022 in New York on Sept. 28. Chainlink, a prominent smart contract oracle network, and SWIFT, the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, are partnering to try to bridge the gap between traditional banks and blockchains. On Wednesday, Chainlink and...
BUSINESS
cryptoglobe.com

Mysterious Bitcoin Whales Move 510 $BTC After Being Dormant for a Decade

A mysterious Bitcoin ($BTC) whale or whales has been moving a large amount of coins that had been dormant for a decade, according to data from the Bitcoin blockchain, which shows some long-term holders are moving their stash during the bear market. According to Philip Swift, creator of the on-chain...
BUSINESS
