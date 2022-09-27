ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
msn.com

Cave Explorers Find Mysterious "Ancient" Creature Crawling on the Ice

The Dachstein Giant Ice Cave in Austria is a popular tourist attraction. The caves are located thousands of feet above sea level, and are only accessible by taking a cable car high into the Alps. Once there, however, there are many staircases, rungs, ladders, ropes, and lights built into the walls to help guide visitors through the tours. But dress warm, as the average temperature inside the cave is below freezing.
SCIENCE
New York Post

Man claims ‘giant eel-like shapes’ of Loch Ness Monster shown on cam

He’s loch-ed in to finding the truth. An Irish man who monitors newly installed, high resolution webcams around the Loch Ness in Scotland believes he’s captured the “giant eel-like shapes” that make up the infamous Loch Ness Monster. Eoin O’Faodhagain, who posts the most evidential footage...
SCIENCE
Anita Durairaj

Remains of the world's largest land animal were only found in one country

The T.rex may be one of the largest dinosaur predators but it does not hold the record for being the largest dinosaur. The Argentinosaurus may be the largest dinosaur found on Earth. Its remains have been discovered since 1987. Initially, it was thought that the fossil was just a large chunk of wood. It took until 1993 for the fossil to be identified as that of the Argentinosaurus.
Cheddar News

Today Explained: It's Puffling Season in Iceland

In Iceland, people are throwing baby puffins from cliffs but there is a reason. The little ones can't take flight on their own, being that their eggs are hatched at the top of cliffs. Cheddar News breaks down the annual ritual of puffling patrol of Iceland that since has gone viral.
ANIMALS
TheConversationAU

Curious Kids: how is lava made?

How is lava made? – Leon, age 7, Sydney, Australia Thank you for a great question Leon! Have you ever seen lava? What does it look like to you? Lava can be red, fiery and liquid or cool, dark and solid, like in the picture above. In the picture you can see red hot lava, flowing over black solid rock where the lava has cooled. Lava is molten rock, melted because of very high temperatures, much, much hotter than you would see on the surface of the earth. Can you imagine how hot it must be to melt rock? This gives...
SCIENCE
IBTimes

IBTimes

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

