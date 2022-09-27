How is lava made? – Leon, age 7, Sydney, Australia Thank you for a great question Leon! Have you ever seen lava? What does it look like to you? Lava can be red, fiery and liquid or cool, dark and solid, like in the picture above. In the picture you can see red hot lava, flowing over black solid rock where the lava has cooled. Lava is molten rock, melted because of very high temperatures, much, much hotter than you would see on the surface of the earth. Can you imagine how hot it must be to melt rock? This gives...

