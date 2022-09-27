Read full article on original website
Five dead after whale surfaces under boat and flips it over plunging passengers into freezing cold water
A BOAT has capsized after a whale surfaced under it, killing five in a horror incident off the coast of New Zealand. The vessel had 11 people on board when the whale is believed to have come up underneath it, flipping it over. A major rescue operation was launched close...
A fisherman survived in the ocean for 11 days floating in a freezer after his boat sunk, reports say
A Brazilian fisherman was stranded in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean when his boat began to sink, and he used a freezer as a life raft.
Tourist boat called the Angy sinks near Galapagos Islands, leaving at least four dead, including a US citizen, as two people are still missing: Captain and assistant fled after being rescued
Four people are dead, including an American, after a tourist boat called the Angy capsized near the Galapagos Islands. According to ABC News, officials said that 31 people were rescued after the boat sank and that two passengers are still missing. Among those who did not survive included an American...
Coast Guard Intercepts 3 Boats off Texas Coast with 2,425 Pounds of Illegally Caught Red Snapper
The U.S. Coast Guard intercepted three boats that were fishing illegally in federal waters off the South Texas coast on Aug. 30. A total of fourteen Mexican fishermen were onboard the three lanchas, which are long and slender skiffs fitted with high-powered outboard motors. Multiple USCG crews from the South Padre Island station assisted the Cutter Edgar Culbertson’s crew in investigating and detaining the vessels, which had large quantities of illegally caught snapper and sharks onboard. The USCG’s Corpus Christi Sector and Air Station Corpus Christi assisted with the efforts as well.
Shark swims yards from shore & swimmers after one tourist is mauled to death & another left critically injured
BEACHGOERS spotted a shark near the coast of South Carolina over Labor Day weekend amid an big uptick in attacks across the US. On Sunday, a blacktip shark was caught on video close to the shore on Hilton Head Island. The sighting comes just two days after an American tourist...
Watch Shocking Moment Shark Leaps onto Fishing Boat off Maine Coast
Endangered mako sharks are renowned for their acrobatic displays when they are caught on fishing lines.
Orcas Attack Same Family Boat Twice in Terrifying, 'Nightmare' Ordeal
Mikkel Erichsen told Newsweek that the incident felt "terrible," and as if he had completely lost power and control over the situation.
Monster Octopus Caught by Hawaii Fisherman Breaks 20-Year Record
The octopus caught by Michael Matsunaga in the waters off Turtle Bay, O'ahu, weighed almost 26 pounds.
Moment Great White Shark Devours Porpoise off Coast of Maine Caught On Film
According to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, there has been an increase in the number of sharks off the coast of New England.
Shocking video reveals enormous 25ft-long whale shark off the US coast during ‘once in a lifetime’ encounter
INCREDIBLE video revealed an enormous whale shark off the US coast during a “once-in-a-lifetime” encounter. People aboard the Privateer, a whale-watching ship, got to witness the 25-foot-long sea creature up close as it spent a few minutes swimming around. The onlookers snapped photos in awe, shouting words such...
British professor, 61, missing for nearly two weeks in Chile 'had argued with his 23-year-old PHD student' before vanishing from remote mountain observatory
A British professor who has been missing for nearly two weeks in Chile had allegedly argued with his 23-year-old PhD student before he vanished. Thomas Richard Marsh, a 61-year-old astrophysicist at University of Warwick, was last seen on September 16 near the remote astronomical observatory La Silla on the outskirts of the Atacama Desert where he was working.
Hundreds of whales trapped on same Australian beach as mass stranding two years ago
The pod of about 230 whales swam ashore, baffling scientists and prompting rescue efforts.
WATCH: Grizzly Bear Chases, Swims After Kayaker in Intense Video
A kayaker leading a rafting tour was in for a wild surprise when a small grizzly bear charged him out of nowhere, getting within mere feet of the kayak. The incident occurred on the Elaho River near Squamish, British Columbia in Canada. The juvenile charged from the bank of the river and started swimming toward the guide, who begins paddling backwards.
Massive sinkholes swallow several people
A mother and daughter remain missing in Guatemala after a pair of massive sinkholes opened up suddenly on Saturday in Villa Nueva, a town near the nation’s capital. One of the holes was large enough that a car and a motorcycle were both completely engulfed, according to local authorities.
Body of missing famed U.S. extreme skier recovered in Nepal
The body of a famed U.S. extreme skier who went missing this week after falling from the world’s eighth-highest mountain was recovered Wednesday and transported to Nepal's capital. Hilaree Nelson, 49, was skiing down from the 8,163-meter (26,775-foot) summit of Mount Manaslu with her partner, Jim Morrison, on Monday when she fell off the mountain.Her body was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Kathmandu where doctors planned to perform an autopsy.Rescuers searching by helicopter located Nelson's body on Wednesday after failing to find her on Tuesday and Monday, when bad weather hampered their search. Also on Monday, an...
Woman Dies from Fatal Shark Attack in Plettenberg Bay; Nearby Beaches Closed
A fatal shark attack targeting a woman occurred on the waters off the coastal town of Plettenberg Bay in Western Cape, South Africa. Kim Bisogno was with her family at a South African resort when an unidentified shark dragged her out into the sea from shallow waters, with local sources saying was only "waist-high water" from the beach shore.
What’s ailing the sea lions stranded on California beaches?
Dozens of the marine animals are being found on the state’s southern beaches exhibiting signs of domoic acid poisoning
Experts Say There’s ‘No Longer Hope’ for Endangered Mother Whale Tangled in Fishing Gear
Scientists believe that a North Atlantic right whale currently entangled in fishing gear for the fifth time is “all but certain” to die. According to a Sept. 22 press release from the New England Aquarium, Snow Cone, the whale, is trapped in “heavy” fishing gear for at least her fifth time. On September 21st, the aquarium’s aerial survey team discovered the tangled whale when flying south of Nantucket, Massachusetts.
Right whale spotted tangled in fishing gear south of Nantucket is on death’s door, researchers say
Snow Cone is one of the last remaining reproductive female North Atlantic right whales. A North Atlantic right whale named Snow Cone was spotted by New England Aquarium researchers Wednesday tangled in fishing gear and in “extremely poor health.” The scientists say there is no hope for her survival.
