Accidents

Daily Mail

Tourist boat called the Angy sinks near Galapagos Islands, leaving at least four dead, including a US citizen, as two people are still missing: Captain and assistant fled after being rescued

Four people are dead, including an American, after a tourist boat called the Angy capsized near the Galapagos Islands. According to ABC News, officials said that 31 people were rescued after the boat sank and that two passengers are still missing. Among those who did not survive included an American...
ACCIDENTS
Outdoor Life

Coast Guard Intercepts 3 Boats off Texas Coast with 2,425 Pounds of Illegally Caught Red Snapper

The U.S. Coast Guard intercepted three boats that were fishing illegally in federal waters off the South Texas coast on Aug. 30. A total of fourteen Mexican fishermen were onboard the three lanchas, which are long and slender skiffs fitted with high-powered outboard motors. Multiple USCG crews from the South Padre Island station assisted the Cutter Edgar Culbertson’s crew in investigating and detaining the vessels, which had large quantities of illegally caught snapper and sharks onboard. The USCG’s Corpus Christi Sector and Air Station Corpus Christi assisted with the efforts as well.
TEXAS STATE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

British professor, 61, missing for nearly two weeks in Chile 'had argued with his 23-year-old PHD student' before vanishing from remote mountain observatory

A British professor who has been missing for nearly two weeks in Chile had allegedly argued with his 23-year-old PhD student before he vanished. Thomas Richard Marsh, a 61-year-old astrophysicist at University of Warwick, was last seen on September 16 near the remote astronomical observatory La Silla on the outskirts of the Atacama Desert where he was working.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

WATCH: Grizzly Bear Chases, Swims After Kayaker in Intense Video

A kayaker leading a rafting tour was in for a wild surprise when a small grizzly bear charged him out of nowhere, getting within mere feet of the kayak. The incident occurred on the Elaho River near Squamish, British Columbia in Canada. The juvenile charged from the bank of the river and started swimming toward the guide, who begins paddling backwards.
PUBLIC SAFETY
msn.com

Massive sinkholes swallow several people

A mother and daughter remain missing in Guatemala after a pair of massive sinkholes opened up suddenly on Saturday in Villa Nueva, a town near the nation’s capital. One of the holes was large enough that a car and a motorcycle were both completely engulfed, according to local authorities.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Body of missing famed U.S. extreme skier recovered in Nepal

The body of a famed U.S. extreme skier who went missing this week after falling from the world’s eighth-highest mountain was recovered Wednesday and transported to Nepal's capital. Hilaree Nelson, 49, was skiing down from the 8,163-meter (26,775-foot) summit of Mount Manaslu with her partner, Jim Morrison, on Monday when she fell off the mountain.Her body was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Kathmandu where doctors planned to perform an autopsy.Rescuers searching by helicopter located Nelson's body on Wednesday after failing to find her on Tuesday and Monday, when bad weather hampered their search. Also on Monday, an...
ACCIDENTS
natureworldnews.com

Woman Dies from Fatal Shark Attack in Plettenberg Bay; Nearby Beaches Closed

A fatal shark attack targeting a woman occurred on the waters off the coastal town of Plettenberg Bay in Western Cape, South Africa. Kim Bisogno was with her family at a South African resort when an unidentified shark dragged her out into the sea from shallow waters, with local sources saying was only "waist-high water" from the beach shore.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Experts Say There’s ‘No Longer Hope’ for Endangered Mother Whale Tangled in Fishing Gear

Scientists believe that a North Atlantic right whale currently entangled in fishing gear for the fifth time is “all but certain” to die. According to a Sept. 22 press release from the New England Aquarium, Snow Cone, the whale, is trapped in “heavy” fishing gear for at least her fifth time. On September 21st, the aquarium’s aerial survey team discovered the tangled whale when flying south of Nantucket, Massachusetts.
NANTUCKET, MA
