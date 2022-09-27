ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m skipping the Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series — here’s why

By Tony Polanco
 2 days ago

The first three Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series graphics cards were officially unveiled last week (September 20) and I haven’t been able to stop thinking about them. Not because I’m excited about the prospect of shiny new graphics cards, but because of my disappointment with the GPUs. While I understand Nvidia’s need to remain ahead of its competitors (namely, AMD and Intel), it’s hard for me to see who these cards are for beyond the ultra-hardcore PC gamer who absolutely needs the latest tech for the best gaming PCs .

I realize I’m a week late to the party since I was on vacation when Nvidia revealed its new Lovelace cards, but I needed to air my thoughts as I’ve seen similar sentiments from like-minded individuals. While the RTX 40-series looks to be the company’s most powerful GPU line yet, they don’t seem like components most people need to rush out and get.

Before, I couldn’t get excited about Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series cards . Now, I’m flat-out skipping this GPU generation and sticking with my RTX 3080 Ti . Here’s why.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series are still solid GPUs

Most of the conversation about the Nvidia RTX 30-series has centered around how unavailable and overpriced they've been since launch. We can blame this on the global pandemic and semiconductor shortage, but scalpers and crypto miners didn’t make things any better. The only way I was able to snag an RTX 3080 Ti without waiting months was to buy a pre-built PC with the elusive card… though the Ampere GPU still cost $200 more than retail.

These woes aside, the RTX 30-series was and is a fantastic GPU line that’s capable of running graphically demanding games at high resolutions and frame rates. The flagship RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 cards have little difficulty running games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Red Dead Redemption 2 at max settings, but even “mid-tier” GPUs like the RTX 3060 and RTX 3070 can play most modern games at mid to high settings without a hitch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wq5wz_0iBdof8I00

The current RTX 30-series cards are still powerful enough to handle even the most demanding modern video games. (Image credit: Nvidia)

The pandemic set the gaming industry back by at least two years. Because of that, Ampere GPUs will likely be viable for longer. Developers will continue making the best PC games optimized for Nvidia’s last-gen GPUs even with the 40-series cards out in the wild. And considering how RTX 30-series cards are now more readily available , it will likely be the de facto Nvidia card for quite some time. I don’t see 8K gaming becoming mainstream anytime soon, after all.

The price isn’t right

Graphics cards aren’t the most affordable PC components, but the pricing for the RTX 40-series has upset a lot of prospective buyers. At launch, the flagship RTX 4090 will cost an eye-watering $1,599 – with the RTX 4080 16GB coming at $1,199 and RTX 4080 12GB at $899.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vvYTy_0iBdof8I00

We didn't expect the RTX 40-series to be cheap but they each cost hundreds of dollars more than their last-gen equivalents. (Image credit: Nvidia)

Admittedly, the RTX 4090 is $400 cheaper than the $1,999 RTX 3090 Ti that launched earlier in 2022. However, it’s $100 more than its last-gen equivalent, the RTX 3090. Nvidia claims the 4090 is two to four times more powerful than the RTX 3090 Ti, which would seemingly make it a great deal since it’s more affordable. Still, $1,599 is a steep price to pay, especially given the current state of the world economy.

I’m not a fan of the RTX 4090’s price but I can almost forgive it when compared to the pricing for the two RTX 4080 GPUs. At $1,199 for the 16GB version and $899 for the 12GB edition, the GPUs cost $400 and $200 more than the RTX 3080 12GB and 10GB, respectively. Yes, the new card has more VRAM (memory), but as far as I’m concerned, you’re better off buying a cheaper last-gen card that can still run games at high or max settings.

The GeForce RTX 4080 12GB is borderline insulting

I have to single out the 12GB version of the RTX 4080 since it’s the one most people (myself included) have the biggest issue with. Nvidia is marketing the RTX 4080 as a single card with two variants, which might make you think they're identical except for the 4GB difference in memory. But there are other differences that make the 12GB card seems more like what the RTX 4070 should be in terms of specs.

Based on the specs Nvidia provided, the 12GB RTX 4080 has 7,680 CUDA cores compared to the 9,728 cores found in the 16GB model. This means the $899 Lovelace card won't perform as well as the $1,199 version. In addition, the 12GB variant has a lower bus width and lower power draw. The latter isn’t a bad thing since this card will use less power, but a lower bus width means it won’t be able to access or transmit as much data as the 16GB card.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J9mTm_0iBdof8I00

The RTX 4080 12GB is less powerful than the 16GB model. It might as well be the RTX 4070, spec-wise. (Image credit: Nvidia)

Though I can somewhat applaud Nvidia for releasing a Lovelace card that costs less than $1,000, it’s hard to ignore the fact that the RTX 4080 12GB is a significantly different GPU compared to the 16GB edition. I worry that unsuspecting buyers will opt for the cheaper card, thinking they’re only getting less memory.

I’ll just say bluntly: Do not buy the RTX 4080 12GB GPU if you’re in the market to upgrade.

Ready to skip the Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series

I wasn’t exactly sold on the idea of the RTX 40-series when rumors first began percolating. At the time, Ampere cards were notoriously difficult to find. As such, I questioned the need for the new Lovelace GPUs. Now that Nvidia has officially unveiled its latest graphics cards, I’m even less convinced.

If I had a GTX 10- or 20-series GPU then the upgrade would be worth it, even at such steep prices. But given how the RTX 3080 Ti currently residing in my gaming rig is providing me with 4K 60 fps experiences, I don’t see why I have to get a Lovelace card. Even as someone who wants the latest tech, it’s not worth it.

If you’re in the same position as me, then it might be best to skip the RTX 40-series line and wait for the next Nvidia GPU generation; or perhaps see if AMD finally releases a GPU Nvidia can truly be scared of.

Comments / 0

Digital Trends

The best mini-LED laptops you can buy in 2022

The first mini-LED laptop launched just two years ago, and while it is pretty early, the panel tech has started gaining some momentum. Giving tough competition to OLED in terms of brightness, durability, and HDR performance, mini-LED panels have made their way to the latest Apple MacBooks, iPads, and some high-end laptops targeted at creators. In fact, we are also seeing some gaming laptops in the mix.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Get your gaming on with crazy savings on the MSI GE76 Raider Gaming Laptop and more.

We start today’s deals over at Amazon.com, where you will find several gaming laptops on sale. First up, and one of the most compelling options comes as the 2021 version of the MSI GE76 Raider Gaming Laptop, which sells for $1,385 after receiving a $185 discount. This model features a massive 17.3-inch FHD display with 144H refresh rates, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage space, and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU. It comes with Windows 10 64bit out of the box, but don’t worry; you can easily bump it up to Windows 11 without added cost.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvidia Rtx#Nvidia Gpu#Nvidia Geforce#Gpu
Digital Trends

Dell XPS 13, 15, and 17 laptops are all on sale today — save hundreds!

A powerful and reliable laptop is a necessity these days for both professionals and students. If you need one, look no further than these Dell XPS deals for the Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 15, and Dell XPS 17. These machines don’t usually come cheap because they offer top-of-the-line performance, in addition to stylish designs, but they’re currently available with discounts that place them within the reach of more shoppers.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Ryzen 9 7950X hailed by AMD as a Cinebench record-breaker on LN2

AMD Benchmark Gaming Desktop Ryzen (Zen) Zen 4 Raptor Lake. The Ryzen 9 7950X has been dogged by leaks pointing to potentially class-leading scores on benchmarks such as Cinebench long before its official announcement. Now, AMD has effectively validated these claims by releasing its own in-house results for the new top-end processor using LN2.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X overclocked to 7.2 GHz on a single core; multi-core clocks equally impressive at 6.5 GHz

Although AMD still holds world for the record for the maximum clock speed achievable by a processor, Intel could soon catch up with it thanks to Raptor Lake-based Core i9-13900K breezing past the 8 GHz barrier. Team Red won't be left behind this generation, though, because the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X just showed off some serious overclocking chops.
COMPUTERS
techunwrapped.com

GeForce RTX 40, when the hardware pushes the software

A week has passed since the presentation of the GeForce RTX 40, the new generation of NVIDIA graphics cards q, of which we have since told you in detail about this evolutionary leap, as well as the particularities of AD102, the GPU responsible of that performance beast called GeForce RTX 4090. A lot of interesting information that, however, still needs more data that goes beyond specifications, so that we can fully assess what this evolutionary leap means in what is referred to to performance.
COMPUTERS
IGN

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop Processors With Up to 24 Thread, 32 Cores, and 5.8 GHz Clock Speed Announced; All You Need To Know

At the Intel Innovation event in San Jose, Intel has unveiled the 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processor family. The new generation of processors dubbed "Raptor Lake" features three different processor models with two variants each, and it's led by the 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900K processor, which consists of 24 cores, 32 threads, and clock speeds of up to 5.8 GHz.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

AMD's RX 6800 XT could match an Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti thanks to new Hydra Radeon Monster Profile GPU OC tool

RMP is developed by 1usmus, the creator of the Clock Tuner for Ryzen and more recently the upgraded Hydra OC tool. Through a unique combination of GDDR undervolting and core overclocking, RMP promises consistent performance gains that would see an RX 6800 XT match Nvidia's RTX 3090 Ti, but a hefty non-reference cooling solution is also needed.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Get this 17-inch HP laptop with Windows 11 for $320 today

If you’re looking for an affordable computer that you can rely on for your daily tasks, but most laptop deals that you see are still beyond your budget, you should turn your attention to HP’s offer for the HP 17 Laptop. The device is yours for just $320, after a $170 discount to its original price of $490. A lot of shoppers are searching for a cheap but dependable laptop, so before everyone beats you to the punch, you should hurry up and take advantage of this bargain.
COMPUTERS
dotesports.com

Where to pre-order the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 and 4080

One of the newest Nvidia graphics cards, the GeForce RTX 4090, is leading the charge as the most powerful in the series. With the GeForce RTX 4090 dropping in October, there’s more than likely a large list of PC users looking to get their hands on this hardware. There...
COMPUTERS
The Verge

The best laptop deals you can get right now

If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
COMPUTERS
tipranks.com

Nvidia Stock (NASDAQ:NVDA): High-End Graphics Cards Stir Up Excitement

Nvidia’s latest tech components aren’t cheap, and some skeptics might call them cost-prohibitive. Yet, discerning gamers want the cream of the crop, and they’ll dig deep into their wallets to get it – or at least, that’s what Nvidia’s stakeholders are counting on. While...
COMPUTERS
Android Headlines

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 FE Appears On Geekbench With Some Specs

After launching the Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra earlier this year, Samsung is now readying a Galaxy Tab S8 FE. The new tablet recently surfaced on the online benchmarking platform Geekbench with model number SM-X506B. The listing reveals a few key specs of the device. For...
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X review: thin and really fast

“The Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X leverages a fast AMD CPU and a discrete GPU to provide surprising performance in a thin and light machine.”. Great creative performance for a thin and light laptop. Attractive, solid build. Superior IPS display. Extensive privacy features. Cons. A new breed of 14-inch laptops...
COMPUTERS
IGN

Gigabyte NVIDIA GeForce 3080 Ti and More Cards on Sale

Remember the bad times? How it's been basically impossible to get a 30-series card since they first came out? Well, those days are seemingly over, with prices dropping substantially on cards like the Gigabyte 3080 Ti Gaming OC, which is listed at $1549 but can be yours for $939.99 right now. Or you can get a 3090 Ti, also at Best Buy, for $1099.99.
COMPUTERS
