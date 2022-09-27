Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
The Dodgers Have Set A New All-Time MLB Record
With a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Dodgers officially clinched the top seed in the National League. The best record in baseball is still in play, but they’ll have home-field advantage through at least the NLCS. Los Angeles took advantage of...
Yardbarker
Terry Francona Rocked A Must-See Look After Clinching
The Cleveland Guardians are your AL Central champions. They will most likely have the third seed in the American League and open up the postseason in the Wild Card series against whoever ends up in the third Wild Card spot. But more on that later. Yesterday, after their 10-4 win...
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge shares true feelings over Blue Jays’ perfect strategy amid chase for 61st HR
It’s been decades in Aaron Judge years since the last time the New York Yankees slugger last hit a ball out of the park. There were expectations that he was finally going to get his 61st home run of the 2022 MLB season Monday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on the road. However, no Aaron Judge home run occurred, in part because the Blue Jays walked him twice in a 3-2 Toronto win.
Yardbarker
MLB insider comments on Dansby Swanson’s looming free agency
For the most part, the Braves core is intact for the foreseeable future, but one significant piece will test the waters of unrestricted free agency exactly one year after Freddie Freeman departed for Los Angeles. Dansby Swanson is currently the longest tenured member of the Braves, which almost feels unfathomable. It feels like just yesterday he was making his debut as the hometown kid from Marietta High School. Now, we could be witnessing his final few weeks in a Braves uniform.
FOX Sports
Brewers host the Cardinals to open 2-game series
St. Louis Cardinals (89-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-71, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-13, 3.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.62 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -111, Brewers -109; over/under is 8...
Yardbarker
Umpire calls out Bo Bichette on bases for idiotic reason
Bo Bichette played a very forgettable game for the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night, and the umpires did him no favors by making a dumb call. In the top of the fifth inning, Bichette made bad plays in the field two batters apart. His mistakes helped the Yankees score a run to go up 3-1. He tried to redeem himself at the plate in the bottom of the sixth, but that’s when the bad call came.
Yardbarker
Matt Carpenter’s injury timeline gets critical update from Yankees’ Aaron Boone
The New York Yankees are getting some significant injury reinforcements back as the regular season winds down and manager Aaron Boone provided a crucial update on the status of Matt Carpenter. The veteran slugger is working his way back from a fractured foot and Boone indicated that the Yankees are expecting to have Carpenter back by the end of the season. Via Bryan Hoch , the Yankees are hoping to have Carpenter back in time for their series against the Texas Rangers in early October.
numberfire.com
Stuart Fairchild sitting for Reds on Tuesday
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Stuart Fairchild is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Fairchild will move to the bench on Tuesday with Mike Siani starting in center field. Siani will bat seventh versus right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Siani for 4.3...
Yardbarker
Mets, Braves could play two games day after season due to Hurricane Ian
It was previously reported that MLB was discussing contingency plans for the upcoming three-game series between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves scheduled to begin Friday night at Atlanta's Truist Park amid concerns related to Hurricane Ian. There's more information about such plans as both teams head into Wednesday...
Yardbarker
Red Sox's Connor Seabold Seemingly Continues To Ignore Alex Cora's Demands
What is going on with Boston Red Sox right-hander Connor Seabold?. The 26-year-old reportedly was told to increase his changeup usage as the next stage of his development prior to his start against the Cincinnati Reds last Wednesday. After only throwing the pitch 13 times (15% usage rate), Cora noted that he did not see the changeup as much as he'd like, alluding to some possible tension.
Yardbarker
Fan hits, bites usher at Braves-Nationals game
The Atlanta Braves pulled into a tie with the New York Mets atop the National League East division standings thanks in part to their 8-2 victory over the last-place Washington Nationals on Tuesday night, but it appears the most noteworthy thing to have occurred at Nationals Park that evening may have happened in the stands.
Yardbarker
MLB Odds: Reds vs. Pirates prediction, odds and pick 9/27/2022
The Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates will continue their three-game series with a Tuesday night matchup at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Reds-Pirates prediction and pick, laid out below. Cincinnati has endured a...
Yardbarker
The Cardinals Took A Unique Approach With Adam Wainwright
Normally dominant in the month of September, Adam Wainwright has run into some problems this year. In five starts this month, the St. Louis Cardinals veteran ace is 2-2 with a 6.26 ERA, with his most recent start being one where he allowed four runs in just three innings of work against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Yardbarker
Yankees could leave 2 veteran bullpen arms off the playoff roster
At a certain point, the New York Yankees need to start thinking about the playoffs instead of handing out roster spots to inefficient players who have failed to produce this season or are coming off significant injuries. The Yankees recently placed Wandy Peralta on the injured list, giving him some...
Yardbarker
Reports: Angels calling up top prospect Logan O'Hoppe
The Los Angeles Angels will use the final week of the 2022 season to get a look at top catching prospect Logan O'Hoppe. Multiple outlets reported that the Angels are calling up O'Hoppe, and he'll make his big league debut on Wednesday when the Angels host the Oakland Athletics. In...
numberfire.com
Jack Suwinski sitting for Pirates Wednesday afternoon
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Jack Suwinski is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Luis Cessa and the Cincinnati Reds. Miguel Andujar will move to left field in place of Suwinski and bat third. Bryan Reynolds will be the Pirates' designated hitter and Ji Hwan Bae will cover center field. Kevin Newman will replace Suwinski in the lineup to play second base and bat seventh.
FOX Sports
Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics meet in game 2 of series
Oakland Athletics (56-98, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (68-86, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adrian Martinez (4-5, 6.10 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Angels: Michael Lorenzen (7-6, 4.78 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -191, Athletics +161; over/under is 8...
Yardbarker
Series Preview: Final Homestand Begins As Angels Face Athletics
The Los Angeles Angels return to Anaheim after a quick two-series road trip. And for the final time in the 2022 season, they begin a two-series homestand at the Big A against two American League West opponents. The first being the Oakland Athletics. Perhaps no team took a sharper turn...
Yardbarker
Braves line up their rotation ahead of series against the Mets
When the Braves lost for the second consecutive night on Friday and followed it up by placing Spencer Strider on the 15-day IL, it was the first time all season I felt like it was time to waive the white flag when it comes to the race for the NL East. But as they have all season, they won back-to-back games over the weekend and cut the Mets division lead to just 1.5 games with nine games left to play. The Braves certainly aren’t the favorite, but they should have an opportunity to take over the division on their home field this upcoming weekend, which is about all you can ask for at this point.
Yardbarker
Angels’ Jared Walsh ‘Humbled’ By Roberto Clemente Award Nomination
In his fourth year with the Los Angeles Angels, first baseman Jared Walsh has made an impact for his team and also as a member of the community within the city of Anaheim and the surrounding areas. His efforts have earned him a meaningful nomination for the Roberto Clemente Award.
